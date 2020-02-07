Bali, one of Indonesia’s islands, has been known as one of the world’s paradise. It is also known as the capital of Asia for honeymooners. Every year, this island’s beauty has attracted millions of travelers from all over the world. Bali is for everyone, from budget solo backpackers to high end sun seekers. Get ready to be mesmerized by the world’s best coral reefs, the beaches, the volcanic mountains, its lush jungles and rice paddy fields. Bali’s arts scene and culture will fascinate you. You can also spend your time on the beaches, with a cocktail in hand, lying down on the hammocks if you prefer a quieter time. Bali is also famous for its stunning architecture of its historic temples.

This island is also known to be home to thousands of temples. Save the headache and let the companies such as The Seven Holiday plan everything for you. From your resorts stay, to your bungalows in the middle of nowhere to unbeatable locations of hotel stays, to your entertainment needs, and the places to visit. From Signature vacation packages to a customized one. Even to the extent of pitching a tent on the slopes of a volcano. You get it all covered! You can look forward to unique activities and once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as visiting the local healers, hugging honey bears, enjoying secret waterfalls, and many more.

Kuta beach is a popular choice for surfers as it is known for its big waves. And if you are a late-night party goer, you will love Kuta beach for its late-night entertainment. While some prefer quieter places, they can explore the Balangan beach for its rural appeal.

Soar volcanic mountains if you are looking into something adventurous to do in Bali. Agung, Batur, and Batukaru have been trekkers favorites. As they are also known to be Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, it can be unsafe at times to trek. In such situations, you can still enjoy the beauty of Batur by getting accommodations nearby.

Many tourists flock to Bali because of The Coral Triangle. It has one of the best marine lives, a paradise for divers and snorkelers. If you are coming to Bali as a family, do not miss going to Blue Lagoon near Padang Bai and Sanur. They have snorkeling day trips to Nusa Penida and Nusa Lembongan. For adventurous snorkelers and divers, Menjangan island would be the ideal place to explore as the park is home to hundreds of species of corals.

If you are into traditional arts and craft, do head down to Ubud as you immerse yourself in the artistic and cultural part of Bali. Ubud is full of markets and galleries selling local masterpieces at reasonable prices. In Ubud also lies the Ubud Palace, the residence of Bali’s Royal family.

Bali has so much to offer, and it is impossible to cover everything into one. You need to be there to enjoy the whole experience yourself and get impressed with its diversity. It is the perfect destination for any traveler who loves islands, beaches, and adventures.

Jungle swing is a well known popular activity in Bali that makes your trip unforgettable for you. As well as, those people who want to capture the fantastic photos, this is the perfect place for them. Jungle swing is considered a thrilling activity because you can choose the height according to your preference from 10, 15, 20 up to 78m. -It’s really adventurous and particularly for fearless challengers. It’s safe because there are trained staff to provide the services. The tropical rainforest seems tremendous from the sky.

Jungle swing also has many beautiful spots where you can capture beautiful pictures, and fantastic photos such as; heart-shaped nest or round-shaped hung on trees.

Nusa Penida Island is known as the treasure of Bali and considered as the most exotic place and easily approachable of visitors. It’s relatively Dry Island and familiar for snorkeling, scuba diving, and surfing activities. Pristine white sand beaches such as; Atuh and Nusa Penida beach are the main attraction for the tourists from around the world. It consists of the number of Hindu Temples.

Mount Batur is an active volcano in Indonesia, and it’s 5600 feet above sea level. You can see the spectacular views of Bali, and Lake Batur is also located adjacent to the mountains. This place is famous for trekking amongst tourists because it’s easy to climb.

Goa Gajah is also known as the “Elephant Cave” and considered as the cultural and spiritual attraction for the tourists. A comprehensive demon-eyed demon structure on the entrance that welcomes you and intricate stonework gives a glimpse of Indonesian architecture and heritage. Various elephant structures are widened across the cave complex and built as a meditation center.

Bali is exceptionally diverse in geographic terms. It will take you from the active volcano Mount Agung which is in the east, to the low plains in the south and across the extremely exotic and lush forests and the stepped rice paddies of the island’s center. The beaches within the north are black sand, the tourist beaches are white, and the entire island is surrounded by the coral reefs, which makes it an excellent place for diving and snorkeling.

Each area of Bali tends to offer something different and diverse to the tourists.

Seminyak

Seminyak is known to be the trendiest area in Bali, and is full of some of the fantastic restaurants, bars, and places for families and couples. Good food and cocktails are prevalent and are held in a stylish environment. It is located in the JalanKayuAya. Regular events are held here, and it has gained an excellent reputation for events in Bali. Another great destination solely for drinks is the Potato Head Beach Club, which is able to blend the daytime chilling with a hip nightlife and upscale restaurants.

Nusa Dua

This place tends to be a home for many of Bali’s large resorts, including all the resorts overall. Beaches and hotels are mesmerizing and magnificent. However, the real Bali of rice fields and the small villages is a pleasant drive away. It is a great place if your goal is to relax, eat, and swim simply. It is also renowned for some of the best spas. For a great experience worth mentioning to your buddies, it would be great to check out the hotel spas, as well as the boutique spa Sekar Jagat.