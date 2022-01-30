Perhaps you believe Elon Musk is a forward-thinking businessman who will save the world from disaster. Perhaps you believe Elon Musk is a narcissistic rogue. Perhaps you’re just sick of him. Regardless of your feelings on the man, you can’t ignore his enormous influence on the cryptocurrency market, particularly the prices of bitcoin and dogecoin.

Bitcoin is Elon’s favorite currency. The value increases dramatically when he claims it. Bitcoin, according to Elon Musk, is destroying the environment! The value goes down.

It’s probable that no one has ever had a greater direct influence on the price of an item in all of human history than the “most influential” in crypto. Musk had the ability to instantaneously produce hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue by merely tweeting a meme to his over 65 million followers.

1. Musk’s Tumultuous Relationship With Cryptocurrencies

In recent years, the billionaire’s interest in the business has increased.

With Tesla’s $1 trillion value, Elon Musk has firmly established himself as the world’s richest man, and as a result, cryptocurrency enthusiasts continue to try to catch his attention by mentioning their crypto assets. He’s accidentally become one of the most influential figures in the bitcoin sector, with over 60 million Twitter followers.

Musk expressed interest in Bitcoin in 2014, saying, “It’s definitely a good thing,” while denying that he was Satoshi Nakamoto. In several interviews, he stated that he first learned about Bitcoin when a buddy gave him some as a present to introduce him to the concept.

It wasn’t until 2019 that he began to actively consider bitcoin. He had always been fascinated by payment systems and their progress as a result of his previous employment at PayPal. He might see cryptocurrency decentralization as one of the goals PayPal previously aimed for while still acknowledging the need for regulation in the industry.

2. His Career As A Founder Of Tesla

This is the most important achievement of his life and arguably the most important account of his life. He grew in popularity and success after increasing the amount of money he put into it in 2004. In addition, he began collaborating with a number of well-known engineers, laying a solid foundation for Tesla.

Following personal conflicts among his partners, he was eventually left as the only manager of his company. Tesla gained unmistakable recognition after producing an electric automobile known as the Tesla Roadster. Along with its other contributions, such as solar energy production, it became a successful automotive brand.

With Elon Musk’s focused efforts to the company’s advancement, Tesla has always been at the forefront. Over the years, he has consistently outperformed his competitors in the sector by developing better and more strengthened cars. Elon Musk’s electric automobiles have become legendary, demonstrating why he is the most powerful businessman.

3. Online Payment Systems Pioneer

Elon Musk joined with his brother, Kimbal Musk, to launch Zip2 Corporation in 1995. This was his very first company, and its introduction was a significant step toward his success. Despite the fact that his company specialized in supplying city guides for major magazines, it resulted in a noteworthy event: Zip2 Corporation was sold by Elon Musk to one of Compaq’s divisions.

Elon was lucky enough to be able to use the money to begin a new firm, X.com, with $307 million on hand and $34 million in the form of shares. Having said that, he was successful in realizing his objective of creating a mark in the banking world. It was because of the founding of X.com that the concept of online payment systems was born. Elon succeeded in bringing his concept to life in the form of PayPal.

Elon deserves all of the credit because he founded the e-payment business, even if he was not the current CEO. After some time, he was fired from the company, but the founder’s worth remained intact.

4. His Involvement In SpaceX

Many of us have fantasized about what it would be like for humans to go to other worlds. Elon Musk had similar beliefs, but he is now attempting to put them into action. His business, SpaceX, is attempting to rekindle the space age, and he is succeeding in a number of ways. Rather than aiming for the Moon, Musk wants to populate Mars.

The first reuse and re-flight of a crewed space capsule, as well as the first space mission with an all-civilian crew, occurred in the year 2021 for the SpaceX team.

NASA also awarded SpaceX the sole contract to carry US humans to the Moon, the first time the agency has done so since 1972. Musk is so committed to the mission that he has pledged to give up all of his personal belongings on Earth, claiming that they will be useless once he arrives on Mars. He has also sold all of his properties and is now living in a Boca Chica prefabricated home.

Conclusion

Elon Musk’s tale is inspiring, and despite the problems he has in his career and personal life, he is portrayed as a person who does not give up easily. Based on his ability to traverse diverse commercial negotiations, property management, and corporate development, he possesses all of the possible characters of an office and field leader. Elon Musk’s tale cannot be overstated, especially when it comes to demonstrating how brilliant his intelligence is. This demonstrates that this is a genuine person with enormous potential if given the help he needs to improve the world.

When it comes to his influence in crypto, nobody knows why Musk is actively promoting crypto, but it’s a little strange that he only realized the energy problem now, especially so soon after taking bitcoin as payment for Teslas. Is it arrogance, a true misunderstanding of how cryptocurrency works, or even blowback from Tesla buyers and shareholders? Using the voices of influencers is effective in the near term, but consumers will forget which celebrity said what in ten years. They will remember, though, which crypto firms keep their eyes on the prize and keep up with the times.