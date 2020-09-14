The beautiful country of Myanmar, officially known as the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, is located in Southeast Asia. It borders Bangladesh, India, China, Laos, and Thailand, as well as the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. It is the largest country in the mainland of Southeast Asia and the 10th largest in Asia. As of the year 2017, it has more than 54 million people. The capital of the country is Naypyidaw with just under 1 million people, while the largest city is Yangon (Rangoon) with over 5 million.

Once in Myanmar, you should try to visit as many of their famous sights as possible. The best places to go and experience what the country, its tradition, and history have to offer include The Shwedagon Pagoda, the Inle Lake, the Kyaiktiyo Pagoda, the Sule Pagoda, the Ananda Temple, Mount Popa, the Kandawgyi Lake, the Chauk Htat Kyi Pagoda, and Mandalay Hill.

However, in order to visit this Asian country, you will need a visa, or more precisely, an eVisa since it is the best way to obtain one. In this article, we will tell you all you need to know about getting one and how exactly to do it.

General Information

As of right now, over 100 countries are eligible for a Myanmar eVisa. The tourist eVisa was implemented back in 2014 as a product of the Government of Burma: Republic of the Union of Myanmar available for the citizens of all eligible countries only for touristic purposes.

The eVisa allows a single citizen one entry into the country which can last a maximum of 28 days. The eVisa is valid for 3 months after the issue date. In order to apply for this visa, a citizen from an eligible country has to complete a very simple online application form by putting in some personal and passport information.

Those who obtain the eVisa can enter the country of Myanmar only at selected ports of entry, including major airports and land border crossings. Cruise travelers are not allowed to enter Myanmar with eVisas because it is cannot be used to enter the country through any seaport. If the reason for travel is either study or work, the citizen traveling to Myanmar has to contact the Myanmar Embassy or Consulate for further details. The eVisa is limited only to tourists, and for business in some special situations where the required stay narrowly exceeds 28 days. More word on that further down below.

Myanmar eVisa Requirements

In order to apply for the Myanmar tourist eVisa, the applicant from an eligible country has to fulfill certain requirements. First of all, the passport of the applicant has to be valid for at least six months from the arrival date in Myanmar. A recent photograph of the applicant is needed which has to meet the Myanmar eVisa photo requirements. This is a passport style photo and it is fairly easy to meet the requirements.

Furthermore, the current email address of the applicant is necessary in order to receive the approved tourist eVisa. To be able to pay for the Myanmar tourist visa fee, a credit or debit card is required. What is also very important is for every applicant to provide some details about their accommodation while inside the borders of Myanmar. Nothing else is required, making the application process a simple online experience without any hard steps to overcome.

Arrival

Once you receive the eVisa and arrive at a border entry point, you will have to provide some supporting documentation for the officials. First of all, a printed copy of the Myanmar eVisa Approval Letter is needed. Then, they will ask you about the confirmation of the hotel (or other accommodation) reservations. Somewhat strange for a lot of visitors to Myanmar is the required proof of sufficient funds for the duration of stay in Myanmar. Not everyone feels equally free or willing to share proof of their funds. Lastly, proof of tickets for an onward or a return journey from Myanmar has to be provided to the border officials. During the whole stay, the tourists are highly advised to always keep a printed copy of their eVisa with them no matter where they go.

Business eVisa Information

As promised earlier, here we will discuss the Business version of the eVisa required for a prolonged stay in Myanmar. While the regular visa only allows 28 days in the country, the business type gives the visitors a chance to stay in Myanmar for up to 70 days. However, it is also valid for 3 months from the date of the approval.

The same proves is required for any potential business visitor to Myanmar. A simple online form is necessary, with an exception of stating that it is for a business visa with a prolonged stay. The requirements are the same as with basic eVisas, with one addition. The applicant has to obtain an invitation from the company registered in Burma: Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

This requires the applicant to provide an invitation letter and a registration letter from the local company, which has been registered for three years at least. If they have been around for less than that, they cannot bring a foreign worker for a prolonged stay through the eVisa program.

Once the business visitor arrives, the same process is required and the same supporting documentation has to be presented (Approval Letter copy, hotel confirmation, proof of funds, proof of tickets).

Conclusion and Takeaways

Obtaining an electronic visa for your trip to Myanmar is not a hard thing to achieve at all. The government of the country has made it as basic as possible as all you need to do is follow some basic traveling rules. It is hardly a difficult ordeal as some other countries of the world that require seemingly too many documents, proofs, and confirmations. Whether you are traveling to the beautiful South Asian country for pleasure or business, obtaining the eVisa is not going to stand in your way!