The largest percentage of women in the world would like to have colored hair at some point. However, the percentage of those who would like to color their own is not so high. The reason many girls dismiss this idea is that coloring your own hair is not something that can be considered a healthful way of changing your image. Most of these products have chemicals that can inflict some serious damage on the hair in many different ways.

So, we can see that this trend slowly declines over the years. Therefore, the solution was found in the form of wigs. As you can presume to wear these wigs means that you can have pretty much any color of hair you would like to. Nowadays, this way is considered to be the best alternative to coloring your own hair. As you can imagine, there are a plethora of different wigs you can find on the market. If you are interested in taking a look at some of these, be sure to check BeautyForever.

Plus, you can choose from a wide array of wigs, who come in many different shapes, sizes, styles, and colors. Depending on the budget, you will be able to choose the one that fits you the most. But, not all of the women in the world will have an easy time while wearing these. Plus, putting one of these on can be a serious struggle, due to the type or length of the hair. Despite all of these problems, girls always find a solution to problems of this nature, right? They truly are masters of making something that looks hard much easier, especially if we are talking about aesthetics.

So, let us take a look at some of the ways they actually make this happen when they have long, thick hair.

1. Low Ponytail

According to the highest percentage of women who participated in certain reports, we can see that a low ponytail is probably the most efficient way for you to hide your long and thick hair under the wig. At the same time, we can see that this is a hairstyle that women wear all the time. So, there are almost no uncertainties about it. Even better, it can be done by creating one or two ponytails, whatever fits you the best. Therefore, you will have much more comfortable when you put the wig on.

By creating two small, low ponytails, you will remove the necessary amount of hair at the same place on your scalp. Therefore, you will be able to reduce lumps and bumps. In case you put it all in only one place, you will experience some struggles due to a bump. At the same time, if you don’t do it properly, you will experience this negativity. It can happen that some of your natural hair can fall out of the wig, and you can be sure that this doesn’t look any good. Implementing this way means that you can have all the comfort you need when you need to put the wig on.

2. Cornrows

Now we would like to talk about cornrows. This is a method that’s often described as a pretty complex thing to do, and it requires a lot of time and effort on your behalf. At the same time, we can see that it is pretty effective since you will not experience any kind of uneasiness after you put a wig on. The reason is that the surface will be much smoother and flatter since this is the way that this hairstyle provides. Some of the scalps will be exposed, but you can be sure that it will mean nothing bad in this case.

In case you don’t like the feeling when a wig touches your scalp, you can avoid it completely by using some kind of wig cap in order to prevent it. This is a pretty efficient way to remove all the uneasiness that can happen as a result of this contact. As you can imagine, making this hairstyle and put it under the wig can be pretty hard for those who haven’t tried it out before. However, we can guarantee that you will not have any negativity if you choose to try it out. When you succeed in making it a couple of times, you can be sure that you will get more experience, and will be able to do it much easier.

3. Braiding

Last but not least, we would like to talk about braiding. This is a pretty effective way to hide long hair under a wig, due to the fact that all of the hair will be tied several times and ultimately tied on the top of the head. Naturally, due to the nature of your hair, it’s possible that you will experience some bumps or lumps, therefore, you will not have the ultimate comfort you were looking for. However, there are benefits to this approach. You will be able to completely avoid all the falling out of place.

But you will be able to put a wig on without too many problems. Thankfully, there are a couple of ways you can do braiding. Try a couple of these ways in order to ensure that you will be able to have the best of the comfort you can have. But you should be careful to make it properly. Otherwise, you will experience some hardships, you can be sure of that. The commonest and best-known way of doing braiding is French braid. It’s helpful since it will flatten the surface, so the wig will not make too many problems for you.

The Wrap-up

We know how hard it can be for someone to fit all the hair under a wig. This is a process that can be pretty tiring and stressful sometimes, especially in case you have a kind of hair that doesn’t react well to these processes. Thankfully, there are a couple of ways you can handle it. Here, we’ve provided you with the most efficient ways you can do that.