The mouth-watering sauce, the fluffy yet crispy crust, and the melt-in-your-mouth cheese! Few of us can resist the mix of flavors and textures when they are combined on a pizza pan. While many factors contribute to the high obesity epidemic in our country, we can’t help but question how much of a part the pepperoni and cheese-stuffed crust contributes.

But every coin has two sides. Just as you can easily visit westsidepizza and place an order for a huge pie filled with toppings, you can also obtain a healthier pizza for much less money. Finding a pie that fits within these restrictions is the challenging part. We can help you with that, though! Here are healthier ways to eat pizza without gaining more weight.

Insist on a thin crust

Pizza’s crust contains the majority of its bad qualities. In addition to being loaded with calories, it is essentially devoid of all nutrients. This is because most pies are produced with refined white flour, which raises insulin levels and makes you crave food more and more. The key line is that the less crust you eat, the better; therefore, choose thin crust instead of conventional, deep dish, or loaded crust.

Bloat the excess oil

Grab a napkin and soak up any extra oil you notice sitting on top of the cheese. You can keep the grease off your shirt while saving roughly 50 calories.

Opt for lean proteins

Including protein in your pie can help you feel fuller and less tempted to eat another slice. But not just any source will suffice for the vitamin that helps develop muscle. Traditional pizza toppings like pepperoni, bacon, and sausage are laden with harmful saturated fats and a ton of salt. Rather than eating them, substitute them with grilled chicken, sliced ham, or anchovies (a potent source of healthful fats).

Avoid eating out of the box

Eat from a plate instead of a box at all costs! According to research, when food is served on a larger plate, individuals eat more of it. A Georgia Institute of Technology study found that eating from a 12-inch plate resulted in ingesting 22% more calories than from a 10-inch dish! We can only speculate how those statistics would seem if you added a huge pizza box to the equation. A smaller plate not only tricks your brain into thinking you’ve eaten more but placing the other chunks out of reach will make you reconsider returning for more.

Opt for more veggies

Including fiber- and protein-rich toppings can reduce a pizza’s glycemic index, which measures how rapidly blood sugar levels rise after consuming a specific food. For instance, the index rates a supreme vegetarian pie at 49 while a conventional cheese pizza receives an 80. The ideal toppings are raw vegetables and lean meats, which will make you feel fuller for longer, preventing you from wanting seconds or thirds.

Avoid cheese-filled crusts

There is cheese on top of the pie already. So there is no need to put it within the crust. Deep dish is another pointless pizza variation. The flavor usually doesn’t improve with increased surface area; therefore, it’s not worth it. More surface area always means more calories.

Order slices rather than a pie

If you are on a diet or portion management is your primary concern, choose slices rather than a pie. You’ll be less likely to want something you aren’t genuinely hungry for if you have to ask someone for it.

Reduce the cheese

Request “half cheese” on your pizza to reduce the saturated fat on a plain or veggie-topped pie by 50%! Even if you add another tablespoon of flavorful Parmesan cheese to your reduced-calorie pie (just 22 calories), you’ll still lose a ton of calories.

Eat red pizzas

The lycopene-rich tomato sauce on pizza is where most of the health benefits are, and current research suggests that it may help prevent prostate cancer from developing. Don’t rely on white pizzas as your go-to food because you’ll give up the classic pie’s largest health benefit.

Start with greens

Eating a salad as an appetizer can help you consume up to 20% fewer calories overall during the duration of the meal. So, when making a restaurant order, begin the meal with a substantial garden salad. Add a little tablespoon of vinaigrette to your greens as a garnish.

According to studies, vinegar helps us lose weight by maintaining a stable blood sugar level. Based to another survey conducted on pre-diabetics, adding vinegar to a high-carb meal (like pizza!) decreased the subsequent increase in blood sugar by 34%.

Search for whole grains

Order the slow-digesting whole grain crust if it is available at your favorite pizza place. Better still, if they have whole grain thin crust available, pay for that!

Spice it more

Want to speed up your metabolism and deceive yourself into consuming fewer calories? Why wouldn’t you? Spice up your pie and make it happen. According to a Canadian study, males who ate spicy appetizers ingested 200 fewer calories than those who chose to forgo the calorie-burning burn. To reap the advantages, sprinkle some freshly ground black pepper, red chili flakes, or, if you’re feeling particularly daring, stingers—on top of your pie.

Enquire about the preparation of the veggies

We know we just instructed you to put vegetables on your pizza, but not all vegetables are acceptable. For instance, eggplant will do more harm than good because it is frequently breaded and fried before being added to your pie. Before having the kitchen put the vegetables onto your pastry, inquire about the preparation of the vegetables.

Avoid individual pies

The caloric callousness of pizza “individual” serving sizes has increased. Although not all pies are as awful as this one, you are always better off choosing just one slice, even if it is crammed with toppings.

Order double-cut pie

A double-cut pie will have 16 pieces, unlike the usual eight. If you’re still hungry, only have another chunk after you’ve finished the first. You probably won’t need to order more pizza if you eat it with something hearty and full, like a house salad with chicken.