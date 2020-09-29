Many people choose to have some cosmetic surgeries on themselves, especially those in older age. There are many benefits of getting plastic surgery or some similar cosmetic process. For example, it can affect the mental state and improve the self-confidence of a person who was not satisfied with its appearance. While plastic surgeries are very popular for a long time, there is also another method that instantly gives your face a younger look, and that is Botox. This ingredient is used in form of an injection, and it reduces the ability of muscles to create wrinkles during contractions.

Botox surgery is a well-known procedure, and many celebrities already chose to have this type of cosmetic repair, and we can see the full effects on them. For example, Nicole Kidman, Pamela Anderson, Courteney Cox, and many others. When it comes to the injection, you will have to wait for around 3 or 4 days to see the full effects, while the average time of lasting of Botox is around 4 months. There are many ordinations where you can get the Botox surgery, like at Dr. Gambhir. Here are the essentials of Botox surgery that everyone should know.

It is Suitable for All Ages

Every adult can choose to have the injection, and it doesn’t matter if you are 30 or 60 years old. There is no exact age when you should perform this process. However, you might get the best of its benefits if you start with injections from a younger age because the neurotoxin in the Botox can help in the prevention of the significant appearance of wrinkles throughout the life. The best way is to choose smaller amounts regularly of around 3 or 4 months. Also, there are different amounts needed for people of different ages.

Always Consult with a Doctor First

Like with any other type of procedure, especially cosmetic one that is not necessary, it is always recommended to get advice from an expert before you decide to get a Botox surgery. Therefore, you should ask to visit some well-known plastic surgeon who will provide you with detailed analyses and examination of your face to tell you which amount of Botox is perfect.

It is a Fast Process

One of the important advantages related to this process is that you can deal with it in a very short time. The whole procedure can last for around one hour. However, most of that time you will spend while filling documents, take pictures, and consultations with a doctor. When it comes to the process of taking an injection, it lasts around 10 minutes, and you will spend an additional 5 minutes after that with ice on the area where you took an injection to prevent the inflammation and bruising.

Learn About Potential Side-Effects

The proper consultations and examination are especially important for you to see if there is a chance for some side-effects from this procedure, such as allergies on some of the supplements inside. Also, you will be asked about your diet and some additional supplements you are taking because some of them might lead to the occurrence of bruising. Also, while there are no particular types of food that could lead to serious negative effects, food like garlic, fish, and some others could increase the chances of bleeding. In that matter, ask a doctor which food you should avoid before getting an injection.

Learn To Prepare Properly

The Botox represents a specific mixture of powder and saline, and it is used in the liquid form. Therefore, there is a chance that the liquid might spread wider from the area of injection if you don’t follow some important instructions. For example, you should avoid any intense activities or even getting up to fast for at least one day after the procedure. On the other hand, you should know that there is only a minor chance for that to happen, but you should remain careful.

Results Are Temporary

While there are various types of neurotoxins that you can choose for the Botox therapy, you should know that there is no chance for a Botox to lost more than 6 months. It depends on person to person but in most cases, people will need a new appointment two to three times a year. Also, in most cases, there is a need for an additional appointment after the first treatment, because there is a chance for a Botox to show results only on one part of the area which is treated. The mixture that you get with the injection will disappear over time, and there is no other way than to repeat a procedure for the same results.

Last Words

This type of treatment is present for a long time, and while there are still many people who are against this type of cosmetic correction, you can only see benefits if you choose to use it in the right amount. For example, you can treat a drooping forehead, which can make people appear sad and exhausted, and the Botox can help those people by relaxing the muscles in that area. Also, it can help with the sweating of the forehead and reduce the migraine pain by making some of the muscles less sensitive. Furthermore, the treatment can help people with bell’s palsy and eye twitching.

However, the main thing related to this process is to always pay attention to the amount you want to intake, because you might cause some serious negative effects that could harm your appearance even more. If you want to remain your natural look the best way is to take small doses and ask your doctor about the opinion about the areas you want to treat. Like with plastic surgery, you can benefit from it only with considerate and smooth procedures. On the other side, the fact that it is not temporary can also be an advantage in the case that you don’t like the results. In the end, the best way to prevent any potential side effects is to visit a well-known expert with lots of experience like Dr. Gambhir ordination.