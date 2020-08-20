Summer is finally here, which is why you might have started thinking about purchasing an inflatable swimming pool for your children. However, if you do not want to simply sit beside them while they are having fun, you could opt for buying an inflatable swimming pool that can be utilized by both children and adults.

And, if this is something you want to do, you might find this article to be quite helpful. The text below is going to emphasize some of the best family-friendly options that you can buy, but, it will also feature some of the key things that you need to consider before you make the purchase. Let’s take a closer look:

1. ‘TrekPow Inflatable’

Price: $99.99

Size: 118’’x 72’’x 20’’

This option is deep and big enough to suit a family of five – which means that you can enjoy a fun time in the water with your spouse and three kids. It is quite durable and strong since it has three layers of PVC, and it also features a polyester mesh material that is almost 50 percent thicker than other options. This means that it is relatively resistant to leaks.

It is extremely easy to set it up since it can be inflated in about 5 minutes with a pump – not included in the package – and all you’ll need to do is use a gardening hose to fill it up. Additionally, if it happens that it gets damaged, you can use the repair patch kid that comes in the package, meaning that you can prolong its life further.

2. ‘Sinofab Blow Up’

Price: $71.59

Size: 61.02 x 42.52 x 18.11

Now, the first thing that you should know about this particular option is that it comes in three different sizes, which means that you can opt for the one that will suit the number of people in your family. However, if you are a family of four, the standard 61.02 x 42.52 x 18.11 will be all you need.

When compared with some other options on this list, this one comes with a water pump, a repair kit, as well as 10 crush-proof plastic balls, as well as a swimming ring! You could utilize a pump for inflating it, but, you could also use it for other things such as setting up the toys your kids might want to use. You should know that you need to read reviews such as the ones featured on capitalcountrypools since it will ensure that you choose the best possible option for you and your kids.

3. ‘Intex Family Lounge’

Price: $119.90

Size: 90’’ x 86’’ x 31’’

This is an option that a lot of parents love and praise. Why you might be wondering? Well, it has a lounge! This means that you can simply lay back and cool off while your children use the rest of the pool for playing and swimming. Additionally, there is also a place where you can place your cool beverage, which will only make the entire experience better.

It is made from plastics and it also has a drain plug and a repair kit. One of the things that you might not like about it is that it is not quite fitting for kids under the age of three since the walls are a wee high, hence if you have a three-year-old, it might not be the best option for you.

4. ‘Sable Rectangular, Inflatable’

Price: $146.67

Size: 118 x 72.5 x 20

Not only will this pool fit your entire family, but it can be used by outdoor parties as well. You’ll need to get a pump for inflating it, but once you do, you’ll only need about a minute for inflating each of the chambers. There are also two valves that you can use for draining it, hence, you’ll be able to quickly drain, dry, and store it.

The best thing about it is that it has a lot of space, so, you could even choose to transform it into a ball pit for your youngsters, something that can keep them occupied for hours. It is made from durable materials, hence, you won’t need to worry about it getting damaged.

5. ‘Vrztlai Inflatable’

Price: $129.99

Size: 120’’ x 72’’ x 22’’

If you are a family of five or more, you should really consider getting this particular one. It can fit two adults, as well as four and more children, which makes it perfect for a splashing party. Additionally, it is quite colorful and it features sea animals, hence, you kids can enjoy discovering new animals that they did not know about before.

By using an electric pump, you can set up the entire thing in about 10 minutes, and the vertical drainage system will allow you to quickly get rid of the water. It is also slip-resistant, which means that you won’t need to worry about your kid or kids falling down and injuring themselves.

What to Consider When Choosing a Pool

There are a few things that you should consider in order to choose the best possible pool, including:

The Size And Depth – the very first thing that you need to consider is not the price or the material the pool is made from, but the size and depth of it. By doing so, you’ll be able to choose a pool that is suitable for all your family members, as well as safe for your kids. The Space in Your Garden – second, think about how much space you have in your yard. You might not be able to get a super large inflatable pool if it will take most of the space in your yard and hinder your kids from playing or running outside. Hence, the space in your garden is an important thing to consider too. The Equipment You’ll Need – some options need an electric pump in order to be set up, so, if you do not have one, you’ll need to purchase it. However, if you do not want to spend additional money, you should then choose a pool that does not need a pump to be set up.

Conclusion

So, there you have it – these are some of the top and best pool that you can purchase for you and your family members. So, now that you know what you can buy, you should not lose any more time. Instead, opt for a pool that suits your needs best, set it up in your garden, and surprise your kids with it!