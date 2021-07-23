In some cases, people are very reluctant when it comes to acupuncture treatment. They are familiar with all the benefits, but still, the idea of needles can be intimidating. This is the main reason they postpone this treatment even though it can be of great help.

Now, a great thing about acupuncture is that it is appropriate for everyone. There isn’t a specific routine you need to follow, but if you are about to go in for your first treatment, there are some things you should know. Here is a list of tips on getting the most out of acupuncture.

Be smart about scheduling

Yes, you need to choose the best time for your appointment. The whole purpose of it is to relax and enjoy. Naturally, you cannot do this if you are running after a meeting or going to the gym afterward. Because of this, make sure that you have enough time before and after the treatment and that you don’t have any stressful tasks to complete. In addition, you should never make this appointment on your busy day, between two events. Not only do you risk being late, but you will probably also stress about it during the entire treatment.

Be honest

What do we mean by this? Well, when you go in for your first appointment, you will get a bunch of paperwork to fill out. These will include details regarding your health and the symptoms you face. According to Morningside Acupuncture, it is vital you fill out these truthfully. This information will tell the professionals everything they need to know, and therefore, it will affect the treatment you get.

Similarly, you also need to notify the acupuncturists if you are currently on any medication or supplements. This is especially important for the ones that are herb-based. Don’t worry. It is just a precaution, but still, you have to do it.

Don’t go on an empty stomach

This is a general recommendation, and every acupuncturist will tell you that you need to eat before the treatment. Remember that you need to feel comfortable, and this is not possible if you are hungry. Due to this reason, make sure to eat two hours before the appointment. However, it shouldn’t be a big meal since it can lead you to the opposite extreme. As already mentioned, ideally, you would make this appointment on your day off and have more than enough time to eat. Still, since this is usually not the case, if you cannot grab lunch two hours prior to the treatment, you should still eat something just make sure that it isn’t too spicy or greasy since it can upset your stomach.

Don’t drink coffee or alcohol

You also need to avoid caffeinated drinks before the treatment. First of all, caffeine is a stimulant, making it the last thing you need in your body if you are trying to relax. In addition, it also increases your pulse and heart rate, making it difficult for the acupuncturist to get the correct reading. Skipping a morning cup of coffee can seem to be impossible if your appointment is earlier during the day, but you should still try to persist. On the other hand, if you scheduled it later in the day, you should not drink coffee for at least two hours before you go in.

Similarly, you should also avoid alcohol. As you know, its main effect is to numb your body and sense, and this is the last thing you want to happen. This is something that can destroy your overall experience since you need to be aware of every sensation in your body.

Wear comfortable clothes

The next thing you have to think about is the clothes. It is a good idea to wear loose pieces that aren’t very tight for two reasons. Firstly, the acupuncturist can easily roll up the item to reach the exact point. Naturally, you can do it if it makes you more comfortable. Secondly, you need to feel great both before and after the treatment. It goes without saying that this is not always the case in slim, fitting outfits. This may be another reason you should book an appointment on your day off when you have nowhere to run to afterward.

Turn off your cellphone

Without a doubt, this is the most important thing you have to do. At the same time, forgetting to do this is the most common mistake people make. Don’t forget that the whole point of this experience is for you to relax and unwind completely, and the incoming call or messages are sure to prevent this.

Remember that this is the time for yourself and that everything else can wait. Yes, know that doing this is difficult most of the time, but you will see how great you will feel once the treatment is completed. The world can go on for an hour without you being present.

Enjoy

The last tip we have for you is to enjoy this experience. However frightening it can appear to be at first, you will immediately notice the benefits as soon as you leave the office. In addition, you should also talk with the practitioner afterward. Tell them about the things you enjoyed, and also don’t forget to tell them about those that didn’t feel really good. The chances are that this is only the first out of the many appointments, so you need to give them feedback so that they could know if there are some techniques they need to exclude the next time.

Talk with an acupuncturist

Similarly, if you experience some unexpected effects, make sure to notify the practitioner. They will answer all of your questions and tell you about the other things you can try to prevent those side effects from happening again. Their main job is not only to help you with the issues you face, but also to ensure that you feel great. Due to this, you should observe this appointment as a regular doctor’s visit, but instead, take your time to go over everything with the acupuncturist.