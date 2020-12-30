Regular cigarettes are already all the news. They are unhealthy, they endanger those around us and they even have a bad impact on the Earth’s atmosphere. I understand that it is difficult to give them up, but considering the advantages, I think that vapes are a much better alternative and I hope that people will understand that sooner than later. Considering how affordable vaping is today, I see no reason why people should not give up tobacco.

Slowly, but surely, that change from burning tobacco to vaping is happening. This is why we see so many different celebrities switching to this healthier lifestyle. These people, these celebrities, have a huge impact on the world because of their influence. With just one picture, they could influence millions of people around the world. They are giving vaping out a good name.

To spread awareness about those famous celebrities that are directly or indirectly helping the world to switch to vaping, I decided to write this article and tell you something about them.

PewDiePie – Felix Kjellberg

Felix might not be your regular Hollywood celebrity that makes hundreds of millions of dollars on movies such as the avengers, but he definitely is very famous and quite influential. Right now, he has over 100 million subscribers on YouTube. He is the most popular on the entire year YouTube platform. That is quite the achievement.

He posts all kinds of videos on this channel. Whether it is gaming, commentary, or reaction videos, all of them are popular. Easily gets over 10 million views on every upload. That is certainly a huge amount of influence.

Quite often in his videos, he likes to pull out his vape. For a man with so many viewers every day, he definitely has influenced a lot of people to quit their awful tobacco habits and start vaping.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Now, we can start getting into the famous Hollywood stars. Obviously, one of the most influential and popular actors in the entire world has to be Leonardo DiCaprio. He has been a part of so many different masterpieces, it is difficult to forget him. Ever since his first major breakthrough with the movie “Titanic” back in 1997, he has been killing it. The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Revenant, Django Unchained, and of course, Inception. All of these movies I mentioned are masterpieces.

This legend of an actor has been seen vaping all the time at different award shows and even randomly in public. For the premiere of all of these movies I mentioned above, he always had a vape right next to him. He has even said that his habit of vaping is deeply troubling. Although, I am sure that he said that as a joke.

Johnny Depp

Another legend in Hollywood history is Johnny Depp. Not only is he an amazing actor, but he is also love for his charisma and laid-back type character. He is always slow-talking and trying to be smooth. And, that style always works for him.

Everyone remembers him from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but also from films such as Sweeney Todd, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Tourist, and many others. He has been trying to cut down on tobacco for many years, but he claimed that he always comes back to cigarettes. He admits that it is an awful habit. It seemed like the only way for him to give up on regular cigarettes is with vaping. He has been seen publicly with a vape multiple times.

Even if you do not acknowledge the health benefits of a vape mod, you should at least accept the fact that it is cheaper and more convenient to use. As suggested by Dashvapes the batteries on even the most affordable devices are at 700mAh which is quite a lot. They are also rechargeable.

So it does makes sense why someone like Johnny Depp would prefer to use a vape instead of cigarettes. If he has to be shooting scenes for 12 hours a day, he will probably want a device that will last for that long. Having to buy a new pack of cigarettes every few hours can be frustrating. And frustration leads to even more smoking which is not a good thing.

Jack Nicholson

How can we forget about Jack Nicholson, the Oscar-winning Hollywood legend that has been a part of one of the best movies in the world? The Shining, As Good As it Gets, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, A Few Good Men, The Departed, and many more. He has always been the leading role in these movies.

For the past 10 years, we have seen Jack Nicholson with a cigarette in his mouth. But, what many have not realized is that it was not e-cig all along. He has claimed multiple times that he has trouble quitting tobacco and that vaping has been the only solution for him. Considering that he is 83 years old, I think that he is making the right decision. A vape is definitely a healthier choice than burning tobacco.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy is an amazing British actor that always nails his characters. Whether the movie is good, bad, or great, his way of portraying characters is always amazing. We have seen him doing incredible work in The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max Fury Road, Dunkirk, Black Hawk Down, Legend, and many more.

He has had the habit of vaping for a long time and he is not afraid to show it. Whether he is on the red carpet, out in public, or in an interview, he pulls out his vape and enjoys it.

Considering the tank and the mods that he uses, it seems like he knows his stuff when it comes to vaping.

There are probably hundreds of other very famous actors, actresses, and outside of Hollywood celebrities that vape. But, I think you can agree that these five I mentioned are probably some of the most popular people on planet Earth.