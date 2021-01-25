Good branding stimulates customer loyalty and it is not just a phrase. In fact, designing a good brand is crucial to a company’s growth and long-term success. Branding is almost like a pre-sale of products – because the products in today’s market are no longer sold – but bought. The truth is, there is a lot of competition in the market. However, there are still a lot of chances to strengthen the business. You may do it by designing a brand that will be recognizable to customers. That way, you can take a bigger share of the market. Still, we’re wondering how we can develop a unique brand identity through design? Let’s try to find out!

What Is A Brand Identity And What Is Its Significance?

When we say brand identity – we first think of visual identity. Just think of brands such as Nike, Mercedes, Puma, etc. You can already visualize their sign in your head, don’t you? By visual identity, we consider the visible elements of a brand (color, form, shape, etc.) – which unite and communicate to the audience all its symbolic meanings that cannot be expressed in words. Visual identity is the basic means of recognizing a brand. It is the first element that sets one brand apart from the masses of others in the market. Very often, the visual identity is the deciding factor when consumers opt for a brand. The interesting visual identity and original packaging of a product attract the attention of consumers – and distinguish it from many similar products.

The Message Is The Foundation Of Creating

The message is the foundation of your brand – and you may want to design it even before you choose a brand name. Your message should reflect what your brand stands for. To send a strong message – create a word or slogan for your brand. It can be a short concise sentence that summarizes your mission. For example, Nike has a slogan: Just do it! The key at this stage of your brand development is to focus. What is the reason that will make you stand out in the large competition? Therefore, think of some great slogans – and how they highlight something in which their brands are the best. That should provide you inspiration.

How To Choose Colors, Styles, And Other Elements?

You have laid the foundation for your brand. However, you must know how to design it. Opting for colors or styles can be crucial to the perception of your brand. Did you know that colors can increase brand awareness by 80%? Moreover, statistics say that 60% of people will decide whether they are attracted to a message based only on color. Similarly, your choice of fonts affects brand perception. For example, an authoritative brand can choose bold fonts – while an elegant brand can choose script fonts. However, there are different approaches to choosing a font – so it is advisable to research well which font suits you. Of course, the complete brand identity design must be original and appealing. According to designbro.com, once you have defined the rules for your brand identity, you can move on to creating a logo.

How To Create A Logo?

Whatever industry you’re working in – creating a logo is a significant task you’ll have. Its purpose should be to identify – not to explain. It should be original, appealing, and recognizable. Complication and complexity should definitely be avoided in creating and designing. This also includes using too many colors. 3 colors should be optimal for making a logo. You don’t need to rely on current trends – nor copy the competition. You need to be original, creative – and have your own ideas, and don’t fall into stereotypes. Of course, professional designers already know all this well – so it would be best to entrust this work to people who are professionals.

How To Make A Brand Logo?

So many papers have been written about how to design a great logo – so it is impossible to cover every aspect of logo design. However, it is necessary to follow some basic steps for development.

1. Brainstorming

Think about what message the logo should present, note related words, or signs. Study the other logos to find inspiration. Study your competition so you can be sure your logo doesn’t look like theirs. Ask other people for ideas. Even if you don’t like the ideas – they could serve you at least as an inspiration.

2. Define the concept

Take a list of ideas and think of the impact your brand should have on customers. Choose the elements and styles for your logo. Decide what type of design you wish for. Will it be a modern, minimalist, retro – or traditional logo. Once you have decided and made your concept – make a few sketches for the logo. Don’t worry – you don’t have to be a professional designer. Just put your ideas on paper – to revive a feeling of how your logo will look on both the screen or on the paper.

3. Design your logo

It is advisable to design multiple versions of your logo to see which one you like best. You also need to consider its use. What will your logo look like on the header? Will it fit nicely to your website or mobile devices? Then take a step back and consider your options: Which logo satisfies the need to visually present your brand so it can communicate to your customers? Let it be your basic starting point for choosing a good logo.

Necessity Of Visual Identity With The Brand Development

If your company has no visual identity, it is almost the same as you’re an illiterate person. In the new era of digital communications, this plays a decisive role in creating our reality. Therefore, a less noticeable brand – is the one that almost doesn’t exist. Our brain receives thousands of visual stimulants every day – and we have to process them. The largest percentage of these contents is immediately rejected by the brain – and only a small percentage is stored in permanent memory. It depends on the creativity and originality of visual identity – whether it will remain in the consumer’s memory or will remain completely unnoticed.