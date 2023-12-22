The Golden Rules of Orgasm Etiquettes – Things to Know

You are well aware of etiquette when enjoying yourself with a professional escort. But most of us still don’t know much about orgasm etiquette. Initially, the concept may feel a little overly polite. After all, most men don’t think much about etiquette and values after having a steamy session with escorts. If you are thinking of having a great time with an escort, here is what you should know about orgasm etiquette.

The New Rules of Orgasms During Sex

Orgasms are great, but tricky to navigate during sex. However, if you think so much about them, it can put a damper on good sex. It is pretty common for you to think of orgasm as the end objective of sex with call girls. But like others, they are human beings with their own set of emotions. Knowing about orgasm etiquette can come in handy when you are having sex with your partner.

Don’t Push Boundaries

Just because you have good sexual endurance doesn’t mean that the escort will appreciate. Always remember that escorts are used to see men delaying orgasms just to prove their sexual prowess. So, you shouldn’t push boundaries while enjoying with a call girl hired from SkiptheGame.

If you are about to cum, don’t delay your ejaculation. Even if you are having paid sex, not pushing the boundaries can help you set a good impression. There are higher chances that the call girl will be eager to please you the next time.

Take Foreplay Beyond the Bedroom

Foreplay in the bedroom is not very appealing nowadays. You can surprise the escort by asking her to make things steamy in the bathtub or living room. In sex, foreplay is not a suggestion anymore. It has evolved greatly over the years and is a necessity.

You can also term it a catalyst for intense sex. Foreplay with escorts isn’t about being physical. You can converse and communicate to let the excitement build up gradually.

Invest Your Time and Take Things Slowly

Escorts are bold and beautiful and easily seduce you at first glance. But that doesn’t mean that you will rip her clothes apart the moment she enters your room. It is always a good idea to take things slowly before sex. Therefore, you should have enough time to take things forward. Getting turned on at the instant and doing foolish things can upset the escort.

Use Lube

Using lube is not at all associated with vaginal stimulation. Professional call girls take great care of these minute things and will ensure that their vagina is properly lubricated. Using lubes is an ideal way to explore the boundaries of sex without being violet.

Most men tend to forget that a call girl is also a human being. Repeated intercourse and penetration without foreplay can make the vagina dry. Lubes can be the perfect answer to situations where you want to go intense for longer durations.

Use Sex Toys Diligently

Sex toys are meant to be used for sexual stimulation during foreplay. Despite knowing this, we tend to use it incorrectly when enjoying with the call girls. Moreover, using sex toys improperly can hurt the call girl big time. So, you should use sex toys judiciously and get the best out of them. If you are unsure of how to use a sex toy, seek help from an escort.

Don’t Fake Orgasms

It is a common belief that women fake orgasms the most. While this is true, men are also not far behind. If you are enjoying an escort for the first time, it is common to feel nervous and end things pretty quickly. But that’s not how sex should be when you are with escorts.

Everyone needs their little secrets, but ones about your sexual desires should not be kept from the escort. You are paying money to have sex with a call girl. Faking an orgasm will make the session end sooner.

Respect for Consent and Boundaries

In the realm of escort services, the paramount importance of consent and respecting boundaries cannot be overstated. It is vital to understand that every activity, regardless of financial transactions, must be firmly rooted in mutual consent. Clients must recognize that an escort’s boundaries are non-negotiable and should be respected at all times. These boundaries are not static and can be discussed and adjusted as the encounter progresses, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for both parties. This respect for consent and boundaries forms the cornerstone of a positive and ethical interaction within the escort industry.

Communication About Expectations

Clear and open communication is key to a successful and satisfying encounter between clients and escorts. It’s essential for both parties to openly discuss their expectations, desires, and any specific preferences they might have. This conversation is not just about setting the groundwork for the encounter but also about building a mutual understanding and respect. By discussing boundaries, likes, and dislikes, clients and escorts can significantly enhance the overall experience, ensuring that both parties are comfortable and their needs are met. Such communication fosters an environment of trust and respect, which is crucial in this context.

Safe Sex Practices

The importance of practicing safe sex in escort services cannot be emphasized enough. Protecting both parties from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is of utmost importance. Clients and escorts should always use condoms and other appropriate protection measures during all sexual activities. This practice not only ensures the physical well-being of both parties but also demonstrates a mutual respect for each other’s health. Safe sex practices are a critical aspect of responsible behavior in the escort industry.

Privacy and Discretion

Maintaining privacy and discretion is essential for both clients and escorts. It is important for clients to understand the need to protect the confidentiality of the escorts they interact with. Similarly, escorts should also be mindful of their clients’ privacy. Sharing personal information or engaging in activities that could compromise either party’s confidentiality should be strictly avoided. This commitment to privacy and discretion is a fundamental aspect of the professional standards in the escort industry and helps in building a trustworthy and respectful environment.

