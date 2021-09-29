The ability to edit PDF on phones is something that has only become possible with the advent of different PDF editors. But even the most well-regarded PDF editor – the Adobe Acrobat suite of software – now has smartphone capabilities and can be downloaded to both Android and iOS devices. The fact is that users often need to be able to edit, change and send their PDFs online wherever they may be. PDFs have grown to be so widespread that they are used for many different purposes, both personal and professional, which is why it is more important than ever to know how to use a PDF editor for Android and iOS.

Organize PDF Pages like a Pro

Organizing a PDF page is not difficult, especially with the right tool at hand. Users can open their PDF files in many ways so they can view the file on separate pages and then make changes to the order of those same pages. The easiest way to do this is by using the merging or splitting feature that comes standard with most edit PDF online programs.

Users can open their files on their phones and see the file in a thumbnail view, which makes it easier to see which pages can be removed or taken out. In the thumbnail view, users can also get a better grasp of how the entire document flows and then make the necessary changes to the order and style of the overall document.

Light It up with Highlight Text

Highlighting text is a common editing and notation practice that has transferred over to the digital realm. Users can easily scan and highlight text in a PDF document using their preferred editing tool the same way they would do it with any other word processing program. Users can look for the Highlighter icon on their browser, select it and then highlight as little or as much text as they want.

The process applies to any popular online PDF editor that gives users the ability to edit text. The highlighted text can be saved so other users can see it if that is the purpose of highlighting the text – to correct it or make note of something that needs to be changed. Users can highlight text and then leave comments for other users to see.

Add Text to PDFs

Adding text to a PDF is one of the most crucial ways that users can make changes to their files and documents. The size and length of the text are not as important as being able to do so since PDF files are notoriously hard to change. But editing and changing are possible thanks to the many different PDF files available online.

The way that a majority of PDF editors work allows users to easily add text by typing in the text or creating dialog/text boxes. Users can also add fillable dialog boxes with drop-down menus that let other users fill in the text with different options (i.e. with a questionnaire or other fillable forms).

Essential PDF Editor Tools in the Palm of Your Hand

Given the fact that many users now edit and view PDFs on a wide range of different devices, developers have followed suit and created downloadable applications for both Android and iOS. This means that users have many options to work with PDF files. One of these programs, Lumin PDF, has the versatility that many users are looking for in their PDF editing program.

LuminPDF is a program that lets users modify their PDF files in many different ways from adding/removing text to creating a shorter, more concise version of their text using splitting technology. Lumin is available in many formats as well, as users can work online, download the program to work offline, and download the mobile application for use with either Android or iOS.

How to Edit PDFs on Your iPhone or Android Device

The way to edit a PDF on Android smartphones depends on the application that users install on their phones. Many downloadable PDF viewers and editors have very simple user interfaces for their users to follow, which makes editing on the go that much easier. Users can typically open their files in a PDF editor or viewer and edit them the way they would with any other word processing program.

Users can also make any changes that are possible to carry out on a smartphone, although more advanced applications like compression and conversion or adding security features should be done on more powerful and faster laptops or desktops computers. On a smartphone, users can still enact small but important changes like adding or removing text as well as highlighting, adding comments, and annotations.

The way that a majority of PDF editors work allows users to easily add text by typing in the text or creating dialog/text boxes. Users can also add fillable dialog boxes with drop-down menus that let other users fill in the text with different options (i.e. with a questionnaire or other fillable forms).

The fact is that users often need to be able to edit, change and send their PDFs online wherever they may be. PDFs have grown to be so widespread that they are used for many different purposes, both personal and professional, which is why it is more important than ever to know how to use a PDF editor for Android and iOS.

Users can open their files on their phones and see the file in a thumbnail view, which makes it easier to see which pages can be removed or taken out. In the thumbnail view, users can also get a better grasp of how the entire document flows and then make the necessary changes to the order and style of the overall document.