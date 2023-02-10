If you want to play video games at 4K resolution or higher and max out their graphics settings, then an extreme gaming PC is the best way to do it. These are some of the most powerful, high-performance machines you can buy. This guide will help break down what makes up an extreme gaming PC so that you can make an informed decision before buying one.

Top tier gaming PCs are for gamers who demand the highest level of performance and graphics quality. They are ideal for those who play the latest and most demanding games, stream their gameplay, or engage in competitive online gaming. These high-end machines are also suitable for creative professionals who require powerful processing and graphics capabilities.

What is a top-tier Extreme Gaming PC?

A flagship gaming experience can be described as when you’re playing games at maximum settings with all the bells and whistles turned on. This type of experience is available to any PC gamer if they build their own system.

What separates this from a high-end or mid-range system is the price point. In order for you to enjoy a top-tier performance, it will cost around $3000, making it more than double what some might expect to pay for an extreme gaming rig.

Why spend that much money? Simply put, this machine offers you everything needed for professional gamers (or even eSports players or streamers) to enjoy their favorite games at max settings without compromise.

Features you need in a High-End Gaming PC.

To ensure your high-end gaming PC is up to handling even the most resource-intensive games, you need to get a powerful CPU like AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9 13th Gen. processor.

At least 32 GB DDR5 RAM with a memory speed of 5200 MHz will allow you to run multiple heavy programs at once without any lag or degradation in performance.

However, no gaming PC is complete without a beast GPU. A GPU like Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 will ensure that even the most demanding games run on your system at ultra/extreme graphics settings with ease.

Apart from these, you also need a motherboard like MSI PRO X670-P WIFI which can support all these components and provide plenty of power for overclocking your CPU and RAM when you’re ready for more performance.

Make sure that you also buy a capable and powerful power supply for the setup. Extreme gaming PCs are power-hungry; therefore, you need at least 850W of that.

How to choose the best top-tier Extreme Gaming PC for you?

When you’re looking for the best gaming PC, there are plenty of factors to consider. For example, if you’re a competitive gamer who plays tournaments or streams on Twitch or YouTube, your priorities will differ from those who want to play games casually at home.

Figure out what your priorities are. If you’re looking for top-end gaming and streaming (1080p or 4K), you should prioritize CPU performance and graphics card (GPU) performance over RAM and storage space.

But if you need more RAM because it’s important to run multiple programs simultaneously while playing games—such as chat software while streaming on Twitch—then it makes sense to go with that.

RGB Lighting vs Top-tier GPU – Where should you put the extra money on?

When choosing between RGB lighting and a top-tier GPU, the decision ultimately comes down to personal choice and what you value most in your gaming setup.

If you prioritize immersive visuals, then a top-tier GPU is the way to go, as it will ensure that your games run smoothly and with high-quality graphics.

On the other hand, if you care about aesthetics and want to create a visually stunning setup, then RGB lighting is a good investment. It adds a pop of color and personality to your rig, and can be customized to your liking.

Both options can be expensive, so consider your budget and what you hope to get out of your setup. In the end, it’s always a good idea to invest in a solid foundation (i.e., a good CPU and GPU) before splurging on aesthetics.

4K vs 2K: Does a 2K Monitor do more than enough for Gaming?

Whether it’s worth investing in a 4K monitor for gaming ultimately comes down to personal preference and budget.

A 4K monitor offers four times the resolution of a standard 2K monitor, resulting in sharper and more detailed images. This can greatly enhance your gaming experience, especially in games that support 4K resolution.

However, a 4K monitor requires a powerful GPU to run games smoothly at this high resolution, which can be a significant investment. If you’re running a lower-end setup, you may not see a significant improvement in image quality, and a 2K monitor would suffice.

If budget isn’t an issue and you’re looking for the best possible gaming experience, then a 4K monitor is definitely worth considering. But for most gamers, a 2K monitor is more than enough to deliver a great gaming experience.

How to Livestream Games without any Quality and FPS Loss?

To livestream games on the exact resolution and FPS that you have on your setup on platforms like Facebook or YouTube, you will need a reliable and fast internet connection, as well as a good streaming software.

First, choose a software that allows you to customize the output resolution and FPS. Next, match the software’s settings with your monitor’s specifications. Finally, make sure your internet connection is fast and stable to prevent lag during the stream.

Capture cards are essential devices that help in recording or live-streaming gameplay, or other video content in high resolution and frame rate. They are a bridge between the video source and the streaming platform such as Facebook or YouTube. By providing a stable and fast data transfer, capture cards ensure high-quality video output, reducing the risk of lag, stutter, and loss of frame quality during live-streaming.

final words

Top tier gaming PCs come in plenty of options. However, the ones that really stand out are those that can handle the most demanding games and provide a smooth experience. These top-tier extreme gaming PCs will ensure that you have no issues playing any game on any platform and will be able to keep up with any graphical requirement.