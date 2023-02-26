Moving home can be a stressful experience, but you can make it smoother with the right preparation. Follow these simple dos and don’ts to ensure a successful move. You won’t have to worry about any last-minute surprises or face any unwanted issues that might cause delays!

This guide will give you all of the advice you need to save time and money when making your move. From the best way to pack up fragile items, to helpful hints for handling the logistics of transporting all of your possessions from A to B, this guide contains all of the information you need for successful house removal.

Choosing the Right Removal Company

Moving home can be a stressful and complicated process as there are numerous aspects to consider. Choosing the right man and van company is one of the most important aspects to ensure a successful move. It’s important to conduct research before engaging with any company so that you have peace of mind about your decision.

Do:

-Find out if the company is insured against fire or theft and whether or not they operate in a safe, efficient manner.

-Check for feedback and testimonials from previous customers so you get an indication of their level of service.

-Ensure that the removal team will use proper protective materials such as bubble wrap, blankets, and packing paper to prevent furniture from getting damaged.

-Get several price estimates so you can make an informed decision based on value for money as well as service levels.

Don’t:

-Be tempted by bargain deals – cheaper isn’t always better. Low-quality removal companies may cause delays or not take proper safety precautions when loading your possessions into their van, which could lead to damage or loss of items during transit.

-Forget to check that your chosen removal company is registered with its relevant governing body (e.g The British Association Of Removers). This is a sign of quality assurance so make sure it appears on the documentation provided by them too!

-Neglect to arrange necessary transport permits if requested by your local authority in order for their drive through busy sections or towns along their route – this could lead to hefty fines!

Planning Ahead

Planning ahead is essential when moving house and can help reduce the stress of the relocation process. When taking on a home move, it’s important to make sure you have included everything in your plans so that you are prepared and organized come moving day. Here is a list of key do’s and don’ts that should be considered when you’re planning a home removal:

Do’s:

-Research removals companies to get quotes and help manage your move

-Create a checklist of tasks to complete prior to moving day -Label each box clearly with its contents

-Pack an essentials box for your first night in the new house

-Back up computer files onto an external hard drive or cloud storage

-Visit the new property in advance if possible so that you are familiar with it come move day

Don’t:

-Leave packing until the last minute

-Attempt to lift heavy items without assistance from others

-Overfill boxes as it makes them too heavy to lift safely

-Forget about important documents such as tenancy contracts or permits

-Leave packing delicate items until late on – leave these for earlier on in the process

Moving Day

Moving day is one of the most stressful moments in any move and, unfortunately, can quickly become overwhelming without proper planning. As such, here are some tips to make moving day a smoother experience:

Do:

-Begin packing early so that you have plenty of time to complete your move before the big day. -Label each box by its room destination to make unloading easier.

-Turn off all appliances before you start unplugging them.

-Schedule repair services (if needed) for items that require assembly or repair before they go into your new home.

-Gather packing materials ahead of time like bubble wrap, blankets, or boxes to save time on a moving day.

Don’t:

-Don’t forget to measure doorways and hallways in both your old house and new house; this will ensure that large furniture will fit without a problem when delivered!

-Don’t leave important documents behind; place these items together in a container and carry it with you onto moving day.

Unpacking & Settling In

Once your removal service has delivered your possessions to your new residence, the process of really settling in can begin. Unpacking is an early essential step and there are some things to keep in mind as you begin the process.

Dos:

-Be sure to label out boxes with the room they came from, so you know where each item needs to be placed

-Give yourself enough time – think in terms of days or weeks rather than hours

-Start with items to be used most often first and prioritize those

-Utilize removing companies’ services for bulky items that require assemblies such as wardrobes or beds

-Take photos of items that need assembly for reference when rebuilding them

-Start off by cleaning thoroughly before getting set up completely

-Keep any potential legal documents in a safe place from day one

Don’t:

-Don’t save unloading until later on – it will only lead to further clutter and confusion

-Don’t immediately dispose of boxes until all items have been accounted for

-Don’t rush when dismantling furniture; get careful measurements beforehand if you intend to move any large pieces already present

-Don’t forget about utilities; it may take days for some providers to turn them on after having moved away, so be conscious of this plan ahead with budget considerations in mind

Final Thoughts

When tackling a home removal project, it is important to remember the above tips to ensure a successful experience. Start by planning out your move and packing your items well in advance, taking care to protect breakable items. Label each box clearly with its contents and the room it should be placed in at its destination. Remember to have items you’ll need quickly like a change of clothes or toiletries set aside separately, so they can be easily accessed when you arrive. You will also want to arrange for enough helpers on the day of the move and reliable transport for larger items.

Finally, don’t forget the basics such as emptying all cupboards and drawers before transport, disconnecting all electrical appliances first, and defrosting freezers or fridges at least 24 hours before moving them. By following these tips closely you can rest assured that your move will be stress-free and successful!