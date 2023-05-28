Pokies are a popular form of entertainment for many Australians. You can find slot machines in land-based casinos or play online slots. They attract players with easy gameplay and a chance to win real money.

However, not all slot machines offer the same odds for winnings. Some pokies have a higher payout percentage than others, which means that they pay out more money to players over time. In this piece, we will discuss how to find the payout percentage on a slot machine and what factors can affect it.

What Is the Difference Between RTP and Payout Percentage?

RTP (Return to Player) and payout percentage are two metrics that measure a given game’s profitability. The slot’s RTP is a theoretical value that determines how much a player can expect to get back from playing a particular game over its lifetime.

On the other hand, the payout percentage is the amount actually returned during actual gameplay within a certain period of time. In the following paragraphs, we will explain the pitfalls of payout percentage, describe how it affects the game, and how to increase your chances of winnings while playing online slots.

How Does the Payout Percentage Work?

A payout percentage on a slot machine is the percentage of money that the slot pays out to players over time. For example, if a pokie has a payout percentage of 95%, it means that for every $100 wagered on the slot, it will pay out $95 in winnings. The remaining $5 is the house edge, which is the profit that the casino makes from the machine.

It is important to note that the payout percentage is calculated over the long term and is not a guarantee of how much a player will win in any given session. Simply, everything depends on chance. Some players may win big on a machine with a lower payout percentage, while others may lose money on a machine with a higher payout percentage.

In this case, you shouldn’t rely on your previous experiences. Although the payout percentage can’t be influenced by players, you can calculate it and estimate your odds of winnings.

How to Know the Slot Machine’s Payout Percentage

There are a few ways to determine the payout percentage of a slot machine. The first and most common way is to look for the information on the machine itself. Many slots have the payout percentage listed somewhere on the front of them or in the game rules.

If the payout percentage is not listed on the machine, you can try asking a casino employee. They may be able to provide you with the information or direct you to someone who can. Another option is to do some research online. Many online casinos list the payout percentages of slot machines on their website.

How to Increase Your Odds of Winnings

Predicting your odds of winning on a slot machine is difficult, as the outcome of each spin is completely random. However, there are a few things that you can do to increase your chances of winning:

Choose a machine with a high payout percentage: As we discussed earlier, machines with a higher payout percentage will pay out more money over time.

Consider the volatility of the machine: Volatility refers to how often a machine pays out and how much it pays out. Low-volatility machines will pay out more frequently, but the payouts will be smaller. High volatility slots, on the other hand, will pay out less frequently, but the payouts will be larger.

Avoid chasing losses: Take a break if you run out of your bankroll or experienced several losses in a row. There are more chances that you will continue to lose money in attempts to win them back.

Can Bonuses Affect the Payout Percentage?

In some ways, different types of bonuses can influence the payout percentage of a slot machine. Many slots can offer bonus rounds or free spins, which can increase your chances of winning. Also, many casinos provide a demo version or free mode of games, so you can try out a slot without spending a dime.

However, these bonuses do not typically affect the overall payout percentage of the machine. It is important to read the rules and regulations of each machine before playing, as some bonuses may come with specific wagering requirements or restrictions.

Payout Percentage Difference Between Online Slots and Slot Machines

The payout percentages of online pokies and land-based slot machines are generally the same. However, there are some differences. Online slots are typically programmed with a higher payout percentage than land-based machines, as they have lower overhead costs. Online casinos also provide a huge variety of games, which means that players have more options to choose from.

Contrary, land-based pokies offer a more immersive experience, with flashing lights, sounds, and physical reels. Many players prefer the tactile experience of playing on a physical machine.

Pros and Cons of Playing Slot Machines

Slot machines are a great way to pass the time, and you never know when you might be lucky and hit the jackpot! But before you dive into your slot machine adventure, it’s important to understand the advantages and drawbacks of playing pokies.

Pros Cons Easy to play and no skill or strategy required Low odds of winnings Bonus rounds and free spins There’s a risk of gambling addiction Slots are widely available and diverse

Conclusion

The payout percentage is an essential factor to consider when choosing which slot machine to play. While it is difficult to predict your odds of winning, you can increase them by choosing a machine with a higher payout percentage.

It is also important to spend as much as you can afford to lose and gamble responsibly. Slot machines can be a fun and exciting form of entertainment, but they should never be used as a way to make money or solve financial problems. By following these guidelines, you can take the fullest from your game experience while playing slots. Good luck!