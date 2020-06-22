The period when we were all students is usually full of some memorable moments. However, it is the period of life when we slowly become responsible adults. Each day they have to accomplish many duties that will ensure them a comfortable future. However, sometimes these duties seem overwhelming. One of the things that students consider a bit annoying is essay writing.

Well, you came to the right place to make things easier. We understand that you want to have more free time. After you study lessons for hours, it is normal that you need a break. Yet, most students have to spend their free time writing essays. If the project is larger, they will have to repeat the same process a couple of days.

Do not consider yourself lazy because you want to make things easier. You have priorities and essays are certainly not one of them. Because of that, let’s find out together how to write an essay effectively.

Think about the Topic

When we talk about topics, things are different from one professor to another. In some cases, the students will get the chance to pick the topic alone. However, in some cases, certain topics will be assigned to them.

Some students consider that having the freedom to pick the topic alone is better. However, this is not exactly the truth. You need to show a certain dose of creativity when picking a subject. Still, on the other hand, you can pick the subject that is relevant to you.

In the beginning, you need to determine the purpose of your essay. More precisely, you need to decide if your work is going to persuade or inform people. After you do that, put on a piece of paper all the topics that you are interested in.

Here comes the main part. If your plan to educate people, pick the topic that you previously studied. In other cases, the subject should be something that truly is your passion.

Things are different when you get a topic from a professor. In this case, you need to determine the type of paper you want to produce. Some students would rather choose to create a general overview. However, others would write an essay in the form of a specific analysis. If you truly are familiar with the topic, the second option would probably be better. It also has the power to impress your professor more because it shows your skills and knowledge.

Now, Create an Outline

We know that students usually have a bunch of thoughts before writing an essay. Well, those thoughts won’t help you write an essay effectively if you do not organize them properly. In this case, a piece of paper is the best friend you have.

First of all, put all the ideas you have on a piece of paper. Check if there is any connection between the ideas you have. When you find those connections, divide those ideas into subcategories. You should know that the quality of storytelling is crucial here. Each subcategory that you have needs to be connected with the main idea.

Structure of an Essay

Do not forget that your essay needs to be structured properly as well. People do not like to read educational material that is hard-to-read. Because of that, we would like to share a couple of useful tips.

First of all, do not use long sentences throughout the article. Despite that, do not use long paragraphs as well. Both factors can harm the readability level of your essay. Finally, use a lot of bullet lists, subheadings, and similar things that would make your essay more engaging.

Write a Thesis Statement

The thesis statement will help you describe the purpose of the essay. You should primarily check your outline and once again analyze your main ideas. The statement itself will contain two different parts. One part is going to state the topic while the other one will describe the point of the essay.

Before Introduction, Write the Body

Well, this is a common mistake that students make. Indeed, the introduction part comes before the body. However, that doesn’t mean you should complete the introduction part first.

The purpose of the body part is to describe, argue, and explain your topic. As we said, each idea you have should be described in a different section. Despite that, all the paragraphs should come in the same structure. How you will complete this part depends only on your ideas. You should strive to collect some useful data that will support your conclusions and opinions. Despite that, people like to talk about statistics. It will also be good proof that you truly researched and analyzed everything you wrote.

Now Write the Introduction

There is a good reason why we advise you not to write the introduction part first. This part is the most important one. Indeed, the body part is the one that describes the idea you have in detail. However, the purpose of the introduction is to attract the reader’s attention. If the introduction is not engaging, most readers will simply stop reading your essay.

You can use different methods to grab the attention of the reader. Many people would simply summarize the entire essay in this part However, others would use some shocking story, quote, or information. In this way, they will convince the reader to continue reading the rest of their essay.

Whichever method you use, your introduction needs to match with the thesis statement. Use this tip as a guideline when writing an introduction.

Write Strong Conclusion

In the end, you need to sump up your overall ideas. The conclusion does not have to be too long. Yet, you must use between three and five strong sentences. They should provide the reader with the final perspective of your topic.

Bonus Tip: Ask for Help

Well, all these tips will make your essay writing easier. However, it is also a good choice if you ask for help. Fortunately, we live in a world of Internet technology. Finding a website that offers essay writing services is easier than ever before. Still, you should know that not all of them are equally good. Because of that, we assume you might want to check essay-reviews.com. Here you can see the reviews of different essay writing services and pick the one that matches your needs.