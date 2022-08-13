If you are a fan of interior design, you are surely aware of the benefits and practicality of sliding doors. What we ask is, do you need a frame to be able to install a sliding door? Of course, if functionality is your priority, then the frame can help you position the door quite precisely, without disturbing the aesthetics of the home.

Our recommendation is to use a frame anyway so that the installation can be solid and efficient. In this way, the size and the method of production are strictly defined. If the sliding door is not framed well, then it can easily be damaged and disturb the stability of the installation. This happens if it is placed in parts of the home that you use often.

That’s why we’re publishing this article for you today, which we hope will help you achieve the desired home look. Of course, we emphasize once again that the general recommendation is to use door frames, for functional and aesthetic reasons.

And now we can talk about today’s main topic.

1. Buy only quality products

Quality is something you must not compromise on. This means that you should be well informed about all the physical characteristics of the sliding door, as well as the installation options. Many homes use aluminum sliding doors, which you can view at aluminumdoorswindowsperth.com.au, because of the ease and convenience of maintenance.

But other people prefer wooden or glass doors, which are heavier and more complicated to install. But the good thing is that everyone can find a product that suits them, regardless of the material. The only thing that is crucial is that the workmanship is of high quality and that the standard of functional installation is observed.

2. The frame and the door should be proportional

The size of the door must be proportional to the frame. Furthermore, you must also pay attention to the size of the space. Sliding doors need space to open. That is why they are not practical for narrow corridors because there is no place to go either left or right.

Therefore, carefully consider whether that doorway really needs a sliding door. Be practical and think about functionality. Without functionality, there will be no aesthetics in the performance of the installation.

3. Set up a good support structure

Sliding doors practically hang with the upper part, so that they can slide along the rails that are placed below. This means that you should always have a quality support structure that can withstand the weight of the installation and provide you with stability, without warping the door itself.

4. Hire a trusted company

Many companies offer the sale and installation of sliding doors. But nowadays it is a big challenge to find those who do their job professionally. Whether you buy aluminum or wooden door, you must get the quality and service you pay for. It is possible if you check the services and companies around you and ask for relevant experience before hiring someone.

Also, pay attention to the appearance and quality of the doors, as well as the way they are prepared for installation. Every company must know how to install the rails, level the door, and install a slide that doesn’t squeak and slides really smoothly.

The functionality of the home is what you need and we are sure that you would not want to spend more time and money than is necessary for regular maintenance.

5. The location of the door

Many people install sliding doors for the terrace or to separate the kitchen and dining room from the living room. For exterior sliding doors, it is important to have a security and locking system as well. This type of door is usually a combination of aluminum and glass, to allow daylight to flow into the home. Of course, by adding curtains you can achieve the desired privacy. You can also choose fogged glass, but you must also make sure that the materials are compatible with each other.

For interior sliding doors, you can also go with more practical solutions, such as a full wooden or aluminum door. Of course, we emphasize again that you should think about practicality and installation, rather than aesthetics. Sometimes we have to make compromises, but aesthetics are worth nothing if the sliding door threatens the safety of the family or home.

6. Energy efficiency, durability, and pollution protection

The doors have a simple purpose. They should keep the home safe, protect our privacy, make the home energy efficient and keep dirt out.

The decision whether to install a sliding door or a regular door is yours. What you should be more careful about is that the installation and the product are of sufficient quality to meet all your home protection requirements. For example, if they are well placed, then no external influence will enter, be it rainwater, wind, dust, or heat. Some sliding doors also offer sound insulation.

Energy efficiency is also important, as we’re sure you don’t want to wastefully heat or cool your home. Nowadays, you will most often find energy-efficient sliding doors that are here to provide the functionality you need. And of course, the solution is permanent, due to the quality of production.

Conclusion

In order to be able to achieve all the things we mentioned in this article, you need to have a quality frame for your sliding door. Then you can perform all the steps that we have listed in this article and get a quality and functional solution for your home.

We’re sure you’re deeply concerned about privacy and home security when you have aluminum and glass sliding doors. But we can only assure you that you have made the right decision, especially if you have worked with a professional company throughout the process.

We hope that this article was helpful enough for you and that now you can make the right decision for sliding doors. But remember, nothing of it can be accomplished without a stable and supportive frame. So yes, you need a frame for your sliding door.