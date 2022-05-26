If you ask people around you what you first notice when you meet a person, you will often hear that they are eyes, hands, or hair. However, there is another answer that is heard even more often than these and that is a smile and teeth. Laughter is half health and the other half is healthy teeth. Bright white teeth and a perfect smile can be achieved by continuous effort, professionally or at home, changes take time and nurture.

Oral health is part of general health that significantly affects the quality of life. A healthy oral cavity (healthy teeth and healthy gums) allows us to feed, speak, and have satisfying social contact.

Tooth loss – aesthetics or something more

Tooth loss is usually first associated with aesthetics. Let’s admit that the “toothless smile” does not look very attractive, and it certainly affects the lack of confidence, so these people laugh much less, which directly affects their mood and health. The oral cavity represents a harmonious environment, which consists of the arches of the teeth, cheeks, lips, tongue, under the mouth, and soft and hard palate. All these components together affect both the oral and overall health of the organism. Teeth tend to move constantly. However, in order for that not to happen, nature made sure that each of them had contact with the neighboring tooth, and with the tooth of the opposite jaw. Thus, all teeth are kept in normal occlusion and support each other. What we want to say is that the loss of teeth is not only of an aesthetic nature, because, with the loss of one tooth, the neighbors lose support, and can lead to their nodding and falling out.

The importance of oral hygiene

It is crucial to go to the dentist regularly, which means at least two visits a year. Also, brushing your teeth mechanically removes plaque on your teeth. These deposits are one of the factors in the development of caries and gum problems. The places where caries most often occur are on the biting surfaces of the back teeth, the areas between the teeth, the places where food remains are kept, the hard-to-reach places, and those that we do not clean in sufficient detail.

What if we run out of teeth after all?

Even if that happens, there is no need to be afraid. The worst thing you can do is do nothing. Dentistry is a branch of medicine that has advanced a lot and is still on an upward trajectory, so it is possible to find a solution to every problem.

How to replace a lost tooth?

A large number of patients believe that artificial teeth are “artificial” and will be very noticeable when they smile. Today’s dentistry is so advanced that “artificial teeth” are often more beautiful than natural ones.

What is important is to find a good dentist who will do his job in the best way. On shallowfordsmiles you can find a perfect solution for every dental problem.

Dental implants

The problem of a lost tooth can be solved in many different ways. Dental implants often occur as a solution to this problem especially if you are missing one tooth. Implants are the most ideal solution since it is not necessary to grind adjacent teeth, it is made of a completely biocompatible material that is embedded in the bone, and aesthetically most satisfying.

In addition to one tooth, we can replace more teeth with implants by connecting the implants with bridges. Most important of all is that the patient does not feel discomfort and does not need to get used to a foreign body because he accepts it as his own.

Mobile dentures

Until a few decades ago, mobile dentures were the first choice for all those who wanted to cover up tooth loss. Of course, it is still used today, but much less often. However, a mobile prosthesis is an ideal solution for those who are allergic to a foreign body, ie their jaw does not accept the implant.

Dental crown on a natural tooth

There are also those awkward situations when a tooth breaks, and yet it is a shame to take it out. The crown can be placed on a tooth or an upgraded tooth root if we estimate that it is stable enough for such a method of implantation. Of course, this means that the tooth is not moved or affected by processes and diseases that can lead to its loss.

Dental bridge

This is a very effective option for replacing one or more teeth, but with one drawback – the dental bridge needs to be fixed to adjacent, healthy teeth, which means that the dentist will have to grind them.

Final thoughts

Tooth loss in adults is mainly caused by bumps or gum disease. Gingivitis and periodontitis are the most common forms of gum disease, with the former related to inflammation of the gums, and the latter to inflammation and loss of supporting tissue of the gums.

If the inflammation of the gums is not noticed and treated, it can spread the inflammation and destroy the bones, which leads to loosening and, ultimately, tooth loss.

Of course, there are other circumstances that lead to tooth loss, such as injuries or caries. Whichever case it is – there is a solution, or several different ones.

Whatever prosthetic work you choose, the most important thing is proper oral hygiene, which includes brushing, interdental brushes, and dental floss.

Lack of teeth can affect your jaw and facial muscles as well as change the shape of your face. Also, your bite may change and the remaining teeth may move. This can cause other problems such as tooth sensitivity, tooth grinding, and difficulty chewing. For all these reasons, oral hygiene is crucial. In addition to brushing your teeth regularly and going to the dentist, nutrition also plays a big role in keeping your teeth healthy.