We all want our homes to look beautiful and we all try to increase the value of the house in one way or another. Taking good care of your home is one thing, but did you know that there are a few small details you can change to make the place better and to increase its value? One of those things is the moldings! When you install them in your place, you will notice that one small detail makes a huge difference.

If you are interested in moldings then you probably already know that there are a lot of different types on the market and they all have different meanings and uses. So, if you are a beginner, then you probably have no idea what the difference is and where to install the moldings.

The good news we have for you is that now you are going to learn all that! Here we are going to tell you more about the molding types, what they do and where you should install them. After reading this article you will know more about what you want and you will be one step closer to having the house of your dreams.

Casings

Let’s start with something you already know. The casings are the types of moldings that surround every door and window. They are also known as door or window frames. They definitely give a nice finishing touch to every room and the casings are usually the same color as the trim you have in the rest of your home.

Chair rail

Have you ever been in a situation where you moved your chair back so you could get up and the chair hit and damaged the wall? Well, you are not the only one! Chair or dado rails are what keeps the wall intact and what keeps the chairs from getting damaged.

These moldings may be installed only alongside the wainscoting, but that is not always the case. The great thing about them is that they serve a dual purpose – they make the place look better and they protect the walls and the furniture.

Baseboards

When you enter a place try and notice the place where the floor and the walls meet. More commonly than not there you will be able to notice the long strips, usually made from wood. They are called baseboards.

The purpose of these moldings is to make the place look better and to create a transition between your walls and the floor. They are usually made from wood and they have a well-known shape, but if you want to add a unique touch, you can get them made from a different material and add some colors, designs or shapes. Just make sure everything works well in the space.

Picture or plate rail

If you are a type of person who does not like naked walls and if you love pictures, then this is the molding you are going to be interested in! Even though these rails were more common in the past, they are having their comeback these years!

These rails usually run horizontally all around your room and they are most commonly put to be at the same height as your door. Their purpose is to make sure that every picture you have is hanging from the same height and they are also a great way to protect your walls from any damage.

When they are combined with other types of rails or moldings, they give a special finishing touch to any room and they make it look different and unique.

Wainscoting

This is the thing that will make your dining room look like it belongs in a castle. Another thing that is not commonly used, but it definitely looks amazing.

This is a type of paneling that is usually installed between the picture rails and the baseboards. They are put over the wall or you can mix things up and install it between the chair rail and the baseboard. The wainscoting usually comes in one color – white, but if you want to let your imagination roam free, then you can choose different colors or designs.

The great thing is that even if you choose to get wainscoting that is white, there are so many different designs on the market, that you won’t be able to choose just one. Just be careful, once you install this molding in one room and realize how great it looks, you will want to put it everywhere.

Crown molding

As the name suggests, this type of molding will look like you put a crown on your room. They are really popular lately and you can see them in luxurious restaurants and huge, well-designed houses.

So, if you want to make your place look better and if you want your guests to feel like they’ve entered a palace, then you should get these moldings. And don’t worry, they don’t look too heavy and they won’t make your place look bad.

The great thing about them is that there are so many different types and variations, that you can find just the right one for your home. Some people want simple moldings that won’t be that noticeable and some choose to go over the top. Whichever one you choose; it is going to look great.

Just be extra careful if you decide to combine several different of these types. If you make a good plan and if you choose the right design, then they are going to look great. However, if you make too many bold choices, you may end up with too many different molding types and designs that don’t really go well together.

Before installing any of the molding types, it is best to consult with a professional. You should think about what will work best in your space and what type of material to get. If you are interested in some DIY projects, you can try and finish the installation on your own, but you should know that that process will take a lot of time and you may spend more time on materials and getting things done.

Because of that it is important to hire someone that will do everything instead of you and they will do it fast and it will be done right. However, if you really want to start your DIY project or try a new hobby, then you can start with a room that you are not using and test things out. The bottom line is that no matter what type of molding you choose, your place will look better and if you decide to sell it, you will be able to get more money for it.