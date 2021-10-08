Addiction to drugs has become a very common thing. People usually consider addiction the fault of the user but in reality, we cannot blame the fault on anybody. The most important is to take steps towards getting help. Never ever hide your addiction and don’t wait till the situation gets critical. The intense symptoms can make the journey of recovery a critical one. Addiction to drugs can also cause other disorders so the more one delays the treatment; the more are chances of worst condition. Share your addiction issue with someone with whom you’re comfortable be it be any family member or close friend. The doors of recovery centers are always open and the staff there is happy to listen to your concerns. In case, you are not comfortable while sharing the issues with family then you can always go to rehab to share all the issues. They will further guide you about the steps to be taken. The professionals of addiction recovery centers are the ones that can guide you in the best possible way. After analyzing the addict’s state, they will always give the best opinion and way to choose further for the recovery. The aim is to share and get help because only help can ease the life of an addict.

Though the situation of COVID-19 has promoted quarantine practice, but the addiction centers are mostly providing facilities to cater to the needs of addicts. They have continued providing the services to comply with the treatment. The centers have ensured that all the followed policies are considering and prioritizing the health and security of their addicted clients. The treatment program is a life-saving treatment for the addict.

Advance way of curing addiction

There are so many ways that are used to cure addiction. One of them is treating addicts through medication. But sometimes, medicines provide more harm than good and as far addiction is concerned, it is all related to brain functioning. Therapies, Counselling, and other treatment ways produce more productive results than other treatment approaches. Let’s explore the most advanced approach that is Neurofeedback.

Guide to Neurofeedback

As we discussed that new approaches are bringing more relief than other methods so Neurofeedback training is one of the known therapy that deals with a variety of issues that are related to our brain. Drugs cause depression, sadness, anxiety, and stress that can further lead to migraines and other issues. Addiction cure is all about developing resistance and control and trying to change the mind to make a healthy decision about your body. People when hear about this approach, they have so many thoughts and concerns. They may panic and feel fear that this treatment may harm us because it aims to change the state of the addict's brain. This is why people find it scary but don't worry because we are here with the complete guide about this popular therapy. This therapy has other names as well like EEG or Electroencephalography. This therapy possesses a non-invasive approach to regulate and measure the body temperature and brainwaves of an addict. Have you ever thought that what depression is? Many of us face it but we don't know the actual reason behind it. Depression and all the mental ailments are basically the results of in perfect balance of the waves of the brain. When brain waves are not following a perfect pace then the human brain does not function properly. As a result, the individuals suffer from anxiety, depression, and other mental diseases. This therapy works like magic and brings back our brain to normal functioning. The therapy reinstructs the specific areas of the addict's brain and as a result, the brain starts working properly. We can understand this procedure through the example of car tire alignment. If you ever experienced any pothole in a tire, you will understand that the vehicle will not work properly until the tires realign properly. Similarly, the human brain won't be able to work smoothly until all the regions of the brain are perfectly aligned to work. This popular therapy will bring back the brain to its original alignment and this way the brain will function properly.

Working of Neurofeedback

The first step is to map out the addict’s brain and this will be done through a quantitative EEG process. This process will let us know about the exact regions of the brain that are affected and need to be aligned. Once the therapist will figure out the regions, the entire further plan and treatment will be designed accordingly. The session includes the placement of sensors on the addict’s head. This session will map out the clear differentiation about how our brain is currently and what it should be like. Music is incorporated in the entire session to comfort and calm the addict’s brain. This is entirely a pain-free way to cure addiction. All an addict should do is to feel relax and work towards his recovery. Shortly, we can conclude that this therapy aware the addict about his brain functioning and guide them about how they can control their brain to achieve specific outcomes.

This training will not only improve the way an addict’s brain functions but also helps in getting relief from anxiety issues. The drugs increase the anxiety level in an addict and until the brain is not back in a calm state, the addict won’t ever be able to fully recover. To overcome addiction, it is very important to restore brain functioning and seek a stable state of mind otherwise an individual won’t be able to decide his addiction. Apart from addiction, this therapy will treat other issues as well that come along with addiction like seizures, PTSD, migraines, sleeping disorders, bipolar disorders, etc.

Divert mind and achieve a better life

The brain cannot be healed simply through therapies. The addict has to bring courage himself as well to learn that how he can seek enjoyment through other ways. The addict will learn through a rehab guide that how he can satisfy his needs without drugs.