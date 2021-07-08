Although most people don’t realize this, life coaches can be incredibly helpful for individuals that are looking for a new perspective in their everyday lives. In fact, these experts are incredible people that can help you with reaching your objectives, but more importantly, they can help you with gaining the right mindset that can help you with a wide range of things.

If you’re thinking about working with such an expert, you might be wondering – who are the most popular life coaches to watch out for in 2021? Luckily, this is exactly what we’ll talk about in this article today. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the list of the top 7 people that you could choose to work with:

1. “Leah Bernath”

Leah isn’t only a life coach, she is also the CEO of “Your Best Self”, a company that helps women with reaching their dreams. One of the things that she might tell you is that she understands how the space you’re in physically impacts your mentality, and through various programs such as 1-on-1 mentoring, she can help you adopt the right mindset.

She often mentions that her main passion is to help women from all over the world discover their inner strength and by doing so, they can overcome some growth problems, as well as burnouts. Leah is, perhaps, one of the most compassionate and original mentors, one that’ll easily help her clients with gaining clarity on various things.

2. “Ralph Sinclair”

If you’re looking for a mentor that has been through different walks of life, Ralph is probably the one you’re looking for, mostly because he is an author, CEO, minister, mentor, and motivational speaker. He started his journey as a life coach when he almost died from an unexpected illness, and since then, he has been helping people overcome the obstacles in front of them.

He has written several books, one of which is called “Making it All Make Sense”, and his programs are designed for people who want to discover all the hidden things faith can provide you with. If you choose to subscribe to his program, you’ll get one of his E-books that’ll be free for the first thirty days.

3. “Quinn Downie”

Quinn has majored in counseling psychology, and she perfectly utilizes her knowledge and education for supporting empathic people with their problems. Her goal is to help her clients with discovering more about their own spiritual self-connection, and in most cases, she teaches and guides them through various phases of their growth.

She opted for studying psychology when she was diagnosed with extreme depression when she was 18 and after she was done she decided that she wants to be a mentor in order to help other people battle mental disorders and problems in their lives. If you want to get in touch with your spirituality, she is the best option for you.

4. “Myke Celis”

Another game changer in the global coaching industry is Myke Celis. Fast gaining popularity as the traveling Life Coach, Myke is known for his amazing backdrops while coaching onsite or virtually at the beach or amidst nature as he travels all over (safely of course), an inspiring twist for all of us stuck at home during the lockdown and making zoom virtual backgrounds as a thing of the past.

His #SELFscovery program under his #bestmeever coaching platform that is designed for clients who want to turn their lives around as they understand themselves more. This special personalized program is oftentimes held at the beach or any quiet natural sanctuary, a testament of how Myke believes traveling can heal and empower people while being coached as they allow themselves to be fully vulnerable and unguarded.

5. “Nicole Montez”

When Nicole was 25, she discovered that her infant has a dangerous and often fatal illness, however, instead of falling into the endless cycle of grief and pain, she decided not to think about the limits of the situation she was in, instead, she decided to look at all the possibilities of it.

Through her programs and packages, she has supported thousands of women and with her company TheBFFLife, she empowered many women to live free and without any fears of what might come in the future. She is also a motivational speaker and a certified business coach as well.

6. “Tony Robbins”

Next on our list is Tony Robbins, an extremely popular life coach that has been successful in maximizing the potential of hundreds of individuals. He is completely enthusiastic about the world and his main objective is to help clients understand the importance of having the right mindset.

Besides being quite successful at mentoring, he is also known for a wide range of his bestselling books, audiotapes, and high-profile clientele. Additionally, he often claims that his only interest is to assist people with understanding that they can, in fact, follow all of their dreams if they wanted to.

7. “Violet Agembah”

You might be looking for a life coach for your child or children, and if so, you should know that Violet is one of the best mentors for the younger generations. She founded “Coached by Vi LLC” when she started out and she mostly works with individuals that want to build up their confidence and to live authentically, without any hindrances and fears.

After she has finished college, she realized that she really enjoys helping other people, especially with personal development, and achieving all of the objectives that they have. Currently, she uses her company to help people from all walks of life feel comfortable in their own skin and dreams.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for some of the best and most popular life coaches, you should definitely choose one of the aforementioned people. No matter which person you choose from our list above, all of them will definitely help you with overcoming coming various obstacles, but more importantly, they’ll help you adopt a new mindset that can help you with all aspects of your life.

So, now that you’re aware of the top rising life coaches in 2021, you shouldn’t lose any more of your time. Instead, you should go back to the beginning of your list, go through it once more, and then determine which one of the experts might be the best for your needs.