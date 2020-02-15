From officers of the law to members of institutes, badges have always and will always hold an important place in society. There is power in not only the badge itself but in the message it’s portraying through the design. Some are simple with neutral colours and snappy wording, while others are more elaborate in their design. Whatever their style, they don’t seem to be losing their popularity anytime soon. Here are some of the reasons why badges are important and if you are keen to have your own, head over to One Stop Badges .

Identity

Badges have long been used to portray a person’s identity through their design. This may be through their individual style showing a favoured genre of music or fashion, or through a professional addition of information. Badges can hold the power of authority through the data they give away, while also directing consumers such as business customers to who they need to communicate.

Charities

Charities and non-profitable organizations often use badges to spread awareness and information quickly. Badges may well be small and compact enough to be handed around efficiently, but they also have the room to advertise vital information such as websites and contact numbers. Charities are able to get people talking about and therefore remembering, their name in a timely manner, without a drastic rise in price.

Membership

Badges are a great way of providing loyalty and affiliation to an organization or club. Whether it’s through a famous logo or a discrete message, they allow you to be officially welcomed into an establishment with just a simple attachment to your clothing. Badges are also a great way of showing rank or status within a club while displaying skills and achievements a person may hold in a specific title or event.

Sense of Community

Owning or wearing a badge that others possess provides a sense of community for all. You can go from supporting a brand or product from the side-lines to suddenly becoming part of an elite group of followers for something you are passionate about. Your badge may spark a memory of a friendship pact you made long ago or perhaps serve as a reminder for your hard work or progress. Whatever the reason, it allows you to feel as though you are a part of something bigger.

Memorabilia

Whether it’s a keepsake from your first concert or a symbol of attendance from your university’s alumni, badges provide a piece of memorabilia for all who have them. Some hold a large collection and other just a few, but however, you treasure these badges they are a reminder of who you were or what you did at some point in your past. Many enthusiasts return to events, concerts and festivals year on year to collect future pins and badges to add to their collections, whilst others may wait for vintage pieces to gain value as time goes on. Badges are a neat and compact way to hold on to memories and provide a great excuse to step back in time.

Interesting and fun

Have you ever thought about badges in a different way except that they are there so we can find out someone’s name, or see that the person is a police officer, a member of a reputable organization, an award-winning citizen or something? Think a little deeper. Each badge has its own meaning and is designed and made to convey message to everyone who sees it. With that in our minds, we can consider them works of art. And indeed, there are so many styles and designs of badges that it is very difficult to decide for the one you want for your organization, association or club. Either way, every badge catches your attention and makes you want to know what’s on it, right?

Inspirational

You have probably once seen successful people, students, or soldiers wearing badges or medals. If so, have you ever thought that one day you would like to be rewarded for your hard work, to become a part of an organization, association or prestigious club? No doubt so. Quite simply, the success of other people inspires us to achieve great results and benefits. This means that these individuals are worthy of our respect as well as the respect of others when they have, for example, being able to wear the badges of some reputable association. It can drive you to one day reach your dreams and do something in your life.

Power and value

After all, badges have been powerful for many years since and have great value. Remember western movies, sheriffs always carry badges, and that represents their reputation, power, and influence in one community. Nowadays, there are people who would be very happy to spend a lot of money to have one sheriff badge from a period, for example, a century or more ago. Simply, such things never lose their value, and these can be seen at auctions where they reach prices of up to several thousand and tens of thousands of dollars. There are several things that collectors appreciate about badges, such as rarity, the maker’s hallmark, the owner, and the material it is made of. Therefore, keep in mind that badges are very valuable and powerful items to be respected.

Bottom Line

What is the message of this text today? The fact is that badges have their history and that people have been making them for centuries to highlight the various important things. For example, if you are a sheriff, police officer, or important military officer, you are likely to wear badges, medals, or whatever. These items indicate that you are reputable. More recently, various organizations, charities, and clubs have specially designed badges that also have value and power and show that you belong somewhere. In essence, badges are powerful items that shouldn’t be underestimated because they can tell you a lot about the person wearing them. Therefore, the next time you see a person wearing a badge, try to find out what it says and the origin of this wearable. Of course, make sure you become a member of an association or club and get your badge.