Data governance is more than just the process of ensuring data are secure and properly controlled; it’s about ensuring they are compliant with existing legislation and regulations.

A data governance program involves a series of processes and activities designed to protect against loss or misuse of data, ensure its integrity, and help to make it easily available when required.

When it comes to data governance, there are many different definitions and approaches to implementing a robust strategy, but none of them really agree on what it means. In fact, some believe that the term is being used in ways that are very different from others. This report will provide a clear definition of what it is, and why it is so important for companies.

What is data governance?

When you are considering data governance, you’ll likely think of compliance, regulation, risk mitigation, and so on. However, the best place to start is to define data governance, and how it applies to the organization. As defined by Wikipedia, data governance is: “the management of the flow of data across an enterprise to protect its integrity, to maintain its availability for business operations, and to protect its confidentiality and privacy”.

Data governance can also be defined as “an organizational approach to managing data”. The fundamental goals are to: define the boundaries, protect data integrity, support data quality, and establish and enforce policies.

According to Delphix, there are four areas that make up the four core pillars of a data governance program: policy, architecture, technology, and human. Policy is the umbrella that covers everything else. It provides the overall rules and expectations, which then drive the other three core pillars.

Many organizations have realized the importance of data governance and are now implementing it across their organization in the form of a Data Management Policy. But many organizations still struggle with what exactly data governance is and how to successfully implement it.

Data governance is a framework for ensuring that the right people have access to the right information at the right times. In other words, it allows you to control who can access which types of information, and at what times. This isn’t just a concern for companies that need to comply with the regulations around HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), but also any company dealing with sensitive customer information. Data governance can help reduce risk, improve data quality, and even save money through better decision making.

An overview of the potential risks of data governance

These are the different risks you need to consider as you build out a digital strategy. These risks can include a company not being ready for the regulatory environment it’s operating in. They can also include regulatory compliance, legal risk, and reputation risk. To mitigate these risks, you should focus on creating a data governance framework that sets out what types of data your business is collecting, why you’re collecting it, and who has access to it. The data governance framework should also define the processes you have in place for identifying and remedying security incidents and privacy breaches.

Today, there’s a lot of data everywhere and the lines between data security and data privacy are getting blurrier. This means that organizations are increasingly responsible for handling sensitive data and trying to keep it safe and secure. There are many ways that data could be mishandled, and it can happen for a number of reasons, including human error and miscommunication.

In conclusion, we’ve seen that data governance is essential for any organization of any size. It helps ensure the data is protected, reliable, and secure. It prevents data from being copied, stolen, or manipulated. It provides a single version of the truth, so you can’t be held accountable for bad data. And it allows you to share the data with anyone who needs to see it. These are important reasons why you should start implementing data governance procedures and processes into your company.