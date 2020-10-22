As you are perfectly aware, gamblers are known as superstitious people who heavily rely on certain things that will provide them with much better luck. So, it is not a surprise that many experts asked themselves why they do that, and where these ideas come from. Well, when you look from a certain perspective, you can see that people remember certain situations where they’ve managed to score big results.

For example, when facing uncertainty something happens that provides some results that provide people with a success. Therefore, this occurrence is remembered and the player remembers it. After then, they are repeating this action whenever they are in a similar situation. We can see that some of the celebrities who were notorious for their gambling had their rituals they believed helped them with their gambling. There are a lot of cases you can find by Googling.

However, we need to be honest. Sometimes, it can happen that the streak of bad luck is completely out of the player’s hands. Sometimes it can happen that the casinos you are playing at have a much higher house edge. Therefore, you don’t have any chances to win. This especially goes for online casinos. Thankfully, there are things you can do to prevent yourself from losing money for nothing. On WagerWeb, you can ban yourselves from a casino you don’t consider proper.

Since we are talking about addiction, after all, this is a pretty helpful thing you can do for yourself. This is a situation where superstition cannot help you. Anyway, let us take a look at some of the superstitions you can find around the world. You can be sure that you will see that some of them are unbelievable, but people believe they help them during playing their favorite games.

1. Red is the New Black

From ancient times, red color was always considered lucky in China. This is why many Chinese people wear red, it doesn’t matter if they are playing at online or real casinos. Not only that, if you take a look at some of the most popular Chinese online casinos, but you will also see that red is the most present color in all the designs you can find on the website. But that not all.

When you see a Chinaman inside a casino, take a look at his dressing. Surely, you will see that they wear red shoes, socks, pants, and shirts. According to some stories, we can see that they fancy red underpants pretty much. This nation is pretty fond of their gambling superstitions. There are much more than just wearing red, but this is the most interesting one by far.

2. Wearing Dirty Clothes

One of the strangest good luck practices you can find in the world is people wearing dirty clothes when gambling. You wouldn’t believe how widespread this superstition really is. Surely, it is pretty hard to imagine what was the source of this idea. However, the point is that you will be able to beat the odds by adding some good luck by wearing dirty clothes.

We agree that wearing dirty socks is not something that would affect too many people. However, appearing in a casino were completely dressed in dirty clothes is something bound to attract some attention from people around you. Surely, this is where you will sacrifice the comfort, both for you and people playing around you. But this is a small price to pay for many people. The ultimate goal is to win it big and being able to tell the story after it.

3. Cursing at Roulette

Surely, roulette is one of the most stressful casino games. Whenever you go near the device, you will see that there are many people sitting around it and they look nervous. We can see that many people developed a practice of cursing at the ball in order for it to stop at a number that will make them win some money. This occurs before the ball stops spinning. It’s unimaginable how this superstition managed to spread all over the world.

Not only that, but we can also see that many people have the habit of cursing at the ball even when they play online roulette hoping that it will land where it’s needed. It goes without saying that cursing at the ball will have the result of many people looking to the person who practices it. This can be a source of discomfort for many people. So, many you should stick with practicing this when you are in the comfort of your home. That way you will not bother other people.

4. Wearing Charms

When we talk about superstition, we can see that the source of it all is wearing certain items that can provide some luck to people. Surely, you’ve heard about how lucky is to have a rabbit’s foot with you. As you can imagine, it’s not uncommon to see some gamblers wearing some of these items when they play. In fact, it is much more common than you can imagine.

Also, you can see that lucky charm can be pretty much anything. Whatever you see fit. Also, gamblers need to have alongside them so they can reach for it whenever they need it. When it’s won big, you can imagine what can people think about the item in question. Furthermore, charm doesn’t have to be an item. It’s not uncommon to see that players have some person as their lucky charm.

5. Using the Front Entrance

As you can imagine, casino superstitions are much more irrational than most of the other practices. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t have too many of followers. One of the most interesting ones you can see is that entering a casino through the front entrance. By entering it this way, players are able to get their luck from people who’ve left the casino at that moment.

So, this process provides them with enough luck to win a significant amount of money after it happened. Sure, it sounds pretty irrational and silly, but you will be surprised to learn how much people actually does that and believes it has a saying in their luck and future.