It doesn’t matter if you are picking up the controller or keyboard after a long lay off or you are getting into the practice of online gaming for the first time, there is simply no denying that there will be no shortage of options available to you. Maybe you like playing with others, maybe you like competing against others, perhaps you just want to go about your own thing and your own pace. Maybe you like story-based games. Maybe you are more into the action.

Whatever the situation is, there is no denying that there is going to be something out there for you. All of this is possible thanks to the advancing technology in gaming. The technology available in gaming today gives players access to things that they would have only dreamed of in the past. Just check out some of the technologies available today and how you can use them to your benefit.

Facial Recognition

Do you remember when games started letting you set up your own characters? You got to choose the nose, the color of the eyes, and maybe even the race of your character. There is no denying that this was exciting, and most players tried to create a likeness as close to themselves as they could. Well, what if you could put your exact picture on that avatar? Now you can thanks to facial recognition technology. Not only can this technology be used in this specific manner, but it can be applied in a variety of real-world applications. Facial recognition can be used for security purposes as well.

Boosting Technology

The thing about gaming today is that it has evolved into a whole industry. A billion-dollar one at that. That being said, you will find that games from all across the world converge and mingle every day. Whether it be to compete or cooperate, there are tons of different ways that you can interact with other gamers. You can even use them to improve your own skills and techniques.

Voice Recognition

Voice issued commands have been around for quite some time now, so it is not like they are all that surprising. However, when you look at what they are doing in the gaming world, it can make you see the technology in a completely different light. Maybe you are just feeling too lazy to pick up the controller. Maybe you have to get up and do something real quick. Whatever the situation is, thanks to voice recognition, you can play your favorite games non-stop. Computers and gaming systems are now created and manufactured in a way where they can interrupt voice commands. That’s right, you can tell your characters on the screen to do something and they will do it.

Cutting-Edge Graphical Technology

If you compare today’s games with ones of old, it will be the graphical changes that are the most noticeable. Just put Mario next to a game like Uncharted and you will see how much the graphics have improved. Not only have they improved, but they have become more life-like. Cutting-edge advancements in graphical technology allow players to fully immerse themselves in games, while also experiencing them in a different light than they have ever before.

Virtual Reality

Ultimately, VR is here. Nevertheless, it has not reached its peak just yet. The technology is in its infancy so you can rest assured knowing that it is going to improve and grow in the years to come. Virtual reality is one of the most interesting gaming technologies out there since it can put the gamer in the gaming environment. You’ll use a VR headset to immerse yourself in the gaming world. That can be very thrilling and you know it is going to take things to a new level.

The only downside is that many developers have not embraced VR so the technology has lagged behind. And, it is tough to find computers and gaming consoles that can support it. This will change when the technology evolves and becomes more accessible to more consumers. When that happens, you’ll find that most games released will be available in the VR format.

Mobile Technology

When it comes right down to it technology is supposed to make your life easier, right? Well, that is exactly what mobile technology has done. Not only has it done it in tons of real-world applications, but it has done it in the gaming world as well. Thanks to the advent of the smartphone, the gaming experience has been taken out of the living room or arcade and put right into the palms of gamer’s hands. With mobile technology, gamers can literally vie from just about anywhere in the world, as long as they have a suitable device with a cooperating Internet connection.

Mobile technology has grown so popular and sought after that even old game makers are going back and recreating apps for older games. Just look at DOTA2. This widely popular game that was only available on Steam is now available on mobile devices as well. If you have an Ios or Android device, you can download the app and build your skills from just about anywhere in the world. This is without a doubt something that the regulators and manufacturers are going to need to keep in the back on their minds when they are gearing up for the next big DOTA2 tournament.