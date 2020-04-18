Did you know that thousands of people around the world vape but do not use any nicotine at all? If you vape and have used vaping as a tool to help yourself quit smoking, that fact may surprise you because you probably use e-liquid with nicotine and couldn’t imagine doing things any other way. Many people do vape without nicotine, though, and a significant number of those people freed themselves from nicotine by buying e-liquid in progressively lower nicotine strengths. Does the idea of quitting nicotine intrigue you? If it does, this guide will help. This is how you use vaping as a tool to stop using nicotine.

You’ll Probably Need to Ditch Your JUUL

Without question, JUUL is the most popular vaping system sold in traditional U.S. retail outlets. If you started vaping within the past few years – and you bought your first e-cigarette from a retailer like a gas station or convenience store – you probably bought a JUUL. The JUUL’s incredibly high nicotine strength of 59 mg/ml is very strong and, without question, can help you rid yourself of cigarettes successfully.

The problem is that, once you’ve moved fully to vaping and no longer experience any urges to smoke, you don’t really have anywhere to go from there. JUUL does offer pods in a lower nicotine strength of 35 mg/ml, but that’s still a lot of nicotine. The JUUL 3% nicotine strength works out to 23 mg of nicotine per 0.7 ml pod.

So, there’s no way around it. Once you’ve dropped yourself to the 3% JUUL nicotine strength, the only way to decrease your nicotine intake further is by getting a refillable vaping device and buying bottled e-liquid.

Choosing the Right Vaping Device for Nicotine Reduction

When you start your search for a refillable vaping device, you’ll probably end up buying online from a major vape shop like buyv2cigs.co.uk . Since you’ll most likely be dropping the nicotine strength of your e-liquid fairly significantly from the strength you’re using now, you’ll want to buy a device that produces a bit more vapor than your JUUL. A small vape pen with a refillable tank is a good choice because devices of that type tend to do a good job of balancing simplicity with performance.

When you begin to get closer to using nicotine-free e-liquid, you’ll probably want to upgrade your vaping setup again by purchasing a larger mod with a glass sub-ohm tank. The more vapor your device produces, the easier it will be for you to use an extremely low-nicotine e-liquid and still feel satisfied.

How to Reduce Your Nicotine Consumption by Buying Lower-Strength E-Liquids

E-liquid can have two different types of nicotine: freebase nicotine and nicotine salt. If you’re currently a JUUL user, you’re using nicotine salt e-liquid. Nicotine salt e-liquid usually comes in much higher strengths than freebase nicotine e-liquid, so to reduce your nicotine consumption, you’ll switch to freebase nicotine e-liquid when you buy your first refillable vape pen.

Choosing the Right Freebase Nicotine Strength

Freebase nicotine e-liquid is available in many different strengths. The most common strengths include 18, 16, 11, 9, 6, 3 and 0 mg, but you can find other strengths as well. When you buy your first refillable vape pen, you’ll want to start with a nicotine strength on the higher end of that range. The exact nicotine strength that you should buy will depend on the vapor production of your device. If your vape pen is about the same size as a large cigarette and has a plastic tank, you’ll want to buy an e-liquid with a strength close to 18 mg. If the vape pen has a glass tank, buy a slightly lower strength and adjust if necessary.

Reducing Your Nicotine Strength Below 6 MG

Once you’ve reached the point at which you’re using e-liquid with a nicotine strength of 6 mg, it’s time to upgrade to a larger mod. You’ll need the extra vapor production to overcome the final hurdle of reducing your nicotine strength to 3 mg and lower. Begin with the 3 mg nicotine strength and give yourself plenty of time to become accustomed to it.

To reduce your nicotine intake below 3 mg, you’ll either need to look for e-liquid makers who sell e-liquid in lower nicotine strengths – they do exist, but they aren’t easy to find – or buy nicotine-free e-liquid and mix it with 3 mg e-liquid. If you mix equal parts of 3 mg e-liquid and nicotine-free e-liquid, you’ll have a nicotine strength of 1.5 mg. Vary your ratios to achieve lower nicotine strengths. Starting from the 1.5 mg nicotine strength, every reduction is going to feel like a big jump to you, so give yourself plenty of time before you go to the next lower nicotine strength.

How to Feel Satisfied With Vaping When You’re Reducing Your Nicotine Strength

Once you reduce your nicotine strength below 3 mg, you’re probably going to have some days when vaping really doesn’t feel so enjoyable to you. The leap from 3 mg to 1.5 mg is a particularly big one, and at first, you might not feel as though you’re going to be successful. Here are a few tips to ensure that vaping remains satisfying for you even as you’re reducing your nicotine.