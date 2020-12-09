If you do some digging online, you’ll see that digital marketing is one of the most important things for any company, no matter if they are a small, local, one-person behind the desk organization. After all, the two biggest benefits of it are that it can connect brands with their consumers and it is a completely budget-friendly strategy for advertising.

However, if you are thinking about becoming a digital marketer, you might be wondering – what are some of the most important things I should know about digital marketing? Fortunately for all individuals, this article might be able to help you. Let’s take a closer look at what you should do and know:

1. Always Keep Learning

The entire digital advertising industry is constantly changing and advancing, which means that you’ll always want to keep learning about all the technological advancements happening around up. Additionally, companies that are looking to hire new people will easily see the difference between someone who is always ready to learn, and someone who is just there for the salary.

2. Videos Are More Important Than Ever

Remember, most of the population is already exposed to various online advertising, which means that you need to ensure that you create a marketing strategy that is completely different. You should not only focus on photographs or words, instead, you’ll need to create videos as well. Why? Well, people are more likely to watch a video than they would read a few paragraphs of text.

Additionally, if you, for example, choose to record how-to guides for your products, individuals will learn more about your company and products, meaning that you could easily increase sales, and more importantly, increase your brand recognition. Don’t forget – live streams are an option too!

3. Smartphones Are The Key

A few years back, we would say that people are slowly beginning to use their mobile devices for browsing the Internet. Today, they completely already do that. In fact, more than50 percent of all Internet users are now only using their smartphones for accessing the net. What does mean for digital marketing?

It means that you need to ensure that your websites are mobile-friendly and responsive, as well as suitable for small screens. For starters, Google will definitely penalize you in the search results rankings, which means that you’ll audience will reduce. Second, your current clients will be extremely annoyed, which can result in losing them. This is something that leads us to our next point…

4. SEO is Here to Stay

As you already know, Search Engine Optimization/SEO is one of the most important things digital marketers need to be aware of. It is basically a strategy for boosting the quality and amount of traffic to a particular platform through organic search engine results, meaning that more people will learn about your brand.

Now, if you do not want to lose time learning more about this marketing strategy, there are various platforms such as SEO Shark’s website, that could provide you with the services you need. Additionally, by hiring professionals, you will ensure that your SEO strategy is efficient.

5. Apps Will Help With Reaching Your Audience

I don’t know about you, but, I have a few apps from a few shops I commonly visit, not only do the apps allow me to order online, but they sometimes offer discounts as well! People are slowly starting to ignore browsers, instead, they’ll immediately install an app. Hence, if you do not have an app for your business, you might want to start working on it right away.

6. Gathering Data is Crucial

Gathering data is one of the most important things you could do, without it, you wouldn’t be able to use email marketing strategies, you wouldn’t know what you sell right away, you won’t know your audience, nor their behavior when scrolling on your websites. Basically, you won’t be able to create digital advertising strategies. Keep in mind, you won’t need to become a master, instead, learn how to read them and use them to your advantage.

7. You Must Be Present on Social Media Platforms

Every single person has at least one social media account on platforms such as Facebook, Linked In, Instagram, Tumblr, or Twitter. So, besides ensuring that you have a mobile-friendly website, you also need to ensure that you are present on social media platforms. Keep in mind, you can use these websites for advertising your products and/or services basically for free.

8. Email Marketing is Not Dead

Although a lot of people think email marketing is dead, it is still one of the most common, cost-efficient, and time-saving strategies that most marketers use. By using the data you collect when a customer signs-up for your website and asking them to subscribe to your newsletter, you’ll be able to offer them some amazing things.

For instance, by sending emails with various coupons, discounts, promotions, or sales, you could prompt your customers to purchase something from you. Additionally, by including call-to-action strategies such as ‘buy-1-get-2’ sales or offering a coupon if they share your site to their social media profile, you’ll be able to increase your sales.

Bonus Tip – HQ Content is Necessary

Before we conclude this article, it is worth mentioning the importance of creating and posting high-quality content. Now, high-quality does not only mean pictures that are not blurry, but it means that the content you create needs to be beneficial and useful for your consumers.

For example, you can use Instagram Story for recording a step-by-step guide for using your products or you could organize live streams where you’ll answer questions from your customers. People want to learn the entire concept and story of different brands, hence, ensure that you provide them with a way to learn what they want.

Conclusion

Becoming a digital marketer can often be time-consuming and daunting, mostly because there are new innovations every day. However, by doing and learning some of the aforementioned things, you’ll be able to ensure that you make the entire process easier and less stressful.

So, now that you are aware of all the things you should know, you should not waste any more time. Instead, you might want to open up a new browser and start searching for some useful tips and tricks that will help you with improving your skills and knowledge of digital marketing.