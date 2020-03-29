The major jinx of buying a second-hand car is to ensure that the car is in good condition. Another factor is to get a good deal as well to make the process as trouble-free as possible. How can you ensure all these factors? It is by being well aware of your requirements. Here are some tips that might help you with the same.

If you look at the second-hand car market, the used cars for sale in UAE by Carswitch.com are offered by both dealers as well as private individuals. While each has its own pros and cons, there is one field that stands out more important than any other factor involved.

The car warranty

Since Dubai cars have a high-cost for repair services, it is important that you have a manufacturer’s warranty. It may be difficult to get the same when you have a used one. This is where the difference lies between the dealer and the individual sellers who are selling the car to you. You have a better chance of getting this warranty from a dealer than an individual owner. Yet, it depends on the warranty period as well as the condition of the car.

Negotiations on the cost

When it comes to the negotiations, it may be easier with the private parties than with a dealer. This would be significant when you are looking for a specific model, which is slightly higher in price. Individuals would be willing to negotiate better than the dealers since they want to get rid of the car and may not want to delay it for longer. On the other hand, private dealers can reduce the price only as much. They would have a limit on how far they can go down when it comes to negotiations.

Getting your queries resolved

Another important factor to note is to ask the right questions. You must enquire about why, what, and how many! The age of the car is easy to find out, but you may to thoroughly check the other factors. Make sure to find out any defects, previous mishaps, the service records, any previous owners, etc. Even when you have got the answers, it is better to inspect it yourself in every possible way. If you think that you are not much of a car expert, get a friend who is.

Taking a patient decision

The next factor is to stay calm and in control without getting too emotional or excited about the car. Even if you are desperate to get a car, do not reveal it to the seller. Make sure that the seller is oblivious to the fact that you have fallen for the car. It reduces your chance for much negotiations or a good deal.

The used car market is evolving at a rapid pace year by year, leaving behind the snob prejudices involved. Although it means this is a great opportunity to sell your car, it also means that there is enough competition that will bring down the price of your car due to a large number of sellers in the market. Thus, in order to get the best value for your car, you need to have in-depth knowledge of the market value for your car, that depends on so many factors. Here are a few tips to keep in mind that will help you get the best deal while selling your car:

Know the value of your car

The first step to getting the best deal for your car is to know its worth. You need to know and believe how much it is worth in order for you to convince the buyer for the same. In order to understand the actual value of your old car, you can have it evaluated by car experts and have it certified before putting it out in the market. If you are looking to sell any car in Dubai, there are several reputed companies who can do this for you. They are also involved in buying and selling cars in the UAE. Having it evaluated by an expert will not only give you a clear idea of how much your car is worth but will also give the buyer confidence in the value of your car.

Keep it clean inside and out

The first look of your car could say a lot about how well you have maintained it. Ensure your car gets a good wash and polish before showing it to the customer. Also, make sure to clean the insides of your car, from the flooring to the mats, the AC dust to the seats. It really matters! Tidy up the inside as well as the outside as well.

Go for refurbishment

While the exteriors and interiors can be taken care of by ourselves, certain the functioning of the car also needs to be checked. Lights, speakers, windcheaters, etc. All play an integral role in adding to the value of your car. Have them all inspected and in great condition before putting it out to the dealer or buyer. Nevertheless, keep in mind that sometimes these small repairs might cost you more than what you will be foregoing at selling your car as it is. For example, a little paintwork can cost quite a bit. To calculate and spend well.

Advertise it well

As much as the look, feel, and functioning of your car can do the selling, advertising is extremely important. This is due to the fact that the market for second-hand cars is increasing rapidly, which also means there are more sellers. You need to demonstrate why your car is better than the rest and advertising could be a great way to do it.

Negotiation is key

You must know that when you have arrived at the negotiation point, it already means that the party is interested in your car. Plan ahead and keep a bandwidth of your pricing and negotiate within that range. Don’t accept anything below that range. Go for a round or two of negotiations before settling for a price. These simple advice and steps can help you sell your car in UAE at ease at a great deal. Simply follow them and get the best deal that your car deserves. Finally, show respect to both the seller as well as to the car. Do not hurry for the test drive, and while test driving, treat it as a treasure. The seller will be more impressed with you, and that increases your chances. Happy car shopping, and all the best!