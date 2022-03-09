Do you have plans to obtain Australian citizenship in the near future? In that case, you need to be aware of the eligibility criteria, any complications with the application, citizenship approval test, and many more.

By being a citizen of Australia, you can freely work and live in any part of the country. Here is a detailed guide that contains all the vital information you have to know about Australian citizenship.

Top 7 Things Everyone Needs To Know About Obtaining An Australian Citizenship

1. Different ways to become an Australian citizen

In order to become an Australian citizen, you have to submit a completed application form to DOHA along with the application cost. The department will contact you when you have delivered your application. When your application is approved, you will be asked to an Australian citizenship ceremony, which includes the signing of the Australian Citizenship Pledge.

In order to become a citizen of Australia, we have listed the possible legal ways:

By birth : If your mother or father or both of your parents are Australian citizens or permanent residents, you are automatically an Australian citizen or permanent resident.

: If your mother or father or both of your parents are Australian citizens or permanent residents, you are automatically an Australian citizen or permanent resident. By descent : If your parents are Australian citizens, but you were born outside of Australia, you will be given citizenship of Australia.

: If your parents are Australian citizens, but you were born outside of Australia, you will be given citizenship of Australia. By grant: If you are not a citizen of Australia, you can become a citizen with this method.

2. Australian citizenship requirements

There are some specific Australian citizenship requirements that you have to fulfill, including:

You are at least 16 years old.

You have spent four years in Australia, including twelve months as a permanent resident.

You have a high moral character

You have a clear understanding of your rights and obligations as a citizen

3. Required documents for citizenship application

You have to produce proof or evidence of the following alongside your application:

Proof of identity:

Prove your identity with a document that contains your photo and/or signature. You can submit your driving license, national identity card, or passport as these are all acceptable.

Proof of legal residence in Australia:

Submit a document that confirms you have been staying in Australia for the past four years legally. You can provide documents that have your address, such as a lease or rental agreement, your bank statement, a utility bill, or an insurance letter.

First name and date of birth

A copy of your birth certificate will be required as evidence of your date of birth and name. If you have changed your name, either partially or completely, make sure to provide the proof.

Passport-size photo:

Include your passport-style photo that was taken not more than six months.

Your application will not be processed unless you submit all of the needed papers. The above-listed documents are the absolute minimum you have to submit. Keep in mind that, depending on the circumstances, you may be required to give further evidence, like:

Evidence of your legal partner’s or parent’s citizenship in Australia

Alternatively, if you are a citizen of New Zealand who entered before February 2001, you may be required to present Centrelink paperwork showing that you were living in Australia.

4. Expenses related to the application

You must submit the completed application and pay the applicable fees. After it is approved, you can book an appointment for the citizenship exam or interview (if required). You need to pay applicable fees throughout the process, but there will be some exemptions granted in specific circumstances.

The total expenses range from 40 to 285 Australian dollars. If you are applying from another country, you might be charged extra by the respective bank when you make an international money transfer.

5. Australian citizenship test

After paying the fees, you have to schedule your citizenship test, which will measure your English language skills as well as your knowledge of the rights and duties you will possess as an Australian. There are practice tests available on the internet.

You can check out citizenshiptestaustralia.com.au to attend practice tests. If you clear the exam, the final step is to take the Australian citizenship pledge during the citizenship ceremony. After your application has been finalized, you will be invited.

6. All the duties and privileges of getting Australian citizenship

You will carry extra obligations and rights as an Australian citizen.

Responsibilities: As a citizen of Australia, you must:

Abide by Australian laws

If necessary, defend Australia

Make use of your vote in federal, state, and territorial elections, as well as in commissions

Serve on a jury if summoned to do so.

Privileges: As an Australian citizen, you have the following choices:

You can participate in voting for territorial, state, and federal elections

You can submit an application for kids born abroad to get Australian citizenship by descent

You can apply for employment in the Australian Defense Force or Australian Public Service

You can run for election to the Australian Parliament

You have the right to re-enter Australia with an Australian passport.

While abroad, you are free to seek consular help from an Australian official.

Making a pledge: At the citizenship ceremony, you will make the following promises:

Your commitment to Australia and its people

You will share the democratic values of Australia and respect the country’s rights and liberties

You will follow and abide by Australia’s laws

7. Dual citizenship

Dual citizenship is the ability to be a citizen of more than one country at the same time. Dual citizenship was not an option prior to 2002 in Australia. But, new rules permit you to have dual citizenship with Australia and another country, or even numerous nations. All you have to do is meet their eligibility standards.

Bottom Line

We have included all the essential information everyone should learn about getting Australian citizenship. Make sure you fulfill the eligibility criteria and prepare the necessary documents with copies and submit the application. There are several official sites that include the syllabus and practice papers of citizenship tests.