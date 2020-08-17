Electric cars are definitely not new on the market. They have been around for many years now and the only reason why they were not popular in the past was the low accessibility for most people. The electric cars of the past were very expensive and it made no sense to buy them.

Nowadays, because of rising petroleum prices and global warming risks, electric vehicles are valued. Modern electric family cars include very powerful batteries that are capable of offering a long charge. This made demand higher and higher in all markets, including Japan.

Whenever mentioning vehicles, Japan has to be mentioned. There are many automakers in the country that entered the electric market. In fact, we can say that nowadays Japan is a leader in electric vehicles. Japanese brands compete to offer really good models that utilize improved technologies. With this in mind, here are some of the very best electric family cars coming out of Japan right now.

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf is a rather popular hatchback five-door electric vehicle. It is very quiet, spacious, features a simple design and numerous modern safety features. The same can be said about luxury features, which makes the model attractive among families, especially since the price tag is affordable.

This car features an 80 kW motor powered by a very good lithium-ion 24-kWh battery. The engine offers 107 hp and features front-wheel drive, together with all benefits associated with all-electric vehicles.

It has to be said that the vehicle has zero CO2 emissions and is all green. Right now, this is the best-selling all-electric highway-capable car so why not consider it?

Mitsubishi i-MiEV

Mitsubishi’s i-MiEV stands for “innovative Electric Vehicle”. It does live up to the name, giving you access to a hatchback 5-door electric vehicle that is quite powerful. You should know that in Europe it was rebadged as the Peugeot iON and the Citroen C-Zero. That is why you might not be aware of the Mitsubishi-I models, which is a shame since we are talking about the most affordable EV on the market.

These are cars that easily accommodate the needs of a family and include firm brakes, a very smooth ride, and lively steering. The electric model is 66 hp and the engine is right under rear seats. The motor is 47 kilowatt and torque is 133 foot-pounds, with a rear-wheel driving system. All this leads to a maximum speed possible of 81 miles per hour.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

When talking about electric family cars coming from Japan, we need to mention the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. This SUV is very roomy and has a particularly comfortable cabin. The performance is mid-range and power is offered by a combination of electric motors and a 2.0 liters 4-cylinder engine.

Basically, the Outlander has 3 drive modes that give you access to improved fuel efficiency. This includes the EV drive mode, the hybrid model, and the parallel hybrid mode. Thanks to extra added soundproofing, the vehicle is among the quietest on the market while in the EV Drive mode but also great in gasoline drive mode.

According to the manufacturer, the SUV can go 32.5 miles with full EV use before moving to the use of the 45 liters fuel tank. This might not be enough for some buyers but it still is better than most of the competition and should be considered, especially when looking at all the family-friendly features included.

This is a vehicle that is great even when you go for the standard version. There is a useful navigation system and you even get a remote control with which you can activate some car features from 100 feet away. You get gasoline-like performance even when you use the electric motor.

Toyota RAV4 EV

The RAV4 EV is practically the all-electric version of the Toyota RAV4, which is itself a very useful family-friendly vehicle that offers a comfortable and smooth ride. With the electric option, you get 154 hp and can reach 78 miles per hour when in sports mode.

For many family buyers, the price tag is not affordable. However, this does not mean that you do not get many great standard features if you can afford it. We are talking about the only crossover that is all-electric on the market at the moment.

Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

This mid-size vehicle is based on the Toyota Prius (third generation, model ZVW30). It includes 4.4 kWh lithium-ion batteries that were created with the help of Panasonic. This enables an all-electric operation system at very high speeds, allowing the vehicle to cover a much longer distance than the original Prius hybrid model.

The main selling point for this vehicle is the fact that it charges really fast. When you use 240 volts charging, you get the full charge in just 90 minutes. The hybrid system is offering 134 hp (net) and the electric motor is 60-kilowatt.

Buying The Best Electric Family Car From Japan

All the models mentioned above can be considered but the truth is that the needs of one family can be different from the needs of another family. Due to this, it is really important that you keep your eyes open and you take into account all the options that are available.

Think about what is very important to you. For instance, if you need reliability, you will have to consider extra things, like a warranty. Car warranties vary from one manufacturer to the next and you might end up needing an extended warranty policy, as what gogetolive.com offers. When you do not care about repair costs, you can go for other features like a better infotainment system.

Remember that the market evolves much faster than anyone expected. Due to this, always keep your eyes open. Every single year there are new electric vehicles announced and technology advances. Because of this, it is very hard to predict what electric family vehicle will be the best for you when you decide to make a purchase. You might have to talk to a consultant to help you.