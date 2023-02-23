When it comes to schools, standard office cleaning standards and procedures must be upscaled to maintain a clean learning environment for young children, who may still have an underdeveloped organ system like adults.

As a result, in today’s atmosphere, thorough cleaning services for schools are becoming increasingly crucial. With the increased emphasis on cleanliness and safety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, deep cleaning services for schools are essential.

Since COVID-19, a clean and germ-safe learning environment is a must for schools.

They are not only required to protect students’, faculty’s, and staff’s health and safety, but they also promote a cleaner and more organized learning environment.

But what exactly is deep cleaning, and how crucial are deep cleaning services for schools to keep young children safe?

What is deep cleaning?

Deep cleaning, in a nutshell, is a thorough cleaning service that goes above and beyond routine cleaning. Deep cleaning, as opposed to normal cleaning, concentrates on hard-to-reach areas such as corners and crevices and removes bacteria, grime, and other particles that regular cleaning cannot.

Deep cleaning is without a doubt essential for providing a safe, hygienic, and organized learning environment that gives students and staff a clean and organized learning space.

What is included in a deep cleaning?

Deep cleaning services usually include the following:

Vacuuming: Vacuuming removes dust, grime, and other particles from surfaces and is an important aspect of deep cleaning. To remove as much dirt and debris as possible, we use industrial-strength vacuums.

Mopping: We clean floors and other surfaces with high-quality mops to ensure that no dirt or debris is left behind.

Disinfecting: To ensure that your environment is free of germs and bacteria, we utilize commercial-grade disinfectants.

Window Cleaning: We clean windows with specific window-cleaning solutions and techniques, eliminating dirt and grime and leaving your windows gleaming.

Carpet Cleaning: To clean carpets, we utilize commercial-grade steam-cleaning machines that remove dirt, bacteria, and other contaminants.

There may be additional labor involved in various instances for different schools.

What is the difference between a deep clean and a regular clean?

To begin, a deep clean is a thorough cleaning that includes the equivalent of 1-4 weeks of cleaning done all at once. It is typically performed by the regular cleaning team to ensure continuity and familiarity, but it is also common to involve additional staff with specialized experience.

Because a deep clean differs from the team’s regular daily clean, the Contracts Manager is on site to ensure that the cleaning staff is fully briefed on all health and safety regulations, as well as trained to work to Rapid Clean’s high standards.

The following is the standard deep-cleaning procedure for a school:

1. Obstructions that Move

A deep clean is an excellent opportunity to concentrate on areas that are normally difficult to reach or are not on the regular cleaning schedule. This will frequently entail moving furniture/obstructions that the team does not have time to do, such as chair stacks, bookcases, cabinets, and desks.

2. Dusting in the Details

A deep clean is used when the regular cleaning schedule does not include high and low-level dusting of all areas.

The cleaning crew will concentrate on thoroughly dusting and sweeping every area that is difficult to reach, such as light fixtures, shelving tops, skirting boards, and behind all obstructions. Where necessary, extension poles will be used.

Complete cleaning of door handles and difficult-to-reach areas

3. Disinfecting and cleaning

After a thorough dusting, all areas will be wiped down and cleaned with a disinfectant. Table and chair legs, vision panels, and partitioning will all be included. High touch points, such as door handles, taps, toilet flushes, light switches, and so on, are given special consideration.

4. Emphasis on Floors

A thorough cleaning of the floors can completely transform a school! After the floors have been swept clean of all debris, they will be scrubbed with a scrubber/dryer machine.

Any carpet cleaning or stripping and sealing of wood flooring is charged extra.

Management inspects the deep clean whenever possible before returning the classrooms to their proper state in preparation for the start of a new school year.

So, why are deep cleaning services for schools necessary?

Deep cleaning services for schools help to lower the risk of germs, bacteria, and viruses. Schools are full of children and employees who are constantly in contact; thus, it is critical to keep the environment clean and sanitary to prevent the spread of those infected problems, lowering the risk of illness.

Students should not feel ill when they come to school to learn.

Another reason why deep cleaning services for schools are crucial is that they aid in the creation of a more organized and clean learning environment. A cluttered and disorganized classroom can make it difficult for pupils to concentrate and stay focused, resulting in lower grades and poor performance. Classrooms may be maintained immaculately and organized with thorough cleaning services for schools, helping students to stay focused and productive.

Finally, deep cleaning services for schools aid in maintaining the school’s attractiveness. A clean and well-organized school makes students and faculty feel more at ease, and it also creates a welcoming environment for visitors.

Where to hire a team that could handle school deep cleaning?

So, now that we know why deep cleaning services for schools are so important, you may be wondering where to hire a team that could handle school deep cleaning.

This is one of our previous school cleaning projects, with Marmoleum floor seal, polish, and restorations with COVID-19 disinfecting and fogging.

At Iconic Cleaning, we take pride in providing thorough deep cleaning services for schools, businesses, and other commercial spaces. Our team of dedicated cleaning professionals is trained to sanitize and clean all surfaces, making sure your space is spotless and germ-free.