Traveling to a new country can be an exciting and enriching experience, but it can also be overwhelming and touristy. To truly immerse yourself in a new culture, traveling like a local is the way to go. In this article, we’ll explore how you can experience France like a native with your loved one.

Stay in a local neighborhood

Couples travel can be an incredible way to strengthen a relationship, and staying in a local neighborhood is an excellent option for those looking to experience France like a resident with their loved ones. By opting for a charming Airbnb in a residential area, couples can enjoy the authentic French lifestyle and have the opportunity to explore local cafes, restaurants, and shops together. This type of intimate travel allows partners to create shared memories and experiences that they will cherish for a lifetime. Additionally, staying in a local neighborhood can be a more affordable and personalized option compared to hotels and resorts, allowing them to save money and allocate their budget towards other activities such as cooking classes, wine tastings, or museum visits. Whether your mates are looking for a romantic getaway or an adventurous trip, staying in a local neighborhood can offer a unique and unforgettable experience in France.

Embrace the local cuisine

One of the most exciting parts of traveling is trying new foods and flavors. When visiting a new country like France, embracing the local cuisine is essential for fully immersing oneself in the culture. From croissants and baguettes to cheese and wine, French cuisine is world-renowned for its decadence and sophistication.

Try New Dishes and Ingredients

While French cuisine is famous for classics such as coq au vin and boeuf bourguignon, don’t be afraid to try new dishes and ingredients. Venture off the beaten path and try lesser-known regional specialties like Socca in Nice or Cassoulet in Toulouse.

Visit Local Markets

One of the best ways to experience the local cuisine is to visit the resident markets. French markets are a feast for the senses with colorful displays of fresh produce, seafood, cheese, bread, and pastries. Engage with vendors and sample their wares, and don’t be afraid to ask for recommendations.

Wine and Cheese Pairings

France is known for its incredible wine and cheese, and a wine and cheese pairing is a must-do experience. Try different wine and cheese combinations to find your perfect match, and learn about the resident production methods and history behind each pairing.

Cooking Classes

For a more hands-on approach to French cuisine, take a cooking class. Learn how to make classics such as quiche Lorraine or French onion soup, or try your hand at more advanced dishes like souffles or macarons.

Michelin-starred Restaurants

If you’re looking for a special night out, book a table at a Michelin-starred restaurant. France is home to many of the world’s top-rated restaurants, and experiencing the artistry and creativity of Michelin-starred chefs is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Visit local museums and galleries

France is home to some of the world’s most renowned museums and galleries, showcasing centuries of art and history. However, to truly experience France like a resident, don’t miss out on the smaller, local museums and galleries that offer unique and lesser-known exhibits.

Local Museums

France has numerous resident museums that offer an intimate look into regional history and culture. For example, the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris explores the history of science and technology, while the Musée des Beaux-Arts in Lyon showcases the city’s rich artistic heritage.

Street Art

In addition to traditional museums and galleries, France is known for its vibrant street art scene. Explore the streets of Paris’s 13th arrondissement, where murals cover entire buildings, or take a street art tour in Lyon or Marseille to discover hidden street art gems.

Photography Exhibitions

Photography is another popular medium in French museums and galleries. From classic black and white prints to contemporary digital photography, there are numerous photography exhibitions throughout the country. Check out the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris, which hosts exhibitions from both renowned and up-and-coming photographers.

Local Artists

Visiting resident galleries is an excellent way to discover new and emerging artists. Check out galleries in the trendy Marais neighborhood in Paris or explore the artist studios in the Montmartre district. You might just discover the next Picasso or Monet.

Special Exhibits

Finally, keep an eye out for special exhibits that may be taking place during your visit. These exhibits can showcase anything from history to contemporary art, and are often temporary, making them a unique and exclusive experience.

Explore the countryside

While France’s cities are bustling with culture and history, don’t forget to explore the countryside. Rent a car and take a scenic drive through the vineyards of Bordeaux or the lavender fields of Provence.

Attend local festivals and events

France is renowned for its lively festivals and events throughout the year, celebrating everything from music and film to food and culture. Attending resident festivals and events is a great way to experience France like a local and immerse yourself in the country’s traditions and culture.

Music Festivals

France is home to numerous music festivals throughout the year, ranging from electronic music in Paris to classical music in Aix-en-Provence. Some of the most famous music festivals include Rock en Seine in Paris and Les Vieilles Charrues in Brittany.

Film Festivals

France is also known for its film festivals, such as the Cannes Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world. Other notable film festivals include the Deauville American Film Festival and the Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

Cultural Celebrations

French culture is rich in tradition and history, and attending cultural celebrations is a great way to experience this firsthand. From the colorful Nice Carnival to the historic Bastille Day celebrations, there is no shortage of cultural events in France.

Food Festivals

France is world-renowned for its cuisine, and attending food festivals is an excellent way to experience the country’s culinary traditions. Some popular food festivals include the Fête de la Gastronomie in September, the Salon du Chocolat in Paris, and the Fête de la Truffe in Provence.

Wine Tasting

France is home to some of the world’s most famous wine regions, and attending a wine tasting is a must-do experience. From the Champagne region to the vineyards of Bordeaux, there are numerous wine-tasting events throughout the year.

Learn the language

Learning a few key phrases in French will go a long way in connecting with residents and experiencing the country like a native. Take a language class before your trip, or download a language-learning app to help you improve your skills.

Conclusion

Traveling like a local in France with your loved one is an incredible way to experience the country’s culture and traditions. By staying in a local neighborhood, embracing the local cuisine, exploring the countryside, and attending local festivals and events, you’ll have a truly unforgettable trip.