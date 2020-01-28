If you own a house, you are probably thinking about getting a pool in your back or front yard. Pools are great for many different reasons, starting from a better social life up to the fact that you will be able to get your daily workout without having to spend money on gym memberships.

As you probably know, there are a lot of different materials that you can use when getting a new pool, as well as sizes and shapes. Experts say that it’s better to install a smaller pool in your backyard because they will cost less, your bills will be smaller compared to the ones when having a large pool and smaller pools are environmentally friendly.

In addition to the shapes and sizes of the pools, there are a lot of different types of pools you probably didn’t know about. Here we are going to tell you more about them and hopefully make your decision easier.

Above-Ground Pool

Above-ground pools are the best option for people who don’t want to spend too much money on a pool. This budget-friendly option allows homeowners to enjoy the perks of having a pool in their backyard without investing a lot of money.

This type of pool is easily portable, so if people decide to move from one house to another, they won’t have to leave their precious pool in the old home.

Another great advantage is that above-ground pools are easy to work with pretty much any kind of land, including rocky areas.

If you want to make your backyard look even better, you can add a deck to the above-ground pool. The best thing about this is that even with an added deck, it is still cheaper than an in-ground model.

Architectural Pool

As the name suggests, this type of pool must have definite lines, structure and more often than not, it echoes the form of the house. These types of pools are usually made with the same materials as the house to give a cohesive look.

An architectural pool is often sophisticated, geometric and most people hire an architect do design the pool.

For people who want to build a new house, it is recommended to build the pool at the same time as the house. This way the size of the lot as well as the layout and the relationship of the house to the pool can all be taken into consideration.

Family Pool: Recreational Swimming Pool

You may not have a budget or the space to make your own water park, but if you look at the pools, some of the celebrities own, you can get an idea of how you can do that in your home. You will have to make it work for your space and make a personal water park on a smaller scale and with fewer people.

These pools usually include a lot of different water features, caves, elaborate slides, tunnels, boulders and everything else people from any age could want.

If you want a pool where you can swim in peace and do some laps, don’t rely on this type of pool. The family pools are made for people who like to entertain. People who like noise, excitement, and activity. Every kid dreams about having a pool like this in their own house.

Infinity Pool

There so many different names that infinity pools have, so you may know them by one of the following: disappearing edge pools, negative edge, zero edge, infinity edge pools or vanishing edge pools.

No matter how you call them, they look picture perfect. The infinity pools are always custom-built and they should be designed in a way to highlight a view.

If the design is done right, then the infinity pool will give the illusion of a sheet of water dropping off the edge of the property. These pools look like waterfalls, even though you cannot see or hear falling water.

These pools are usually on the more expensive end of residential swimming pools, but they can complement a property in a way that no other pool can.

There are so many advantages to installing an infinity pool at your home and the way it looks is just one of them. You can learn more here about this type of pool and what the advantages of having one in your back yard are.

Indoor Pool

As the name suggests, this type of pool is under a roof, inside and it is insulated by at least three walls. These pools are usually with simple geometric shapes and they are built so people can train or swim throughout the course of the whole year. The infinity pools are especially popular in places that have cold climates.

You should know that the cost of an indoor heated pool is usually lower than the one of the outdoor pools. This is because the pool room is insulated and it is less likely that the heat will escape.

Lap Pool

This is a type of pool that is usually built and used for health purposes and fitness. Lap pools are usually narrow and long, and they are more than 50 feet in length.

These pools have a rectangular shape and if you have a long, narrow lot, then this type of pool may be perfect for your property.

Olympic-Size Pool

This type of pool is not for everyone and for every household. People who are part of Olympic athletic competitions and swimming usually want to have a pool of their own where they can train and prepare for the next competition.

If you want, you can get an Olympic-sized pool in your home, but chances are, you won’t need it. However, if you have the right size lot and the budget for it, these pools are great for you to get in shape and have as many people as you want in them without being too crowded.

Other types of pools you can find on the market include:

Kiddie Pool

Natural Pool

Plunge Pool

Saltwater Pool

Spool

Do you have a favorite type of pool? Whichever one you choose; you should know that you made the right choice. Make sure to consult with a professional before you start building your pool and it would also be smart to contact an architect or a designer to help you choose the right shape and size.