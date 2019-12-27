Staying safe is a huge factor that people should be mindful of when they are playing games on online casinos. The internet can be a dangerous place if you are not cautious and this can end up in some unfortunate incidents. The main danger when it comes to online casinos is being scammed with all your money. But an even bigger risk is that your bank details fall into the wrong hands. This is why it is highly recommended that new players who are interested in trying out online casinos should do thorough research about the website before they start playing. It is extremely important that you only play with casinos that are renowned and are famous for being legitimate. Here are other things to ensure that you are playing on a safe and secure website, and take some precautionary measures when online.

There will be at least 2 or 3 rogue casinos for every 15 sites you look at. However, casinos that have been operative since the past 5 years will be the legitimate ones because they would not have been able to function for this long if they were only scamming people.

Check the reviews! We cannot emphasize this enough. Make sure you read most of the reviews left by users on the website and make a judgment on whether they are positive or not. Sometimes the negative reviews left by players are by sore losers who spent a bit too much and are taking it out on the website. But reviews regarding late payments should be a huge red flag.

Checking the license of the website. This is another important factor that new players need to look at because this is the main source of credibility for the website. The casino will also have links displayed to the other certificates they, for instance to external testing. Most sites have their certificates from iGaming Labs.

There should be a variety of ways you can make payments. A good reputable website will have at least 5 modes of payment including cryptocurrency and other eWallet forms of payment. If the online casino you are looking at only has 2 or three, then that right there is another red flag that you need to be wary of.

Having an anti-virus installed. Your online casino may be a safe and legitimate one but there are other things you can do to increase security. One of those things is having anti-virus installed with a firewall so that you can prevent any kind of viruses and Trojans.

Keep a watch for spam emails. Once you sign up on a site, you will notice that you have frequent promotional emails coming in. Sometimes there is usually a dodgy email that is coming from another source, and you might think it from your online casinos. You should never click on these emails and get rid of them as soon as possible.

Reading between the lines. Before you sign up on-site, it is highly advised that you read through the terms and conditions thoroughly and not just click accept as anyone would normally do. When the situation involves important banking personal details like credit card information and bank details, it is important for you to know what you should be accepted at all times, and not come across any kind of surprises. We also advise new players to use the safest mode of payment like cryptocurrencies that are cannot be traced, and also involves the exchange of minimal details as possible.

Go for a trial run. If this is your first time playing on a site, then you should definitely go for the trial period first before beginning to use the website. Even though this means that you can’t really claim your winning if you do end up winning, you should still have a good understanding of the interface and how the online casino operates. During the trial period, most players end up realizing that they are not enjoying the technology and the games as much as they want to and then end up trying another website.

Trying out the customer service support. A legitimate site will have an excellent customer support team, and this is one of the main factors of how the online casino gets successful. Try asking the live chat some questions, and make a judgment based on the responses. You can also ask them any questions that you potentially have in mind to make things, even more, clearer for yourself.