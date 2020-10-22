High-quality motion pictures and video games are possible to create with the help of a good animation maker. A beginner or expert animator requires software with great features to innovate amazing work. Initially, no one likes to invest money in any application. It is necessary to try all the features for some days and then buy the tool’s premium version for limited days.

We are talking about free software that gives a complete idea about the functionalities to a user. In the following write-up, we will discuss some great animation makers, which provides all the features to try for free. You can start doing your project with these applications, and once you think it is running fine, you can purchase the tool.

You have to invest if you want to access advanced features. Until then, you can use the free version and create outstanding videos without paying a single penny. Let us check out some interesting animation makers.

1. Mango Animation Maker

Mango Animation Maker is the best and easy-to-use animation maker developed by Mango Animate. One can download the application for free and create an interesting video for free. If you want to engage your targeted audience with your interesting video content, then it is a perfect tool you can choose.

You can access ready-made templates to create high-quality assets for free. You can also access certain effects, widgets, images, sounds, roles, transitions, canvas, and much more. It is possible to share your work with anyone.

2. Animaker

It is a perfect app for developing animations for beginners. Users can develop animated and live-action videos. If we talk about its major features, it allows you to make infographics, 2-dimensional animations, and small clips. It comes with a simple interface, which helps you to create interesting content for any purpose. If you want to try its features, then you can do so for free.

3. Maya

If someone is looking for a perfect and standard animation maker, then one must recommend this tool. Any users like students, professionals, educators, etc. can use this tool to develop 2D and 3D motion pictures.

The features of this platform are available without spending a single penny. It is possible to have the facility of modeling, 3D renders, and much more. This application gives a professional interface, equipped with advanced features to every user.

4. 3DS Max

If your main focus is on 3D rendering and modeling, then you should consider this tool over Maya. It is possible to create high-quality video games with great motion graphics. Any student or an expert can use this tool for free.

After using the trial period and understanding the features, you can buy the software to access premium features. It comes with a user-friendly interface, which is easy to understand and use.

5. io

A special thing about this software is that you can get a library of free 3D models to develop high-quality games and motion pictures. You can use this application on any browser and use all the features without any problem.

It supports rendering and other advanced features that one must look for while choosing a good platform for making motion pictures. You must not download the tool when you can use it online on a browser.

6. Blender

It is another free 2D and 3D animation maker, which supports many features like rendering, 3D modeling, simulation, tracking, rigging, editing, and much more. The tool gets updated at a regular interval of time. There is a possibility to get advanced features for free for a limited time period. If you find these features satisfactory, then you can opt for the premium version.

7. Daz Studio

If you are searching for a motion picture application where you can create perfect 3D renders and scenes, you must pick it. It is possible to develop still images with the help of this software.

You can also customize ready-made 3D videos that are available in this software. If you want to edit an existing project, then also Daz Studio will help you do that. It is a perfect platform for character creators that mainly focus on 3D modeling.

8. OpenToonz

Many people prefer OpenToonz for creating unique and high-quality 2D animations. It is a perfect application for newbies and expert animators. Many communities and forums are available, where one can talk about various problems that one is facing while using the software. Even if you are using the software for free, you can contact the support team to help you out with the tool.

9. Powtoon

If you want to develop interesting moving presentations, then use this application. It comes with an outstanding WYSIWYG animation editor that provides all sorts of pictures and vectors to add to a video.

It is a perfect application for beginners who do not know much about animations and other advanced features. If you want to develop engaging video content for your audience, it is one of the perfect free applications you can choose.

10. K-3D

It is another open-source animation maker, which allows you to create motion graphics with a 3D modeling feature. If you do not understand the software’s working, you can go through interactive tutorials in the application.

It is possible to integrate with different scripting languages like Python. This is a perfect tool for experts who need a free tool with advanced features. It offers more flexibility while doing experiments with the videos.

11. Rive

It is a perfect animation maker platform for 3D character creators and modelers. If anyone wants to increase their speed of processes, then Rive is the best option for them. It is free application that provides amazing features for designing and developing unique and high-quality animations.

The Bottom Line

There are plenty of high-quality animation makers through which one can develop outstanding motion graphics. It can be difficult to choose the best one because you can get advanced features in many tools.

You must understand the functioning of the software before buying the premium version. Check the above-listed applications for developing interesting videos for your audience for free.