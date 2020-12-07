A few years back, most of the people including teenagers were involved in “outdoor” games – which is totally great for health as well as mind.

But time has changed and things are not happing as used to be.

In these digital words, people (between 14-30 years) are mostly getting involved in electronic gadgets. And gaming on a computer isn’t an exception.

We all love playing games on a computer. Many people play games just for fun or relaxation, where many others play games for hours without taking any break. Well, if you are one of them, you are in danger.

Studies show that playing games either on a computer or mobile device is so addictive, and on top of that, it doesn’t require any movement. Thus, sitting on the same positing for a longer period of time can cause several health issues like – back pain, poor eyesight, etc.

Sitting on a chair looks like you are just resting and relaxing, but for a longer period does the opposite.

We are not telling you to stop playing video games, but how you can keep your health tip-top.

In this article, I will explain 7 different ways to stay healthy while addicted to games.

1. Avoid Eye Strain

The eyes are one of the most important organs of our body. They are not built to work all the time. That’s why we blink.

But, when we look at a computer or mobile screen, we often forget to blink. And staring at a display for a long time can create massive pressure on your eyes. This causes dry eyes, blurred vision, and even damage to your eyesight.

You have only two eyes, so you should take care of your eyes before it’s too late.

Fortunately, there are ways you can protect your eyes while gaming.

Every twenty minutes, try to look at an object at twenty feet away at least for twenty seconds. It’s known as the 20-20-20 rule. It looks ridiculous, but, trust me, it’s for your good.

However, if you play games on a computer, you can use a tool. There are several browser extensions and tools available to alert you to take a quick break.

In this case, eyeCase is a great Google Chrome Extension, which works on popular browsers such as Firefox, Safari, Opera, etc.

All you have to install the eyeCare Extension and you are good to go. You can set the time, alarm sound, and alert message.

2. Maintain Good Posture

While sitting for a long time, you need to make sure your sitting chair is comfortable enough and provides enough ergonomic features, for example, recline backrest, armrests, lumbar support, and headrest.

Also, if your chair doesn’t provide you a good posture, most probably you will have health-related issues in the future.

So, as a regular user, you need to invest in a decent chair. Find a sturdy chair that allows you to recline the backrest, has adjustable armrests and back support.

This type of chair doesn’t only keep you healthy but also looks good. If you are not sure about gaming chairs, here’s an article on affordable gaming chairs.

3. Take Breaks

No matter if you are working or just sitting on a chair, you should take breaks. But you may be wondering how do I take breaks if I am in an online game or working?

Well, it’s easy than you think.

We are not telling you to take breaks every 5 minutes. However, if you are having too important work or in an intense gaming session, take breaks after 30 minutes.

Here’s how.

Try separating your gaming sessions. Finish a level or an online session, then go upstairs or downstairs, go to the bed for some stretches, eat something. When you are in a session, you can take your meals.

Even just a few minutes of walking lets you avoid muscle soreness as well as resting your eyes.

4. Get Some Fresh Air

If you want to keep your health tip-top while gaming, you need to get fresh air.

However, most of the gamers close all the doors and windows due to disturbance and noise. This way, the room fills with Carbon Dioxide which is not healthy at all.

While you are gaming, leave your nearby window open as well as a curtain. This wouldn’t just refresh your air but also lighten up your darkroom.

Unfortunately, if there is no window in your room, try to open the windows in the next room. You can also plant small trees for some natural feeling.

5. Do Some Stretch

While taking breaks during an intense gaming session, you should do some stretching.

When you are sitting for long hours, your shoulders, back, arms, and muscles get tight and create problems. That’s why it’s crucial to stretch the targeted areas for a few minutes. The best time you can do this during a loading screen.

6. Exercise is Must

If you want to stay healthy while addicted to games, you need to do exercises.

No matter how many times you do stretches or takes breaks, there is no alternative to exercise.

When you are sitting on a chair for a long time, your back, as well as leg muscles, get weaker than a regular person. Not to mention, this will led you some serious damages.

To prevent this, do some exercises. Join a gym or do cycling in the morning for at least 30 minutes. If you are in the gym, don’t forget to train your back muscles as well as your legs.

7. Drink Enough Water

Last but not least, you need to drink enough water as well as healthy foods.

However, most of the gamers are unaware of it. They mostly drink soft drinks or sugary juices as these tastes good, and replacing them with water could be hard at first. These types of drinks make you more dehydrated, store more calories in your system, and as a result, you gain fat so fast.

Start drinking enough water and avoid any sugary drinks and caffeine, you will be amazed at how much healthy and energetic you are feeling.

We all love playing games on a computer or mobile device. Some play for fun and some play seriously and spend long hours in front of a computer screen. This way you are damaging your eyes and most importantly, sitting on a chair creates many health-related issues in the future.

In this article, we have shared 7 different ways you can stay healthy while addicted to games. You should follow them to keep your health good in the long term. Happy gaming.