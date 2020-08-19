If recent reports are anything to go by, sales teams and how they function fundamentally, has seen a drastic change ever since the rise of the novel CoronaVirus.

The travel ban and lockdown that was imposed on countries across the globe, followed by the social distancing norms, have all had an effect on how businesses can afford to make sales.

Presently, sales are all about closing deals over a video call and reaching out to your clients, potential buyers, and audiences through your website and more importantly, your social media channels.

Although the idea of closing deals ‘with a personal touch’ and building a rapport is what sales personnel and customers thrive on, studies indicate that customers and potential buyers are quite amenable to digital engagements.

As such, traditional sales strategies and techniques will have to be modified in order to accommodate the workings of digital platforms. This article will endeavor to discuss the 7 ways through which you can equip your sales team for a world that must embrace the online space.

Develop Solid Video Conferencing and Webinar Strategies

Non-virtual conferences, seminars, and trade shows have become a thing of the past now.

Major Businesses, marketers, and sales executives are at present taking it upon themselves to host webinars (live and pre-recorded ones) and hold conferences on video and web conferencing platforms to close deals, network, and build connections.

Doing so will not only get you a new set of potential customers, but it will also allow you to increase your global reach as well.

Build Personas for Your Customers

While creating your online sales strategy, you can build different kinds of buyer personas for every one of your customer segments. Here are three simple questions you can use to get started:

What reason do they have to buy your product or service? Or Why will they buy your product? What are all the things that will influence a persona to buy your product or service? How will they use the product after they have made the purchase?

Make a Focused Plan on Generating Traffic

You need to make a conscious effort into developing and adopting several lead generation strategies if you want product sales and footfalls on your website. The adoption of the following measures is sure to get you started:

Pay Per Click Campaign Management

Landing Page Optimization

Search Engine Optimization

Influencer Marketing

Guest Posting

Social Media Marketing

All these measures require careful planning, research, and work. Investing your time effort and finance in each of them is a sure way of getting through a crucial step in your sales funnel creation.

Engaging Your Audience is a Must

Without engaging your audience, there is little you can do to attract your prospectives. In order to get your engagement started, your target audience and potential customers need to learn about your product or service. This can be achieved by:

Creating relatable, engaging, and high-quality blog posts relevant to your product or service. Creating and curating an impressive gallery of videos and video ads . Asking influencers to review your product or service. Promoting your content on social media platforms. Creating email marketing campaigns in order to promote your blog posts, videos, newsletters, ebooks, etc.

Converting Your Leads

Converting all your visitors and people engaging with your content into paying customers is the ultimate goal of your sales team. A few things you need to keep in mind so that a purchase doesn’t take too long in its completion would be by:

Reducing the number of form fields on your website or social media platform.

The steps involved in completing your purchase shouldn’t be too many (in case the customer decides that it is too much trouble and drops the purchase).

Your sign-in and sign-up should have one-click options.

Begin a Podcasting Channel

You can start an audio or video podcasting channel and even a newsletter that is dedicated to sharing the success stories of your customers when they first tried your product, solution, or service.

This move will not only reassure your prospects, but it will also cause them to be optimistic about trying out your product.

Get into the YouTube Scene

If your business doesn’t already have a YouTube channel, now is a good time to start. 2020 has seen brands embracing the platform as part of their digital marketing strategy and for a good reason too because researchers believe that 74 percent of the total internet traffic comes from YouTube videos.

There are a ton of tools that you can use to your advantage once you start making videos. For a relevant and engagement worthy introduction to your video, you could use a youtube intro maker with powerful customization features.

Not to mention the YouTube video editor that you could use to your advantage. It makes life simple for editors with their easy to use trimming, arranging, and timeline features.

Increase Sales Team Support From Previously Ignored Quarters

In order to gain visibility online, you need to equip your sales team with the support that you might not have needed before the pandemic. This support would be in the form of personnel who aid in the delivery of your digital content.

Presently, you need to make a conscious effort in educating your customers, but virtually. This could be in the form of videos, brochures, and posters that would be made available on your social media platforms and on your website.

You could perhaps make a video explaining your USP, your selling points, unique features, and why the buyer should choose your business. This video could then be sent just before a conference call or a webinar.

Conclusion

Although it might seem hard at first, focusing all your marketing and sales efforts online is going to give you an edge over your competitors. Because whether you like it or not, digital marketing is here to stay and more so due to the pandemic. To generate content for your Youtube channel, you can use a VideoCreek Youtube video editor as well.

So, starting earlier on would familiarize you over all the does and don’ts and ensure that you have enough prospectives at the end of the day as well.