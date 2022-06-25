Outpatient rehab treatment program is when a person attends the clinic during the morning or the evening for a few hours and then gets on with their practical life later on. It is quite different from inpatient rehab treatment program, unlike inpatient rehab treatment program where the patient has to be admitted inside a facility for a period of 30 days or more, the outpatient rehab treatment program does the opposite, it allows the patient to focus on their life, focus on their family, focus on their job, studies, and other aspects of their life while getting treatment for their addiction at the same time.

There are two forms of outpatient rehab treatment, the first form is called the outpatient rehab treatment, where the patient has to come for 2-3 days a week for 1-2 hours max for treating their addiction problem, that is likely to be taken care of in a matter of a month or so. If the desired results are not taken out of this program, then a more intense form of the treatment program is offered, such as the intensive outpatient rehab treatment program, which is the second form of outpatient program in which the patient has to come for 4-5 days a week for 2-3 hours daily. In this program, the intensive one, there is a chance that medication can be administered to the patient if needed. It has more chances of success as compared to the outpatient rehab treatment program.

There are many rehab centers that offer only the first version, which is called the outpatient rehab treatment program, but there are reputable rehab centers such as PinnacleRecovery, that offer both the outpatient rehab program and the intensive outpatient rehab program. Therefore, if you are someone who wants to keep their family life, job, hobbies, and relationships intact, while getting treatment at the same time, then an outpatient rehab treatment program is for you.

What does outpatient rehab treatment consist of?

There are few pillars of the outpatient program that are essential for its success. The first pillar is the pinpoint following of the schedule set up by the doctors and the nurses, because in an outpatient program, the patient can go anywhere they want, which can increase the chances of relapsing only if the patient is not following the given schedule by the rehab center.

In outpatient rehab programs, the patient is given different kinds of therapies. Such as group therapy, which is all about making each member of the rehab clinic more compassionate towards one another, it is done to ensure that there are people in the outpatient rehab treatment program that can form bonds with one another, so that after the session is over, they can contact each other, keep tabs on each other, support each other out of the timings of the clinic. This can really contribute to the healing process of the patient.

How can outpatient rehab programs be beneficial for you?

There are many reasons as to why choosing outpatient rehab programs can become the most beneficial aspect of your drug rehab treatment procedure ever, mainly due to the advantages that it offers to patients. Many people choose outpatient rehab treatment programs over the more successful treatment program which is inpatient rehab treatment program. So, if you really want to know how much beneficial outpatient rehab treatment program can be, then the following points can better enlighten you regarding that:

The patient can maintain their employment

There are many rehab centers that offer rehab hours for outpatient treatment in the evening as well as morning. They do this because there are basically two shifts that people work in, one is the night shift and the other is the morning shift. Therefore, both these individuals can keep their jobs intact and get treatment for their addiction problem also.

According to FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act), the patient cannot get fired when they are getting treatment for their addiction problem, although the time off won’t be paid by the company, of course, but those people that are the breadwinners of the family, that are responsible for the needs of their family, they need to work, for such people they can either take the morning shift or the evening shift depending upon their working hours. Therefore, this is how beneficial outpatient rehab treatment can be.

You have to go through detox in a safe environment

Detox process is something that is the start of the treatment. The detox process can help the body get clean of drugs before the patient can be administered the treatment for their addiction problem. Although the symptoms of detox can prove to be deadly, there are medicines that can be given to the patient in order for him or her to better handle their detox procedure. Detoxing at a rehab facility is much safer and more effective as compared to detoxing by yourself.

Outpatient rehab does not cost much

In outpatient rehab treatment programs, the cost is very much decreased for the treatment. Since the patient does not have to live inside the facility, the cost is very less and affordable, it is only $1500 or $3000 per month, while packages come at an even cheaper price. When compared to inpatient rehab treatment, the cost of it is $10,000 per month or so. Furthermore, those who still cannot afford the treatment can get insurance as well for their outpatient rehab treatment as many insurance agencies are attached with various rehab centers to provide treatment for outpatient rehab programs.

Family can support you in the whole treatment

Unlike inpatient rehab treatment programs, where the patient has to be secluded from their family and friends even for a set period of time, in outpatient rehab, this is not necessary, the family can be there for you as well as you go through your treatment.

Therefore, if you want to work and provide for your family, or want to keep studying while getting treatment at the same time, then an outpatient rehab treatment program is made for you.