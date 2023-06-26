Strategy games have always held a special place in the hearts of gamers, offering immersive experiences that require strategic thinking, tactical decision-making, and resource management. And when it comes to multiplayer online gaming, the excitement reaches a whole new level.

Collaborating or competing with friends and players from around the world adds an extra layer of challenge and enjoyment. Even if it is a classic game like connect 4 online, playing it with friends will make it that much more enjoyable. If you’re planning an unforgettable gaming night with your friends, here are some epic online multiplayer strategy games that will keep you engaged for hours on end.

Factors to Consider for an Unforgettable Gaming Night

Before diving into the world of online multiplayer strategy games, it’s important to consider a few factors to ensure your gaming night is truly unforgettable. First and foremost, the game should have a robust multiplayer mode, allowing you to connect with friends and other players seamlessly. Look for games that offer diverse gameplay options, such as cooperative or competitive modes, as this will cater to different playstyles and preferences within your group.

Consider the game’s complexity and learning curve. While deep and intricate mechanics can be rewarding, they may also require a significant time investment to master. Strike a balance between depth and accessibility to ensure everyone can enjoy the game without feeling overwhelmed. Lastly, make sure the game offers regular updates and support from the developers, as this indicates a thriving community and the potential for ongoing enjoyment.

1. StarCraft II

No list of epic online multiplayer strategy games would be complete without mentioning StarCraft II. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, this iconic real-time strategy game has captivated players for years with its intense battles and strategic depth. With three unique factions, the Terrans, Protoss, and Zerg, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, StarCraft II offers endless strategic possibilities.

The game’s online multiplayer mode features ranked matches, tournaments, and even a cooperative mode where you can team up with friends to take on challenging missions. The competitive scene surrounding StarCraft II is also vibrant, making it a great choice for those looking to test their skills against top players from around the world.

2. Age of Empires IV

If you’re a fan of historical settings and grand-scale battles, Age of Empires IV is a must-play. Developed by Relic Entertainment, this highly anticipated addition to the acclaimed Age of Empires series takes players on a journey through various historical eras, from the medieval period to the Renaissance. With its stunning visuals, detailed civilizations, and deep gameplay mechanics, Age of Empires IV offers an immersive experience that will transport you back in time.

The multiplayer mode allows you to compete against or cooperate with other players as you build and expand your civilization, wage wars, and conquer territories. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or new to the series, Age of Empires IV provides a rich and engaging multiplayer strategy experience.

3. Civilization VI

When it comes to turn-based strategy games, Sid Meier’s Civilization series is a true legend. Civilization VI, the latest installment in the series, continues to refine and expand upon the beloved formula that has made the franchise so popular. As the leader of a civilization, your goal is to guide your people from the ancient era to the modern age, balancing diplomacy, warfare, and technological advancements.

Civilization VI’s online multiplayer option allows you to compete or cooperate with other players as you strive for victory in various ways, such as through military conquest, cultural influence, or scientific achievements. The game’s extensive customization options, diverse civilizations, and intricate systems make each playthrough a unique and engrossing experience, ensuring countless hours of strategic fun with friends.

4. Crusader Kings III

For those seeking a more intricate and character-driven strategy game, Crusader Kings III is an absolute gem. Developed by Paradox Interactive, this grand strategy title puts you in control of a medieval dynasty, where you must navigate the complex web of feudal politics, family relationships, and alliances. Playing it on the internet with others gives you the chance to interact with other players in a dynamic and ever-changing world, where diplomacy, intrigue, and warfare are all essential tools for success.

The depth of Crusader Kings III’s mechanics is truly astounding, from the intricate family lineage system to the detailed political maneuvering. With constant updates and expansions adding new features and content, Crusader Kings III is an excellent choice for those who enjoy immersive storytelling and complex strategy.

5. Europa Universalis IV

Another masterpiece from Paradox Interactive, Europa Universalis IV offers a grand strategy experience that spans centuries of history. As the leader of a nation, you’ll shape its destiny through diplomacy, warfare, colonization, and trade. Europa Universalis IV multiplayer is great for competing or cooperating with other players in a sandbox world where the possibilities are limitless.

From building vast empires to outmaneuvering rivals in complex diplomatic negotiations, the game offers a wealth of strategic options to explore. With its immense depth, historical accuracy, and robust modding community, Europa Universalis IV is a captivating multiplayer strategy game that will keep you engaged for countless hours.

6. XCOM 2

If you’re looking for a blend of strategy and tactical combat, XCOM 2 is a game you shouldn’t miss. Developed by Firaxis Games, this turn-based strategy gem puts you in command of a squad of elite soldiers fighting against an alien occupation of Earth. With its challenging missions, deep customization options, and intense combat scenarios, XCOM 2 offers a thrilling multiplayer experience.

You can test your strategic skills against other players in intense one-on-one battles or team up with friends in cooperative missions. The procedurally generated maps and enemy encounters ensure that no two missions are the same, keeping the gameplay fresh and exciting.

Final Thoughts

With these epic online multiplayer strategy games, you’re sure to have an unforgettable gaming night with your friends. Each game offers a unique and engrossing experience that will test your strategic thinking and provide hours of entertainment. Whether you prefer real-time or turn-based gameplay, historical or futuristic settings, there’s a game on this list to suit your preferences. So gather your friends, sharpen your tactics, and embark on an epic gaming adventure that will leave you craving for more strategic challenges.