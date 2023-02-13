Your bridal party plays an important role in your wedding. As a bride, after having your own wedding dress, it’s time to consider bridesmaid styles for your girls. To choose a style that matches your overall wedding theme, flatters all of your bridesmaids, while still complimenting your own wedding gown, to meet all of these is not easy at all. Fortunately, there are some helpful tips for you. In this article, we’ll introduce you to 7 tips for choosing the perfect Bridesmaid Dresses that are cohesive to your wedding dress. Read on and find them!

1. Your Dress Style

The bridesmaid dress you choose should have something similar to your wedding dress style. If your wedding gown is with a lot of details and lace, the bridesmaid dresses are better to have some lace accents too. If you have a romantic wedding dress with full textures, try bridesmaid dresses with draping and flounce details, both styles will match perfectly with your bridal gown. If your dress is highlighted with crystals and stones, go for a dress with a beaded accent for your maids. If your wedding dress is with some colors, then choose the color for your bridesmaids that is similar to the color on your wedding dress. A simple elegant wedding gown calls for minimalist bridesmaid gowns. Try to pick something that complements the style of your own dress without overshadowing it.

2. The Color

Choosing a complimentary color to your wedding dress doesn’t need special attention, for most wedding dresses come in white or ivory, and white/ivory colors are easy to match all colors. However, if you opt for colored wedding dresses like blush, the bridesmaid gowns should be in the same color family as your wedding dress, like dusty rose, desert rose, or a different shade of blush that won’t take the beauty away from the bride.

3. The time of Year

The time of year of your ceremony is another important factor you need to consider. Different styles, colors and fabrics work better for different seasons. Spring and summer wedding calls for light and airy fabrics in soft colors, like chiffon and cotton, in pastel, sage, blush colors, or floral patterns. While fall weddings may need some warm or bold colors like terracotta, burgundy and emerald, satin, chiffon, lace and velvet fabric will all work for fall weddings. If you are having a winter wedding, consider some metallic colors and some classic colors like navy, purple, burgundy and dark emerald, heavier fabrics will work better for winter.

4. Flattering for Your Girls’ Figures

Different figures require different styles to be flattering. Have your squad try on different styles first before deciding on a dress. If you have a squad of different body shapes, opt for convertible dresses or wrap dresses, these 2 styles are tolerated and will flatter all body shapes. Or you may mix and match your girls with different styles. You can choose O neck, wide V neck for pears and apples, strapless or spaghetti straps for petites, and anything for hourglasses. Avoid anything too tight or too loose, as these styles won’t be flattering to every body type. Instead, opt for a dress that hugs the body in all the right places and adds curves to those who need it. Empire waist dresses are always a great choice because they will accentuate curves and provide more structure.

5. Trying on Different Style Before Making Your Final Decision

Start by visiting different bridal shops or browsing online. Take note of all the different styles and colors available, then ask your bridesmaids to try on a few of the options. Look for dresses that have adjustable elements like ties or straps so you can customize them for each bridesmaid. Take photos of each bridesmaid in the different styles, or have them video call so you can get a better look.

The key is to find a style that looks good on all your bridesmaids. Try to think outside of the box – some styles that may not be a conventional bridesmaid dress could end up being a perfect choice. If there’s one style that looks great on everyone, consider having all the bridesmaids wear the same dress but with slightly different colors or accessories.

Once you’ve settled on the perfect style, make sure each bridesmaid has a good fit. If possible, visit a tailor and make sure every bridesmaid’s dress fits perfectly. It is also a good idea to order the dress in advance to give yourself enough time to make any necessary alterations.

6. Consider Your Bridesmaids’ Preferences

When it comes to bridesmaid dresses, it’s essential to take into consideration the preferences of each bridesmaid. Ask them about colors, styles and fabrics they prefer. Then, narrow down a selection that fits both the bride and the bridesmaids.

Different body types must be considered when looking for complimentary bridesmaid dresses. Thankfully, today, there are plenty of styles and fabrics to choose from. Look for fitted bodices or A-line shapes that will fit the bride’s dress and show off each bridesmaid’s beauty. Consider fabric choices like silk or chiffon for formal ceremonies, or cotton or lace for casual occasions.

7. Accessorize

Accessories are a must when creating the ideal look for your bridesmaids. They can help complete your wedding dress and give a cohesive feel to your special day.

Here are some tips to think about when selecting accessories for your bridesmaids:

Select accessories that match the color scheme

To ensure your bridesmaids’ dresses match yours, choose accessories from the same color family. Jewelry, shoes, and hairpieces should be thoughtfully selected. Accent colors and flower bouquets can add to the perfect match.

Body shape and size of bridesmaids should be kept in mind when selecting accessories and dresses. Neutral-colored accessories will work with any bridesmaid dress. Complimentary wedding dress sashes, corsages, and shawls will unify the bridal party’s ensembles.

Coordinating and accessorizing with the chosen color palette adds style, orderliness, and sophistication to the wedding day look. There are many options that will flatter every member of the entourage!

Final Thoughts

When shopping for bridesmaid dresses, always think of the overall color scheme of your wedding. Pick complementary hues that match the decor. You want your bridesmaids to look good and feel comfortable. Keep a sense of cohesion with the theme of your day. Ensure everyone loves their dresses and can’t wait to wear them for years to come!