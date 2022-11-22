The passage of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill paved the way for several new innovative hemp-derived products. One of the latest cannabinoids to gain mainstream popularity is HHC due to its uplifting yet relaxing effects.

While most use HHC products for their mood-enhancing effects, some recognize that HHC’s relaxation-inducing qualities may be beneficial for unwinding before bedtime.

This article will provide tips for finding high-quality HHC products for sleep. We’ll also let you know what to avoid when shopping around for HHC products.

Before we get into all that if you’re new to HHC, here’s a quick overview of the cannabinoid.

What is HHC?

Hexahydrocannabinol, better known as HHC, is a cannabinoid found in low levels in the cannabis plant. Roger Adams first synthesized HHC in 1944 by adding hydrogen molecules to delta-9-THC. This process of converting THC to HHC is known as ‘hydrogenation.’

As there is so little HHC in cannabis, extraction isn’t cost-effective. Therefore, companies manufacture HHC by extracting CBD from raw hemp. The subsequent steps may vary from brand to brand, but ultimately, the end product is a dark golden-colored oil known as HHC.

HHC is much less intoxicating than delta-9, making it a viable alternative for individuals who want to experience a less intense high. To give you an idea of its potency, HHC is considered to be less potent than delta-8 THC, which is about half as potent as delta-9 THC.

Apart from its mood-enhancing effects, many use HHC for relaxation and unwinding purposes, and increasingly, more are trying HHC for sleep.

Is HHC Good for Sleep?

As you can see, people use HHC for many reasons, but there’s a growing trend toward using it to help improve sleep quality.

Like other cannabinoids, HHC interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, and its ability to induce relaxation is why many are beginning to use it to unwind before bedtime.

There are a number of different HHC products for sleep available on the market today. For example, PureKana offers a product containing a whopping 500mg of HHC. The product contains 20 HHC gummies, and each gummy is infused with 25mg of HHC.

Also included in HHC product range are HHC vapes and carts, all of which are made according to the highest industry standards. It has all of its HHC products tested by independent third-party labs to verify their safety and purity.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for other players in the industry. As the HHC market is unregulated, some HHC products are of dubious quality. In the current market, by opting for cheap, unbranded HHC products, consumers risk being ripped off at best and putting their health at risk at worst.

Here are ways to avoid these pitfalls and some reasons why some people fail to source high-quality HHC products for sleep.

1 – They Pay No Attention to Third-Party Lab Reports

Unfortunately, scam brands take advantage of the lack of regulatory oversight and sell low-quality, untested HHC products. Sadly, some consumers take these companies’ claims at face value and believe that the product contains the advertised amount of HHC and is safe to consume.

However, without a valid third-party lab report, there’s no way to know whether the product contains what is advertised on the packaging. In most cases, if a brand doesn’t include third-party lab reports with its HHC products and refuses to provide the information on request, it’s a strong sign that it is a less than reputable brand, or the product is low-grade or contains no HHC at all.

Therefore, you should ONLY buy HHC products from trust-worthy brands that provide Certificates of Analysis (COAs) from a certified laboratory. The COA outlines the amount of HHC in the product and provides evidence that the product batch has been tested for the presence of heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants.

2 – They Focus on Price

Too many consumers look for the cheapest HHC products they can find. However, this is a huge mistake because when it comes to finding premium HHC products for sleep, as price is nowhere near as important as the overall quality of the product and the potency of the HHC.

Bear in mind the process of creating high-quality HHC is expensive. It involves a sophisticated process that requires the oversight of experts, not to mention costly equipment. Then there’s the small matter of paying for the aforementioned lab reports!

Typically, you can expect to pay close to $50 per 1000mg of HHC in vape form and perhaps $70-$80 for the same amount of HHC in gummies form. If a brand sells HHC products at price points far below the above, you should question the standard of what you’re getting.

3 – They Don’t Investigate the Brand

It seems incredible that some people don’t look into the reputation of brands selling HHC products. After all, it is a relatively new product that has seen a stark rise in the number of scam companies. These operations appear overnight and have nothing in the way of a past record of producing quality products in the industry.

If you see a brand-new company selling HHC products, try to find out if it is linked with a well-known organization. Sometimes, a person associated with a top CBD brand, for instance, might branch out. Should no such connection exist, it is wise to steer clear and focus on the handful of reputable companies that sell the cannabinoid.

For instance, PureKana is somewhat new to selling HHC products (as is every other company), but it is one of the most trusted names in the CBD industry. It uses the same high-quality hemp for its HHC products as it does for its cannabidiol range. They also provides links to Certificates of Analysis (COAs) on each HHC product page so you can view the lab results on its website.

Final Thoughts on Why People Can’t Find Good HHC Products for Sleep

Before you buy HHC products for sleep, it’s essential to devote a little extra time to research the brand to see if it is an established market-leading company. Furthermore, only buy HHC products that come with proof of independent lab testing, and avoid suspiciously cheap items.