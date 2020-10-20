Whether you have a new car or a used car, maintaining it with proper care and perfection is essential. It keeps the car in drivable condition for a longer period or until you can upgrade to the latest vehicle in the market. Although there are some essential things that the car owners need to take care of, they forget to pay attention to minor things that increase the lifespan and functionality of the car.

Be it the smallest thing like cleaning the interiors or big one as changing the tires, your car needs to be checked and maintained every now and then for working properly. In this article, we have mentioned eight vehicle maintenance tips that will extend your car’s life and add smoothness to your riding experience. If you are supposed to buy any car products, make sure you visit Carcody.com as they will help you find the best products with perfect reviews and guides.

1. Check the tire’s pressure:

Underestimating the importance of tire pressure is one of the common issues that most owners tend to ignore. Tires that are underinflated have more possibility of wearing out than the properly inflated ones. Moreover, poor tire pressure leads to poor gas mileage. At the same time, you have to make sure that the tires aren’t overinflated as they increase the chances of a blowout. Driving down the highway with either an underinflated or overinflated tire may put your life at risk.

Thus, you must check the tire’s pressure and keep it inflated according to manufacturers’ specifications. To stay updated about your tire’s condition, you can check them once a month and before taking any long drives. If you want to find precise data about your wheels’ condition, then consider buying a tire pressure gauge as it will fulfil the purpose.

2. Check the battery:

Another vital component that determines the quality and lifespan of the car is its battery. It provides the excess amount of electrical current for the starter, engine, and various other electronic components present in the car. If the temperature turns extreme, it will affect the battery’s performance. Hence, it is essential to test the battery regularly and determine whether it will perform as expected when you need it.

3. Check the drive belts:

The car’s engine generates mechanical power, which helps other parts and accessories to run. This is the same power that your car requires to run even for a small distance. The drive belts present in the vehicle shift the power from the cram or crankshaft to the vehicle’s air conditioning compressor, alternator, air pump, power steering pump, water pump, and various other devices that work on mechanical power.

Nowadays, modern cars have a single belt called a serpentine belt to connect and rotate from the crank pully. These belts wear a lot even with normal usage because they are made of rubber and other polymers. Hence, it is crucial to check these belts from time to time. You can inspect if there’s any visible hairline cracks or modification in their integrity. You will also need to check the integrity of both the serpentine belt or V-belt and the timing belt unless your engine is chain driven.

4. Protect the car’s interiors:

If you want to maintain your car and keep it in good condition, make sure you avoid eating food inside the vehicle as much as possible. Place floor mats to keep the car’s interior away from mud and dirt entering with your feet. You can also add seat covers to protect the seats from upholstery. The car seat covers help in several ways as they add a customized look to your vehicle and help aid your posture.

You need to maintain the cover by using a vacuum cleaner regularly. If you stay in hot and humid regions, make sure you keep the car windows slightly open as the hot air inside the car can damage the interiors if it isn’t removed out.

5. Don’t fill if you see the tanker:

If you see there’s a tanker filling the tanks at the gas station, then it is better to visit another day or a different gas station. That is because when the tank fills the underground tank, it stirs up the sediments, which can clog fuel filters and fuel injectors in your car. It can cause poor performance in your car and can lead to certain repairs.

6. Park the car in the shade:

It is always best to park the car in a garage, but if it isn’t available, then you can try to park in the shade. The shade will minimize the interior damage from UV rays and heat, which ultimately extend the lifespan of your car. If there’s no shade available, you can try to park under a tree and put a car shade to avoid bird droppings.

Due to this, you will have a cooler car while stepping into on hot sunny days. You can find the car shades in two basic types where the first one can be unfolded and placed on the front windshield, whereas the second one can be attached with adhesive and suction cups to the window frames.

7. Secure the leather from drying out and cracking:

Most leather seats are durable, which don’t require a lot of maintenance. However, after a few years, the seats become soiled. So you need to use leather cleaner to remove the stains and dirt from them. Later, apply a leather protectant formulated for top-coated or pigmented grain leather. Such protectants resist the stains and make the upholstery easy to clean in the future. You can choose a protectant that contains conditioners to keep the leather supple.

8. Protect the car’s paint from the sun:

Your car’s paint makes a first impression than any other part. Thus, make sure that it looks great and well-maintained. The common way to protect the car’s paint is to park it in the shade. If it isn’t possible, then cover the car with a cover. If you don’t protect the paint, the sun’s ultraviolet rays will break it down and cause it to fade.

Conclusion:

We hope these few maintenance tips will make your car look attractive and keep it well functional for a long time.