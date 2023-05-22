WTP global app is an online platform that offers poker and allows users to experience the globally renowned World Tournament Poker. The virtual experience offers poker games with real-money bets in multiple levels and formats. The app is available for players in over fifty states worldwide.

WPT global app is an exciting, secure, and fair avenue comprising a big pool of players and diverse game selections. The app features attractive welcome bonuses for newly registered players and, on first deposits, NFT avatars, a VIP club, strategy coaching, and poker tournaments. Read on to take an in-depth look at What the operator has to offer.

Here are the unique features of the WPT poker app.

WPT Poker App And Software

The WPT app is available for both iPhone and Android devices. Installation is like installing every other app: iPhone users can download it straight from the WPT global website, while Android users can download it manually.

The app’s modern portrait layout makes navigating the different lobbies with emojis easy, adding fun to the table interaction. The play controls are decent, and the app is easy to use. The main lobby is divided into three primary sections, short deck, MTT, and NLHE cash games. There are filters under each section to pick out your games by the stake. Other filters help you fine-tune your search to reveal the games that interest you based on speed, game type, buy-in, and registration status.

The tables have a portrait view, which makes it easy to play with one hand and switch across multiple tables when playing on many tables. After you join the tables, you’ll find more options for customizing your experience, like customizing bet buttons based on the pot’s size. Players can choose between different backgrounds and various decks at the playing tables.

The settings section lets you choose the app’s language, toggle through sounds, and any other security settings you may need. There’s a ‘backpack’ section on the app where you can get an overview of the rewards available. The bonus center is where you can see your progress on active bonuses.

The overall app design is a nice balance between pleasing appearance and functionality. The app is easy on the eye and does not sacrifice the smoothness and speed of play. The customization tools are sufficient for players to make the appearance how they want and switch it up when needing a layout change.

Learn WPT Strategy Coaching

Winning a poker game needs more than chance. WTP global app partners with WTP to help players develop cash game and tournament strategies. The live Learn WPT workshops reveal the thorough approaches used by professional poker players.

The workshops help guarantee players a learning experience that will leave them capable of developing well-defined strategies for winning games like the river, turn, and on the flop. Players can sign up for silver access membership to text the experience. If satisfied, you can upgrade to the full membership.

The Poker Tournaments Feature

The World Poker Tour is amongst the most prestigious live tournaments. Players on the app have the unique opportunity to win a ticket to the major WPT tournaments.

The poker app hosts regular online tournaments. The tournaments’ structures range from slow players to hyper-turbo veterans. The daily tournaments have buy-ins ranging from $2 to $109. They also come in three variations: Pot-limit Omaha, Short Deck, and No-limit Hold’em.

Other tournaments include the progressive bounty and bounty hunter tournaments, where part of the buy-ins are awarded as a bounty on every player. The provider also runs three deep stack tournaments daily with hyper-turbo, turbo, and regular structures. You can also expect to see multiple seasonal events.

NFT Avatars Feature On The Poker Heroes Club

The WPT poker app has attempted to connect poker to the metaverse. The app offers a poker heroes club through GAMAVRS, a blockchain developer. The club is exclusively for owners of 9,9999 playable NFT avatars. The avatars were placed on auction in February 2022 and come in three tiers, Gods, Cyborgs, and Gods.

Each tier unlocks exclusive benefits, which could include:

Members only club

Private discord channel

VIP events on the WTP live stops

Access to exclusive online events

Welcome Bonuses And VIP Club Feature

WPT players enjoy a 100% bonus on their first deposit of up to $1,200; the offer gives a 25% Rakeback. For every $20 rake, your account receives $5. Players have up to 90 days to clear these bonuses, which are offered on a minimum deposit of $20.

The app also features a jackpot that rewards players that get strong hands like a royal flush, four-of-a-kind, and straight flush. The WPT poker app additionally has a VIP club where points are received based on how much rake the player contributes. The dynamic that calculates the rake considers the player’s activity level, newness to games, and choice of games played.

WPT Payment Features And Methods

The WPT poker app payment features include multiple methods that meet the needs of various nationalities. Transaction methods will depend on your location. They include:

Mastercard/visa

AstropayCard

Luxonpay

Cash2code/Funanga

Muchbetter

Netteler

Skrill

Paysafe

Skrill Rapid

Boleto

Pay4Fun

Cryptocurrencies

Pay4FunGo

Mifinity

Luxonpay

JetonCash

Jeton

Skrill Rapid

Bank WD Transfer

PayRedeem/Vload

Inovapay Wallet

Players can use the same deposit methods to make withdrawals. There are no fees associated with the payment options, and cashout requests can be processed between one to five days of the request.

Global Poker Tournaments At The Palm Of Your Hand

WPT is one of the biggest virtual platforms in the world. The app is available across many countries globally and has the backing of the biggest poker brands. The quality of gameplay on the app is versatile, so both new players and seasoned ones will find something for them.

Take advantage of the welcome bonus to test the app and all its features and be the judge. Experience the thrill of a live poker tournament right at your hand.