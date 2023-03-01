The casino industry has undergone significant changes over the years, with the rise of online gambling causing many brick-and-mortar venues to lose customers. However, a new trend is emerging, helping land-based casinos attract a new audience: escape games. These immersive and thrilling games occur in themed rooms within casino venues and provide players with an exciting and unique experience.

This article will explore how escape games save land-based casinos, why they have become so popular, and how you can get involved in this exciting trend.

Whether you’re a seasoned gambler or just looking for entertainment with friends and family, escape games could be the perfect choice. So let’s dive in and discover what all the fuss is about!

Escape Games For Everyone

Escape games are a particular genre of games in closed and themed locations, such as rooms within casino venues. The trend first emerged in the US less than ten years ago and has since grown to become one of the most effective ways to attract new customers.

Participating in an escape game is an excellent method to strengthen team spirit among company employees or enhance familial relationships. It is unnecessary to be a casino gambler to reserve an escape game room at a casino; the only requirement is having a group of individuals interested in engaging in a realistic and enjoyable game experience.

To make it even more exciting, several cities have built dedicated structures for these games, each with its own unique theme.

For example, there are police-themed escape games where you and your teammates must find a way to escape from prison, or zombie-inspired escape games where you must survive in a world overrun by zombies.

Additionally, there are escape games where you need to locate elements that lead you to discover something precious such as a treasure, rare jewelry or an art masterpiece hidden within the room. So if you’re new to this trend, keep in mind that it offers an array of exciting options for all interests.

Escape Games Save Land-Based Casinos

Casinos understood that including a few rooms dedicated to escape games could become a golden opportunity to attract new customers of all ages (children are admitted to escape games). From Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to Barrière casinos in France, escape games emerge as an imperative offer for all land-based casino venues. Thanks to this new game addition, Le Fouquet’s, a French casino of the Barrière company, opened a new casino venue in New York in 2022, while another opening is coming soon in Dubai.

Despite the ongoing economic crisis, people have a strong affinity for escape games and the exhilarating emotions they can experience while playing with their teammates. As a result, casino companies are endeavoring to incorporate more escape games and unique in-room events by establishing new venues in prestigious locations.

How To Play Escape Games

The way to access escape games is pretty simple. All you have to do is to look around for a suitable casino venue that offers this kind of game (which is quite simple because almost all casinos now offer escape games). Once you’ve found it, visit it or contact it to know how many game titles you can choose in. Then, talk to your friends or colleagues and see what escape game is the best for you. Finally, get back to the casino customer service and book your room. Know that a maximum of eight people can simultaneously play in an escape game room. If you have fewer teammates, you will play the game with other people who also booked for it. Either way, it will be a great, fun experience with every teammate taking a role that looks impossible in real life: secret agents, smart robbers, daring heroes, and much more.

Walk In The Shoes Of A Secret Agent!

The launch of role-playing escape games delights young and old customers. The differences between escape rooms and video games have made escape rooms very popular to video gamers who seek a more real-life gaming experience. In France, the Barrière casinos – at the forefront of innovation in the gambling sector since ever – organized a free digital escape game in its elegant sites. As a result, people loved this new entertainment idea, and the 60-minutes game session turned into a big success to repeat. The game’s goal is to join the ranks of the Poker Face agency and find a top-secret download code hidden in the casino. The peak of thrills comes when the Poker Face have to face their sworn enemies, the formidable agents of the Wildcard agency.

The players can wander for an hour trying to accomplish their mission through slot machines and other games to find all the clues. As the game proceeds, the players must collect all the necessary clues without being unmasked by the enemies. According to people who played this escape game, there’s nothing more engaging and thrilling that trying an escape game experience. The digital card version has nothing to envy the real-world casino version, so it would be great for every player to be able to try both game experiences.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the casino industry has found a new way to attract customers by incorporating escape games into their venues. These immersive and thrilling games offer a unique experience for players of all ages and backgrounds. With the rise of online gambling, land-based casinos have been struggling to retain customers, but escape games have been a saving grace for many establishments. The success of these games has even led to the opening of new casino venues in prestigious locations around the world. Whether you’re looking to strengthen team spirit or bond with family and friends, escape games provide an exciting opportunity to walk in the shoes of secret agents, daring heroes, and more. So why not gather a group of friends or colleagues and book an escape game room at your local casino today?