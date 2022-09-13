How long does it take to get a St Kitts and Nevis passport?

St. Kitts and Nevis is an incredible dual-island Caribbean destination that will take your breath away. With such stunning beaches and tropical landscapes, you will enjoy every minute spent there. Best of all, the culture here is so diverse that you can find British, African, and French influences along with the Caribe one.

If you are considering obtaining second citizenship, St. Kitts and Nevis can be just the right decision. Despite the fact that this is a highly attractive destination for having a second home, there are so many different benefits that you can enjoy after getting a St Kitts and Nevis passport, If you want to find them out, check the https://imperiallegal.com/media/articles/benefits-st-kitts-nevis-citizenship

Background and legal considerations

First thing first, you should be familiar with the legal background of St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship programs. Their program was established back in 1984. Since then, the citizenship program required all applicants to make some type of economical contribution to their country in order to get a second citizenship. After the applicants fulfill this request, their whole families are going to get the passport for certain.

The legal citizenship bases regarding investments are contained in Part II, § 3 (5) of the Citizenship Act from 1984 and also by the Investment Regulations from 2011. These laws allowed the government to manage the program under which citizenship is granted to persons who qualify under a special set of criteria that the cabinet decided.

Citizenship by investment program

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis are running this type of program for a long time as we mentioned above. This program is very popular since it attracts foreigners from all corners of the world to make a substantial contribution, so the country can develop economically.

There are two ways of getting qualified for the citizenship program and those are either by making a certain donation or through investment in real estate purchase.

Whatever the person decides on, his whole family will directly be qualified for the password as well. This type of password is very popular since it comes with a great reputation and credibility. By having a St. Kitts & Nevis passport, you are literally going to have a free visa to travel to over 150 countries. You can go to America and Europe without a problem.

How long does it take to get a St Kitts and Nevis passport?

The question that many people primarily want to know the answer to is how long will it take for them to get a passport from St Kitts and Nevis country. Well, we have great news for you since you will not be needing to wait too long to obtain it. It usually takes 3 – 6 months to receive the passport after you make the investment. Therefore, the sooner you finish with the real estate purchasing part, the sooner you will get the second citizenship that will bring you a wide range of different benefits that you can enjoy it.

Benefits of St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Program

After you request to get a passport under St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship program, your whole family with enjoy new stunning life. Primarily, you should know that a St. Kitts and Nevis passport will provide you with a visa with which you can travel to 157 destinations worldwide. You will be able to visit Russia, the UK, all countries included in Europe’s Schengen Area Hong Kong, Singapore, America, etc. One more great news that applicants do not know about is that this type of citizenship will be available for their future generations.

All applicants can include their children under 31 years old, spouses, grandparents, and siblings to get citizenship as well. Another great benefit refers to the fact that the country of St. Kitts and Nevis is actually a member of the Commonwealth which means that all citizens have special privileges when they are traveling in the UK or some other Commonwealth countries. We also want to mention that there is no minimum stay requirement in order to have this type of second citizenship.

However, since this is such an attractive location to own a home, you and your family will definitely want to come often, especially during the holiday session. You will enjoy the tax-free privilege as well which means that there are no taxes on income, inheritance, or wealth tax. While you decide on the investment program, you will have complete freedom when it comes to real estate options. This means that it is up to you in which real estate you want to invest. This is a great opportunity for all businessmen and entrepreneurs. Finally, the greatest of all benefits is the fact that this type of citizenship is a lifetime one.

How to Apply?

If you want to apply for St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Program, you will need to follow special government requirements. The first thing you will need to do is to prepare the initial set of necessary documents which refers to the police certificate, copy of passports and birth certificates, or CV/Resume. After that, you need to submit the file to the CIU through an Authorized agent. You will need to pay a diligence fee and 50% of the lawyer fee. At that moment, you will wait some period of time for the Government approval letter.

This can take up to three months. Once you see that the Government gave you the approval, you can pay the remaining investment. St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Investment Program require applicants to make a significant economic contribution to the country. There is an option to select a non-refundable contribution of USD 150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund for a single applicant. Despite this one, there is a non-refundable contribution option of USD 175,000 to the Alternative Investment Option for a single applicant. The third option reffers to the purchase of real estate with a minimum value of USD 200,000.

After taking that step, you can collect your passport as well as the citizenship certificate at the nearest St Kitts consulate or embassy. There is one thing you should know and it refers to the restricted countries that are not allowed to apply for second citizenship of this kind. The banned nationals are Iran, Afghanistan, North Korea, and Cuba.