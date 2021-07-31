Ping pong is one of the world’s most popular sports. We’ve seen it in the Olympics. You’ve likely played it. It is an all-around enjoyable sport that can help you pass the time effectively and still get some physical work in.

Ping pong is known to give a person a lot of health benefits. Like any other sport, it first influences your cardiovascular system, which is responsible for the health and vitality of the heart and its veins. It is essential to make sure that they are working in top condition or susceptible to cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, diabetes, and other ailments.

The heart is also another muscle, which means that it needs to be worked out frequently. Working it out will make it stronger and more effective, thereby increasing circulation in the body and keeping you alert and healthy in the long run.

Ping pong is also known to burn a lot of calories in an intense session. This is because it makes you move around the table a lot and is very likely to tire you a lot.

Moreover, it increases reflexes and is very likely to make you more alert and steadfast when you’re doing something.

Visit here to know more about the various ping pong paddles to exist in the industry currently. Click on the website to learn more about the best and updated news about ping pong and everything about it. In this article, we’ll talk about the topmost expensive ping pong paddles of 2021. With that being said, without any further ado, let’s get into it!

Most Expensive Ping Pong Paddles Of 2021

Killerspin Jet 200

The first one on our list is held by the Killerspin Jet 200. This is a paddle that has five layers of lightweight wood of top-notch quality. It has high-quality rubber for heavy performance and three different color schemes that catch the eye.

They come in Navy Blue, Mocha, and Lime. They are expensive because of their quality but can come at a bargain price for starters. It is the first one on the list because it can help in one’s performance on the table. It is also known for its durability, and you will not need one for the foreseeable future if taken care of properly.

It is one of the best paddles on the market as it not only helps professionals play with it but is also a very effective paddle to help entry-level players learn the game properly. It is quickly recommended for a steal of a paddle for your table tennis career.

Stiga Pro Carbon Performance Level

The next one on the list is the Stiga Pro Carbon Level Performance Ping pong paddle. The Stiga company is known for its quality ping pong paddles and always getting good customer reviews. Stiga didn’t do any less with this paddle as well, as it is a paddle with some of the best top-of-the-line features. Ranked as the best paddle in the world for a spin, you can expect why the paddle costs as much as it does.

If you don’t take it from us, here’s what professionals have to say about the Stiga Pro Carbon. “In the world of professional table tennis, we measure the excellence of a paddle with the top 3 determinants of power, control, and spin. The Stiga Pro Carbon is easily the best one currently for an effective and powerful spin.

JP Winlock Ping Pong

Arguably one of the best paddles globally, the JP Winlock Ping Pong paddle is a force to be reckoned with. One of the trickiest parts of buying a paddle set is ensuring that the cartons have some quality paddles when playing with friends and family.

It would be unsettling to know that not all paddles are of the same quality and can reduce the fun and excitement for those with lower quality paddles. When it comes to the JP Winlock ping pong set, you can be assured that all the paddles in the collection are of top-notch quality.

It comes with four durable paddles of high quality and will give you the best experience. It is the best of both worlds as it helps people play well for competitive and recreational time.

Maypal Four Star Pro

If you’re looking for quality and price simultaneously, the Maypal Four Star Pro is currently one of the best on the market. It is an ITTF compliant design meant not to be as heavy as most other conventional paddles are.

Moreover, they are intended to be cost-effective as well, so you get quality with a good paddle. It is highly suitable for players who have a more defensive front while playing. This is due to its heavy build and thick padding. This helps players defend top spins effectively and stylishly.

Although it is built for defense, it should never be underestimated when it comes to the spin that it can impart onto the ball. It is very versatile and can help you change stances and plays during the game.

The Idoraz Ping Pong

Another paddle making waves on amazon is the paddle from Ido. While they’re not a well-known brand Idoraz have made a paddle that surprised us greatly. It’s got a strong blade with five layers of wood allowing you to generate a good amount of speed and spin.

On either side of the blade are two millimeters thick ittf approved rubber layers, so you’ll even be able to enter official tournaments. We found the flared handle comfortable too and it sat comfortably in the hand and didn’t feel like it was going to slip.

This paddle features ratings of 99 speed 93 spin and control 90. So we wouldn’t recommend it for complete beginner players as they might struggle to keep ping pong balls under control. As an added bonus feature that we appreciated, it comes with a paddle carrying case included.

This way, you can keep it safe and prevent it from getting damaged. It’s definitely a contender for beginners looking to become more experienced players but having a limited budget for their table tennis paddle what’s more is that Ido are offering a 30-day guarantee so you can try out this paddle and if you don’t like it send it back.