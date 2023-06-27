As summer temperatures warm up, vacationers can escape the heat with a trip to the mountains. Instead of heading for major tourist attractions or big cities in hot, humid weather, consider a mountain getaway. Higher elevations offer cooler temperatures, while tons of trees give plenty of shade. The following are some of the top mountain destinations that provide a comfortable and fun summer vacation.

Stowe, Vermont

Tucked away in the Green Mountains, Stowe provides a charming place to visit. This small town has several activities and amenities available during summer, including spas for relaxation and more adventurous outdoor activities. Vacationers can go mountain biking, swimming, or paddling in the Lamoille River, Winooski River, or other local lakes and rivers. Stowe also offers many spots to go fishing or hiking. Other activities in the area include golf and zip lining. The town also has art galleries, shops, museums, and much more. Accommodations in Stowe include condos, cabins, hotels, boutique inns, bed and breakfasts, vacation homes, and resorts.

Poconos, Pennsylvania

The Poconos are a top mountain destination in the U.S. for many reasons. The mountains have a wide range of activities and amenities that summer vacationers can enjoy, including whitewater rafting, horseback riding, skydiving, and fishing. The Poconos also offer multiple types of guided tours, such as boat, air, walking, wildlife, and train tours. Other amenities and activities in the area include farmers’ markets, shopping, dining, and golf. Vacationers can also visit a casino, go to the world’s largest general store, and enjoy off-road adventures. Lodging in the Poconos ranges from campgrounds and cabins to country inns, water park resorts, and hotels.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Gatlinburg and Great Smoky Mountains National Park offer stunning views, exciting activities, and something for everyone. This destination is family-friendly, but it’s also great for couples looking for a summer getaway in the mountains. Plenty of backcountry areas are around for hardcore hiking and camping fans. More comfort-seeking vacationers can enjoy the area’s many attractions and amenities, including tons of dining, entertainment, and more. Luxury Gatlinburg cabins in the foothills has hot tubs, entertainment, and full amenities, providing the ideal base camp for extended fun in the scenic Smoky Mountains.

Telluride, Colorado

Telluride provides a small-town mountain getaway in the San Juan Mountains. This former mining town has a historic central district with art galleries, cafes and other dining options, boutique stores, and more. Vacationers can also enjoy summer activities in the mountains, such as exploring the area’s multiple hiking trails. The area also has mountain bike trails and places to go fishing, boating, or swimming. Telluride offers diverse lodging options, such as secluded vacation homes, luxury resorts, and hotels in the downtown area near shopping and dining.

Taos, New Mexico

For a desert and mountain getaway, vacationers can head to Taos. This town in northern New Mexico offers scenic views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, adobe architecture, and much more. While daytime temperatures can get hot in Taos, desert nights are typically cool. Those who come here for a mountain getaway can visit the Gorge Bridge, Taos Plaza, museums, art galleries, and other attractions. Outdoor activities in the area include rafting, hiking, fishing, golf, and biking. More adventurous activities include hot air balloon rides and rock climbing. Accommodations in Taos include historic inns, bed and breakfasts, condos, and hotels.

Mammoth Lakes, California

Mammoth Lakes in the Sierra Nevada Mountains offers a perfect place to go for thrilling adventures or relaxing activities. Vacationers can hike past streams and lakes, enjoy fly fishing, or go swimming. The area offers tons of places to go sightseeing, including Rainbow Falls, Devils Post Pile, and Hot Creek Geologic Site. Those who want more adventure can go mountaineering or climbing the peaks of the Sierra Nevada range. Mammoth Lakes also has shopping and dining options. Several types of accommodations are available, including bed and breakfasts, hotels, resorts, vacation houses, cabins, and campgrounds.

Leavenworth, Washington

Leavenworth provides a quaint vacation spot in the rugged Cascade Mountains. This Bavarian-style village is ideal for those who want to get away from hot temperatures, since summer temps are generally mild. Vacationers can go rafting on the Wenatchee River, go paddle boarding down the Icicle, and explore hiking trails. Leavenworth also has bakeries with authentic Bavarian goods, Bavarian shops, summer theater shows, live concerts, wildlife tours, wine tours, and more. A wide range of lodgings are available in Leavenworth, including condos and suites, hotels, bed and breakfasts, cabins, RV parks, and campgrounds.

Bozeman, Montana

For a summer getaway in the Rocky Mountains, Bozeman is the place to go. This mountain town offers many outdoor activities and attractions, including hot springs and horseback riding. Those who come here for vacation can also visit spas, go hiking, set up camp in one of the area’s many campgrounds, or play some golf. Bozeman also offers floating and rafting, biking, fishing, and zip lining. Other activities and attractions include the Bozeman Art Museum, summer festivals, and theatrical shows, shopping, and dining. Accommodations in Bozeman include rustic cabins, guest ranches, hotels, lodges, and resorts.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Nestled in the heart of the Teton Range, Jackson Hole captivates visitors with its awe-inspiring natural beauty. With rugged mountains, pristine lakes, and abundant wildlife, this destination offers a true mountain escape. Explore the vast landscapes of Grand Teton National Park, hike through picturesque trails, and embark on thrilling wildlife safaris. In winter, experience world-class skiing on renowned slopes that cater to all skill levels. Jackson Hole’s charming town center boasts a vibrant arts scene, exquisite dining options, and unique shopping experiences. Immerse yourself in the serenity of this mountain paradise and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada

Located in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Lake Tahoe beckons with its crystal-clear waters and breathtaking panoramas. Indulge in an array of outdoor activities, from hiking along scenic trails to cruising on the azure lake. In the winter months, hit the slopes of world-class ski resorts and enjoy thrilling winter sports. Relax in charming lakeside towns, savor delicious cuisine, and unwind in luxurious lakeside resorts. Lake Tahoe’s unparalleled beauty and recreational opportunities make it a year-round destination that enchants visitors with its serene mountain ambiance.

Breckenridge, Colorado

Nestled in the Rocky Mountains, Breckenridge offers a captivating blend of natural beauty and historic charm. With its renowned ski slopes, winter enthusiasts can revel in exhilarating adventures on the powdery slopes. In the warmer months, explore an extensive network of hiking and biking trails that lead to stunning alpine vistas. Roam the quaint streets of downtown Breckenridge, adorned with charming Victorian architecture, boutique shops, and cozy cafes. Unwind in mountain lodges or enjoy après-ski indulgences in welcoming taverns. Breckenridge’s picturesque setting and lively atmosphere create an enchanting mountain getaway for outdoor enthusiasts and leisure seekers alike.