We’re sure you have heard of THC, also known as delta-9 THC, the intoxicating cannabinoid found in marijuana. But have you heard of delta-8 THC? If not, read on to learn more about this increasingly popular psychoactive compound.

What Is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is a compound found in cannabis and hemp that has psychoactive properties. As delta-8 THC is present in cannabis and hemp in relatively low amounts, most manufacturers derive concentrated amounts of the compound from CBD extracted from hemp.

Delta-8 THC Effects

Like delta-9 THC, its more famous counterpart, delta-8 also has uplifting effects, albeit

much milder. Generally, delta-8 THC is considered to be about half as potent as delta-9 THC.

In terms of its other effects, most agree that delta-8 THC instills a feeling of relaxation and is one of the main reasons people say that they use it.

While there is no empirical evidence to demonstrate the analgesic properties of delta-8 THC, anecdotally, some say that delta-8 provides pain relief, particularly for more moderate pain levels.

Is Delta-8 Legal?

Even though most reputable manufacturers derive delta-8 THC from hemp, several states have banned the compound.

Therefore, before trying to find and buy delta-8 THC products for sale, it is essential to determine if it is legal to do so in your state.

The legality of delta-8 products like these: https://premiumjane.com/delta-8/, at the state level can change over time and the list below outlines its current legal status at the time of writing.

Currently, it is illegal to buy delta-8 products in the following states

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Idaho

Iowa

Nevada

Mississippi

Montana

Rhode Island

Utah

Where Can I Find and Buy Quality Delta-8 Products?

Given the explosion in popularity of delta-8 THC products, consumers now have many offline and online options. However, please note that some of these products are not subject to any regulatory requirements, so it is vitally important to source your delta-8 products from reputable suppliers

So, if you are wondering, “where can I find and buy quality delta-8 THC products?” – here are some good starting points:

Licensed Cannabis Stores

In states where marijuana is either medicinally or recreationally legal, the best place to find and buy quality delta-8 THC products is at licensed cannabis stores. These stores are your best bet for making an offline purchase, as they only stock authentic, high-quality delta-8 THC products.

In some adult-use legal states, such as California and Washington, the delta-8 products in licensed cannabis stores are subject to strict manufacturing and lab testing requirements. Therefore, you can be certain that you are buying a top-quality delta-8 product.

Avoid Headshops and Gas Stations

The delta-8 products in headshops and gas stations are not subject to the regulatory requirements that licensed cannabis dispensaries must abide by. Therefore, these outlets can stock delta-8 products that are entirely unregulated and untested, so their safety and purity are unknown.

Another thing to avoid is buying unbranded products or ones that, at first glance, may look like the real deal but are clearly cheap imitations upon closer inspection. Again, why gamble on these products being safe when high-quality alternatives are available?

Never Buy a Delta-8 THC Product Without a QR Code and a COA

Never buy a delta-8 product without a QR code that links that product back to the brand and proof of third-party testing.

Taking a moment to do this in-store can prevent you from wasting money on a low-quality product. A lack of a QR code is a good indication that the product you are looking at is not made by a reputable, industry-leading brand.

Scanning the QR code of a high-quality delta-8 product will provide you with information relating to that particular batch and its test results.

Viewing a Certificate of Analysis (COA) produced by a lab tells you more than what the product contains – it also lets you know that the brand is adhering to the highest industry standards around product purity and safety.

Only Buy Delta-8 Products from Reputable Brands

When looking to find and buy quality delta-8 THC products online or in-store, always stick with market-leading brands, such as Premium Jane.

Premium Jane is an industry leader that provides a selection of CBD and delta-8 products for sale and has earned its reputation of being a reliable and trustworthy supplier of premium products.

All of Premium Jane’s delta-8 products are derived from USA-grown hemp and are tested by independent third-party labs to verify their potency and safety. With Premium Jane, you know you are getting the best delta-8 products on the market.

Buy Delta-8 THC Online via the Brand’s Official Website

Perhaps the easiest way to find and buy a quality delta-8 THC product is to purchase it from the brand’s official website. Doing so gives you the confidence that you are getting an authentic product. Furthermore, most market-leading brands provide links to a COA for that particular product batch on their website, so you know an independent lab has tested the delta-8 THC product you are buying.

While on the brand’s website, you can read customer reviews and see what others are saying about a particular delta-8 THC product. While delta-8 THC won’t have the same effect on everyone, you will be able to glean from the reviews the overall quality of the product and how effective most people are finding it. This information can help make up your mind about whether this is the right delta-8 product for you.

Another advantage of buying delta-8 THC directly from the brand via their website is that you can avail of any promotions they are running at that particular time, so you may end up saving money this way. Most industry-leading brands also offer free shipping on their delta-8 THC products (sometimes with a minimum spend), but it is definitely worth checking out to see if you can save money.

Final Thoughts on How to Find and Buy Delta-8 THC Products

The best way to find and buy quality delta-8 THC products is to source them from leading brands with a proven track record in the industry. You can buy quality delta-8 THC products online via the brand’s website or offline, in-store at licensed cannabis dispensaries.

Always look for QR codes and evidence of third-party testing before buying delta-8 THC. And remember, avoid cheap unbranded delta-8 products sold in headshops or gas stations, as you will have no way of knowing if these products have been lab-tested or are even safe for consumption.