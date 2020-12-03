Cryptocurrency is a unique and non-conventional form of money, significantly different from currency notes. The financial crisis of 2008, and economic developments of the 21st century ensured that traditional strategies will not work in the longer run and hence, cryptocurrency proved to be a major breakthrough in this regard. Several cryptocurrencies, mainly bitcoin, have been able to majorly influence the economic structure worldwide, which also accounts for its wide popularity.

Bitcoin is probably the most popular and widely used cryptocurrency in the world, and it has been responsible for spreading the concept of digital currencies to common people. Since its introduction to the world in 2009, bitcoin has been able to gain strength, and has now reached the worth of $20,000 per bit.

This significant spike of its worth ensured that the early investors of bitcoin were able to generate thousands, and even millions of dollars from its trade. Bitcoin surprised the entire financial world when it saw a sudden increase in rate in 2017 . However, it still has more to offer and will surely unfold itself in near future.

New investors and traders are now inclined towards digital currencies like Bitcoin. There is an increasing demand for Bitcoin in the digital market. It is estimated that the remaining 4 million out of the fixed 21 million bitcoin will be mined by the end of 2021. Investors believe that the prices of bitcoin will rise in near future, as the trend for digital currency is increasing significantly, all over the world.

Perks of Investing in Bitcoin

Bitcoin has also proven to be an effective and influential replacement of traditional banking systems. Traditional banking methods are far from perfect for the use of common people. They have several procedural complications and documentations for general use. They are inefficient and expensive, doing no good to the users.

On the other hand, Bitcoin has proved itself to be an influential alternative to these banks and currency notes by providing a convenient yet effective mode of investment and transaction. Transactions through banks are monitored and recorded by the governing authorities. These authorities not only charge high fees, but also keep a regulatory check on the account at all times. However, Bitcoin is an independent entity, and it is not controlled by any governing body. The transactions through bitcoin are safer and secure than the banking methods.

Furthermore, bitcoin can be traded and mined from anywhere in the world, as it unites the digital world at one forum. However, banks usually do not allow international transactions, and if they do so the cost is much higher. The global economic market sees bitcoin as a more feasible and profitable mode of transaction.

Today, bitcoin is used by millions of people worldwide. Its growing influence has forced major brands and organizations to accept bitcoin as a mode of transaction. Bitcoin cannot be alienated in this economy, and ideally digital currency is set to rule the financial world in coming times. The evidently growing influence of bitcoin has ensured to have a mark over the international economy. With digital currency making its way to the mainstream economy, the growth potential for cryptocurrencies, primarily bitcoin, is unparalleled in near future. Hence, investing in Bitcoin is not only considered to be more feasible, but also financially viable.

What is the Purpose of Bitcoin Trading Platforms?

Bitcoin trading is still a relatively new concept, despite being simple in its processing it still needs understanding and market awareness. This is the reason that there are tons of bitcoin trading platforms like the BitcoinTrade, who provide assistance and guidance to traders. It is better for investors to acquire the services of these platforms rather than jumping in the trading procedure all by themselves.

These trading platforms provide a functioning demo account to their users, which are beneficial to get the hang of the trading concept of the crypto world. New traders get to understand the market by having hands-on practical experience, and it minimizes their trading blunders in the future. Once the traders get the confidence and knowledge of the concept, they can switch to independent modes of trading as well.

These trading platforms study market trends and graphs to predict the future performance of bitcoin. They have specialized software like Blockchain Technology and Artificial Intelligence which generate algorithms who are fairly accurate in their predictions. These effective strategies minimize the risk of loss in the investment and are a better option for new investors and traders, and this is why they have a success ratio of over 90%.

These platforms provide an opportunity of manual or automated trading, allowing the flexibility of trading strategy. Investors can make their account functional with funds as low as $250 or even low for some trading platforms. The success ratio of trades through these platforms is incredibly high, and their minimal charging fees ensure their reliability and convenience.

Trading platforms do not charge any extra fees, and just deduct a marginal share from the profit made by the trader, however, the trader is in profit at all times. The trading platform aims to build a strong mutual relationship with the investor aiming to develop a long term partnership between both the parties involved.

Many new traders have been able to initiate their trading careers in the crypto world through these trading platforms. These trading platforms can provide a kickstart to investors and traders early in their careers, and practically many people have already generated hefty amounts of profits through the assistance of these trading platforms.

Currency notes are now considered outdated in the modern economy, and there is no doubt that digitalization of the modern world has increased the scope of cryptocurrency to a great extent. In the future, crypto is expected to majorly grow and prosper, which will surely increase the demand of trading platforms, like the Bitcoin Trading App. These trading platforms are expected to play a decisive role in the trading careers of new investors.