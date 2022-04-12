Kitties are well known for their bouquets and flower pots ravaging attempts. They look pretty laughable with a half-chewed stem in their mouths. And millions of daily videos on Instagram or TikTok are proof of that.

However, not all flowers are safe for cats. Some may cause severe poisoning or even be lethal. Nevertheless, some can be chewed without any back thoughts. Today, we are going to provide you with some insights regarding the most frequent friends and foes of domestic kitties.

Golden-daisies

These are some of the most popular flowers; florists say that golden-daisy bouquets are as highly demanded as rose ones. There are a dozen reasons here of course. Chrysanthemums are tender-looking and you can get lush, vivid bouquets using those. Another advantage is longevity. Your cat would have more than sufficient time to get properly acquainted with one.

Quite ironically, kitties just adore the odor, and that makes them lick and chew leaves and stems. And that’s something you should keep an eye out for. Chrysanthemum poisoning causes irritation of oral mucosa, diarrhea, convulsions, causes heart, kidney, and lung failure, as well as allergic dermatitis. Should you encounter any of the above, get your pet to a vet right away! Don’t even think of self-treatment.

Baby’s breath

Baby’s breath is often added to single-color bouquets as a decorative element. Its colorful buds contrast with monochromic, bigger buds of other constituents, finalizing the composition. But a few branches of baby’s breath can turn a classic red rose bouquet into a spectacular, state-of-the-art present, which, however, won’t fit cat owners. Despite all of the above, it’s still not the best choice as it causes vomit and diarrhea to kitties.

Lilies

Not all sorts of lilies are hazardous for cats. You should mostly avoid tiger lilies, blood-red princess lilies, and day-lilies. The biggest problem here is that all the parts of the plant are toxic. Moreover, even water gets toxic should you put freshly cut plants into it. Yet the major hazard here is pollen as it can be inhaled by cats even if they don’t get to a bouquet itself. Kitties can also eat some of it simply by washing themselves. And the consequences can be anything ranging from diarrhea or convulsions to heart/kidney failure. If your cat got sluggish or refuses food and drink, you must get it to a vet quickly. Should you hesitate, your pet might pass away. Simple as that.

Daffodils

These spring flowers are poisonous for cats, dogs, and a variety of other pets. What’s more, a toxin is contained in buds, stems, and leaves. Should your kitties chew one of those, it can result in diarrhea, vomit, convulsions, and/or kidney and heart failure.

Tulips

They are also deemed hazardous for kitties with most toxins being contained in bulbs, which are quite hard for cats to get to. Also, some allergic lactones can be found in pollen and leaves as well, so keep your pets away from the plant. Tulips can cause allergic dermatitis, toxic poisoning, heart failure, and interfere with motive functions.

Yeah, yeah, don’t do it.

You shouldn’t let your kitties into Irises, Callas, and Gladiolus.

What bouquets suit cat owners most

First of all, it’s a rose one. That stuff fits every occasion and even the lack of it. Roses are absolutely harmless for kitties, so the only thing you could care about as your pet gets to the bouquet is that it can tip a vase over itself and get wet.

Gerbera daisies, large, bright flowers capable of quickly inspiring a festive mood are absolutely harmless for cats. Of course, they symbolize joy and happiness! You can leave the bouquet alone with your kitty and have no hard feelings about it.

Orchids are another safe option here. Orchid bouquets always win due to a mysterious reputation and exotic look. But more importantly, kitties can sample them with no worries at all.

Why would cats eat flowers

There is a number of reasons for that, including:

Lack of vitamins and minerals

Guts processes incitation. Cats on a heavy, natural diet may resort to flowers in order to clear their stomachs. Undigested food and fur often stay and impede proper food processing.

Entertainment and hunting. Cats and especially young playful males are often captivated by bright, unusual flower shapes.

Stress. They might chew plants to relieve themselves of it. That’s why, should you decide to move, initiate some renovations, or get a new pet, kitties are likely to pay some special attention to a bouquet in your room.

How to safeguard your cat

Your pet won’t be interested in flowers if you buy some grass at a pet store. The grass usually contains just enough vitamins and micronutrients for your cat to search those elsewhere.

Spray vases with some cat repellent stuff. It’s usually absolutely safe for both pets and plants.

Put a vase in some hard-to-get-to place.

Also, you can attach some noise makers to a vase so that you could prevent your cat from getting close to the danger.

If a kitty keeps haunting a bouquet, you can be distracted by some loud noise like claps or coins can shake. However, don’t involve any treats. Your kitty would quickly get used to getting treats upon approaching a vase and you’ll have a tough time making it forget the tradition.

Young specimens are all about being active. If your kitten has sufficient toys, it won’t be attracted to flowers and vases alike.

